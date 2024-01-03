Six Ross County youngsters to remain out on loan

Ross County have allowed six of their young players to remain out on loan until the end of the season.

Defender Connall Ewan will remain with League Two side Elgin City for the remainder of the campaign, having made 19 appearances and netted two goals for the Black and Whites so far.

Nairn County will also retain midfielders Andrew Macleod and George Robesten for the rest of the season, with both having been regular starters for Steven Mackay’s in-form side which sits sixth in the Highland League.

Goalkeeper Logan Ross will stay on at Brora Rangers, having impressed during his second spell with the Cattachs.

Under-18s player Zach Macphee will also remain with Clachnacuddin, having been exposed to senior football for the first time during his spell at Grant Street Park, while Aidan Colligan will also continue his spell with Inverness Athletic.

County’s head of professional academy and loans manager Carl Tremarco said: “It is great that the boys will be spending the second half of the season back out on loan following on from a successful first half of the season.

“It’s another step for them in their development and we wish them all the best at their respective clubs.”