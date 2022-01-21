Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Minister needs a reality check

By EE readers
January 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 5:16 pm
Lorna Slater MSP
Having read a piece in Evening Express, it left me angry and thinking politicians are losing the plot (some/many might think they were aloof anyway).

Government minister Lorna Slater responded to criticism that she was not going to more than two things in a day.

This was at the much vaunted COP-26.

When collared about this, she said: “I can’t be expected to work 14 days straight. I need two full days off.”

Well, Lorna, firstly look for another job, and secondly, look at those working at hospitals/care homes/food banks and other key workers.

So many have had many months of double/triple shifts. Many of these will be on far less wages than “the minister”.

Is it little wonder that people/voters shake their heads in disbelief when stories like this come out?

Aye it’s a law for “them”and a law for rest of us. Shame, shame on you Lorna.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Summerhill, Aberdeen.

Raise your game, ref

Much rejoicing down Pittodrie way following the Dons gaining a draw at home against Rangers.

I watched the game on satellite television and, penalty aside, Alan McGregor didn’t have a save to make.

The Dons got a deserved penalty following a set-piece, and were then fortunate to see Scott Brown remain on the park following his childish applause seeing a fellow pro get sent off.

Neither of Ryan Kent’s bookings were anything like a yellow card and, frankly, Brown should have been sent off for a second yellow card following his playground-like behaviour.

Scottish refereeing matches the quality of the football in Scotland – both flawed products.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh.

