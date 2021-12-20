Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Rubbish excuse for flytipping

By EE readers
December 20, 2021, 5:00 pm
Why is Covid-19 “posing a number of new challenges in regards to litter and fly-tipping”?

For years, people have dropped and dumped litter because it’s easier than taking it home. When I was a child I was told to put it in the bin, my pocket or my parents took it home.

Fly-tipping has gone on for years as unscrupulous people try to save money and the council has cut down on the amount of bins – at one time they were everywhere, now what bins are left are overflowing and occasionally emptied.

There are too many fast food outlets and coffee shops – check out the streets and back roads for bags and cups with logos. New fines of £500 are no deterrent, you have to catch them first. Covid-19 is being blamed for everything, but it’s an easy answer and way out.

T Shirron, Davidson Dr, Aberdeen

Why do we dither?

Once again Britain is not watching what is happening in Europe. Most of the other countries are bringing in more strict rules earlier due to the lighting speed of the Omicron virus but, as usual, the four nations of Britain are limping to the finish line.

Despite 20 months of learning lessons about how this virus spreads and the advice from top medics, we dither and ignore.

Don McKay, Aberdeen

