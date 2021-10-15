Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

LGV driver shortage sparks 1300% surge in online searches

By Felicity Donohoe
October 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Google searches for "truck driver UK" leapt 1300%.

Looking for a new career in truck driving? Then you’re not alone.

Analysis of Google search data reveal that online searches for “truck driver UK” increased by 1300% as HGV driver shortages hit the news recently.

Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Sri Lanka most interested in UK LGV jobs

A new finding by delivery management experts Urbantz reveals that online interest in truck driver positions in the UK skyrocketed to 14 times the average volume from the 26th September – an unprecedented spike in interest for truck driver vacancies, according to Google search data analysis.

The data also shows that interest in truck driver positions in the UK is most widespread in Zimbabwe, followed by Nigeria and Sri Lanka. South Africa and Ireland were also among the countries with the highest online searches for “truck driver UK”.

Aberdeen firm launches LGV recruitment drive

The number of HGV vehicles registered in the UK decreased from 54,000 to 36,000 between 2019 and 2020 – a reduction of a third, according to data collated from the Department of Transport.

A spokesperson for Urbantz said: “The fuel crisis and driver shortage has the potential to put a lot of pressure on the country, as we rely on deliveries for our basic necessities, so hopes will be high that search interest will convert into job applications.”

We have a highly experienced workforce, and we are keen to support the next generation who are interested in becoming an LGV driver

The findings comes as Aberdeen energy logistics provider, Peterson, launches an LGV driver recruitment event this weekend.

Steven Burns, group head of HR at Peterson, said: “We look forward to welcoming individuals from any background irrespective of experience. We have a highly experienced workforce, and we are keen to support the next generation who are interested in becoming an LGV driver but don’t know where to start.”

  • The event runs on Saturday 16th October from 9am to 12pm at Provender House, 37 Waterloo Quay, Aberdeen.

