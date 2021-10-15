LGV driver shortage sparks 1300% surge in online searches

Looking for a new career in truck driving? Then you’re not alone.

Analysis of Google search data reveal that online searches for “truck driver UK” increased by 1300% as HGV driver shortages hit the news recently.

Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Sri Lanka most interested in UK LGV jobs

A new finding by delivery management experts Urbantz reveals that online interest in truck driver positions in the UK skyrocketed to 14 times the average volume from the 26th September – an unprecedented spike in interest for truck driver vacancies, according to Google search data analysis.

The data also shows that interest in truck driver positions in the UK is most widespread in Zimbabwe, followed by Nigeria and Sri Lanka. South Africa and Ireland were also among the countries with the highest online searches for “truck driver UK”.

Aberdeen firm launches LGV recruitment drive

The number of HGV vehicles registered in the UK decreased from 54,000 to 36,000 between 2019 and 2020 – a reduction of a third, according to data collated from the Department of Transport.

A spokesperson for Urbantz said: “The fuel crisis and driver shortage has the potential to put a lot of pressure on the country, as we rely on deliveries for our basic necessities, so hopes will be high that search interest will convert into job applications.”

We have a highly experienced workforce, and we are keen to support the next generation who are interested in becoming an LGV driver

The findings comes as Aberdeen energy logistics provider, Peterson, launches an LGV driver recruitment event this weekend.

Steven Burns, group head of HR at Peterson, said: “We look forward to welcoming individuals from any background irrespective of experience. We have a highly experienced workforce, and we are keen to support the next generation who are interested in becoming an LGV driver but don’t know where to start.”