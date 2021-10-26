Readers’ letters: Why has so little vaccine gone to poorer nations?

Sir – As I and my fellow senior citizens eagerly await our booster Covid vaccination I am reminded of the stark difference in vaccine availability between rich and poor nations.

In Thailand my daughter-in-law still awaits her first dose. Much has been promised by those with plenty but so little has been delivered.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire.

Carbon capture loss is an insult

Sir, – Scotland was told if it voted No to independence in 2014 it would benefit with a huge carbon capture project at Peterhead. The Tory government shelved this conveniently in 2015.

How galling to now see that Scotland will miss out as carbon capture industries are established in England. Not only is this an insult to the north-east of Scotland’s attempt to end fossil fuel reliance, it makes it difficult for Scotland to become net-zero. It does nothing to help the north-east economy.

This quite clearly demonstrates the Union does not work for Scotland. Is it any wonder Scotland is sick to the back teeth of broken promises? The sooner the Union is dissolved, the sooner Scotland can trade away from the harmful, deceitful machinations of Westminster.

Ken Reid, Glenlogie House, Inchmarlo, Banchory.

Oil theme park not dropped by cost

Sir, – I read with interest the article about Saudi Arabia’s plan to have a theme park based on the oil and gas industry.

A comparison was drawn between Aberdeen’s attempt to create something similar in the 1980s, but the conclusion drawn about escalating costs being responsible for the scheme being dropped is wrong.

At a press conference launching the idea Ian Henderson of Shell, chairman of the organising committee, was asked how the £20 million costs related to work in the North Sea. He answered “a morning’s work”.

Later Lord Gray of Contin, Minister for Tourism, supported the idea and was convinced he could persuade multinationals to fund it.

But differences about the nature of the project, ranging from educational theme park to centre for excellence, delayed progress and the opportunity was lost.

Gordon Henry, Edgehill Terrace, Aberdeen.

A96 plan is for a brand new road

Sir, – Recent articles on the dualling of the A96 have included “Tories cast doubt over full dualling intentions for the A96”.

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr asks when upgrade work will begin on dualling. I wonder is he aware of the extent of the work that will be carried out to “upgrade” the A96 should dualling go ahead? None.

Plans are to build a new A96 route through sites of interest – environmental and historic – as well as agricultural land.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said “the current plan is to fully dual the A96 route” but no work will be carried out on the current A96. I suspect the road will fall into disrepair as it will be downgraded and “maintained” by councils.

The environmental cost of constructing a new route will be devastating.

I do not disagree that the route requires upgrading but the solution is not to build a new route.

Once this scar is made it cannot be undone.

There are too many reasons to mention in this letter why this route should not be built. For anyone who has not seen the plans for “dualling” I urge you to consult the Transport Scotland website.

J Will, Beechcroft, Insch, Aberdeenshire.