Readers’ letters: Rubbish excuse for flytipping

Why is Covid-19 “posing a number of new challenges in regards to litter and fly-tipping”?

For years, people have dropped and dumped litter because it’s easier than taking it home. When I was a child I was told to put it in the bin, my pocket or my parents took it home.

Fly-tipping has gone on for years as unscrupulous people try to save money and the council has cut down on the amount of bins – at one time they were everywhere, now what bins are left are overflowing and occasionally emptied.

There are too many fast food outlets and coffee shops – check out the streets and back roads for bags and cups with logos. New fines of £500 are no deterrent, you have to catch them first. Covid-19 is being blamed for everything, but it’s an easy answer and way out.

T Shirron, Davidson Dr, Aberdeen

Why do we dither?

Once again Britain is not watching what is happening in Europe. Most of the other countries are bringing in more strict rules earlier due to the lighting speed of the Omicron virus but, as usual, the four nations of Britain are limping to the finish line.

Despite 20 months of learning lessons about how this virus spreads and the advice from top medics, we dither and ignore.

Don McKay, Aberdeen