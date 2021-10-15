Readers’ letters: When it comes to porridge, let’s stick to tradition

Sir, – Porridge should definitely be with salt or sugar!

Porridge is a traditional breakfast meal eaten by ourselves every morning and should not be deep fried in any form.

We feel that this winning recipe is straying far outwith the bounds of traditional porridge.

What were the judges at Carrbridge thinking?

W & D Allan, Cairnie, Huntly

It’s time to do our bit for the planet

Sir, – I listened with interest to Prince Charles’s interview on the BBC during which he said he feared that the world leaders would “ just talk” when they meet for COP26 in Glasgow next month. Unfortunately for the planet’s future he could be correct for it is far easier to talk about doing something than actually doing something.

It would be wrong however to heap all the blame for the looming climate catastrophe on world leaders for we are all at fault with our reluctance to modify the lifestyle we expect and enjoy.

The stark reality of this attitude was laid bare during the recent fuel crisis. How many of those queuing at the pumps were filling up so that they could drive little Johnny to a nearby school, visit the shops or simply have a run in the car just because we have always enjoyed doing so?

Similarly with the relaxation of Covid travel restrictions many have taken the opportunity to fly off to some foreign location to enjoy a holiday in the sun – the emission from each flight adding its small contribution to global warming.

In recent weeks a P&J columnist has been waxing lyrical about the splendours of a holiday in Lanzarote. Sadly, unless our generation make drastic alterations to our lifestyles, by the time our grandchildren’s grandchildren are in adulthood, Lanzarote will not be a holiday paradise but instead a mass of volcanic rock, too hot for human habitation, getting steadily smaller by the rise of the Atlantic waters. The time for talk is over. Now is the time for action.

Ivan W. Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk

When will SNP COP themselves on

Sir, – With COP26 almost upon us I’m wondering just how many trees, in the form of Scottish newspaper pages, could have been saved if the SNP had accepted defeat in 2014.

Instead, in the last two weeks, the nationalist panellists and audience in the Big Indy Debate sent a clear message that the SNP wouldn’t win a referendum and it doesn’t have a credible proposition anyway.

Then the UK Supreme Court ruled that SNP bills on rights of the child and local self-government were illegal, at a stroke destroying any thoughts of forcing a referendum through the courts.

The SNP should admit Indy is over, but instead we got Nicola Sturgeon saying time – meaning the mortality of older NO voters – is on her side.

In doing so she sentenced us to five more years of dismal hype, excuses, UK blaming and decline.

And five more years of letters like this one.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven

Put a cableway in brave new world

Sir, – Since we are being asked to be “really brave” and consider trams and a raised walkway as future links within the city, I would propose an idea that fleetingly raised its head some years ago, that of a cableway. This might link the new harbour development at Nigg, with its supposed future cruise ship traffic, with say the new development at the Torry battery then across the Dee and on to the beach, with the option of taking the raised walkway into town or perhaps another cable station in the city centre.

Just throwing this idea out there as an option for tourist traffic being encouraged into the city rather than coaches whisking them away up Deeside from Nigg.

Bob Coleman, High Street, Inverurie

Just a case of keep on trucking?

Sir, – Made me smile when I read that “ large external generators will be transported across Scotland to power electric vehicles carrying dignitaries to a world climate change event in Glasgow”.

I am curious how these were transported? Was it on huge, heavy, fuel-belching lorries?

Sybil Wilkie, Mansefield Place, Banchory