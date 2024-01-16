Scott Begbie: Don’t let hearing loss muffle your joie de vivre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Don’t let hearing loss muffle your joie de vivre

Hearing loss charity RNID reckons seven million people in the UK could benefit from hearing aids, but only two million use them.

Modern hearing aids are small, discreet and used by people of all ages. Image: krolya25/Shutterstock
By Scott Begbie

Listen up – hearing aids are cool.

I would say that, of course, seeing as I now have a natty pair behind my lugs. Finally.

The “finally” is down to having fought and raged against the idea of succumbing to hearing aids for many years now.

For me, the idea of a hearing aid was inextricably linked to the one my granddad had – a big beige box with a wire that went up to his ear, just like transistor radios had back in the same era.

This cemented in my head the belief that hearing aids were for old people and were cumbersome, ugly things. No way was I needing one of those in my tender years.

Except, I did. And I had known that for a good long while. Not that you had to be a genius to work out I was suffering from hearing loss.

The telly was up at IMAX level sound. Glasses were vibrating in the kitchen. Every other sentence Mrs B said to me was met with: “Can you say that again, please?”, “Sorry?” or the straightforward: “Eh?” Frustrating for us both, let me tell you.

And, in conversations with mates in pubs, I was quite simply lost. I had started watching people’s mouths as they talked to get a better idea of what they were saying. Eventually, it got to the point where I had no choice but to surrender to the inevitable.

I was missing out on much of the conversation

There was an underlying factor in my decision, too: my fear of Alzheimer’s, the disease that robbed me of my father – and an aunt, uncle, and cousin. When I read that hearing loss could be a contributing factor in the onset of that vile condition, I was spurred into action.

And, even as I was going through the fitting process for my hearing aids, I was given another incentive. A new study from America has shown hearing aids help people with hearing loss live longer, by as much as 25%, by boosting physical, social, emotional and mental well-being.

I can see why. Pre-hearing aids, I was struggling in social settings. In the workplace, I was missing out on much of the conversation. At home, the inability to catch things was a bother. I might not have explicitly realised it, but I was probably diminishing from the world in increments.

Not anymore. I have aids that are discreetly behind my lugs (despite no hair to disguise them) and I can hear properly again. I’m connected once more. I like it. In fact, I wish I had done it years ago.

Stigma stops people from getting help with hearing

I’m not alone in that hesitancy, though. Hearing loss charity RNID reckons seven million people in the UK could benefit from hearing aids, but only two million use them. Stigma plays a big role in that, apparently.

It did for me, to begin with. It never should have.

Please, if you are struggling to hear, don’t hesitate to get checked out by an audiologist

I don’t think twice about wearing glasses and contact lenses to correct my vision. What’s the difference between getting help to see and getting help to hear?

So, please, if you are struggling to hear, don’t hesitate to get checked out by an audiologist. Trust me, you get back so much you didn’t realise you had lost – and you might even get more years to enjoy it.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

