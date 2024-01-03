Six Ross County youngsters to remain out on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Six Ross County youngsters to remain out on loan

Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod, George Robesten, Logan Ross, Zach Macphee and Aidan Colligan will remain out on loan.

By Andy Skinner
Connall Ewan, right, alongside Ross Draper after joining Elgin City on loan from Ross County. Image: Elgin City FC
Connall Ewan, right, alongside Ross Draper after joining Elgin City on loan from Ross County. Image: Elgin City FC

Ross County have allowed six of their young players to remain out on loan until the end of the season.

Defender Connall Ewan will remain with League Two side Elgin City for the remainder of the campaign, having made 19 appearances and netted two goals for the Black and Whites so far.

Nairn County will also retain midfielders Andrew Macleod and George Robesten for the rest of the season, with both having been regular starters for Steven Mackay’s in-form side which sits sixth in the Highland League.

George Robesten in action for Nairn County. Image: Jasperimage.

Goalkeeper Logan Ross will stay on at Brora Rangers, having impressed during his second spell with the Cattachs.

Under-18s player Zach Macphee will also remain with Clachnacuddin, having been exposed to senior football for the first time during his spell at Grant Street Park, while Aidan Colligan will also continue his spell with Inverness Athletic.

County’s head of professional academy and loans manager Carl Tremarco said: “It is great that the boys will be spending the second half of the season back out on loan following on from a successful first half of the season.

Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County’s head of professional academy and loans manager. Image: Ross County FC.

“It’s another step for them in their development and we wish them all the best at their respective clubs.”

More from Ross County

Ross County's Jack Baldwin is shown a red card in the match against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Ref Watch: Did Matthew MacDermid get the big calls right in Aberdeen's 3-0 win…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams admits Ross County were beaten by better side in 3-0 loss to…
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen kick off 2024 by getting back to winning ways with emphatic 3-0 victory…
Yan Dhanda in action against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Yan Dhanda eager to show Ross County's display against Hearts was no one-off
Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County appoint Greg Strong as head of recruitment
Yan Dhanda of Ross County is congratulated by his team-mates after his free-kick to put the Staggies 2-0 up at Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Ross County must cling on to creator Yan Dhanda in transfer window
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook
Ross County fans at forefront of new year message from CEO Steven Ferguson
Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams urging Ross County to take Tynecastle showing into Aberdeen encounter
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Derek Adams seeking clarity over communication mix-up which led to Hearts'…
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: How Scottish Premiership could pan out in 2024, including Aberdeen's chances of…

Conversation