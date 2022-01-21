Readers’ letters: Minister needs a reality check

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Having read a piece in Evening Express, it left me angry and thinking politicians are losing the plot (some/many might think they were aloof anyway).

Government minister Lorna Slater responded to criticism that she was not going to more than two things in a day.

This was at the much vaunted COP-26.

When collared about this, she said: “I can’t be expected to work 14 days straight. I need two full days off.”

Well, Lorna, firstly look for another job, and secondly, look at those working at hospitals/care homes/food banks and other key workers.

So many have had many months of double/triple shifts. Many of these will be on far less wages than “the minister”.

Is it little wonder that people/voters shake their heads in disbelief when stories like this come out?

Aye it’s a law for “them”and a law for rest of us. Shame, shame on you Lorna.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Summerhill, Aberdeen.

Raise your game, ref

Much rejoicing down Pittodrie way following the Dons gaining a draw at home against Rangers.

I watched the game on satellite television and, penalty aside, Alan McGregor didn’t have a save to make.

The Dons got a deserved penalty following a set-piece, and were then fortunate to see Scott Brown remain on the park following his childish applause seeing a fellow pro get sent off.

Neither of Ryan Kent’s bookings were anything like a yellow card and, frankly, Brown should have been sent off for a second yellow card following his playground-like behaviour.

Scottish refereeing matches the quality of the football in Scotland – both flawed products.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh.