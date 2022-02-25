Readers’ letters: Flying in face of environmental advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Flying in face of environmental advice

By P&J readers
February 25, 2022, 5:01 pm
Poseidon landing at RAF Lossiemouth. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth
Poseidon landing at RAF Lossiemouth. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth

Sir, – I wonder how many other people found it distasteful, and disturbing, to read that an RAF aircraft travelled from a base in Scotland to one in Lincolnshire to provide publicity for a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

Surely the plane, in which a photograph of the prime minister was taken, would have been sufficient?

When the public is encouraged, post COP26, to travel in a more environmentally friendly way, by train or bus, how can such an exercise be justified?

Alison Auld, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Good soundbite but nothing more

Sir, – Maree Todd has aired in the press her hopes of Green Industries bringing high quality jobs to the North Highlands. This is a good soundbite and an aspiration that we will all support, but nothing more.

The reality is we are not seeing these jobs in sufficient numbers to provide employment opportunities for the people of Sutherland and Caithness. The Fraser of Allander Institute report ‘The Economic Impact of Scotland’s Renewable Energy Sector’ dated 2021 shows that in the whole of Scotland less than 23,000 jobs have been created in renewable technology industries – a considerable shortfall below the 130,000 Green industry jobs the SNP claimed in their manifesto for the 2011 Holyrood election.

It is therefore disingenuous of Maree Todd and the SNP to have expressed their opposition to the construction of the Rolls Royce mini nuclear reactors in the Highlands when both the US and the European Commission have classified nuclear as a green energy.

By adopting this position, Maree Todd and the SNP are obstructing the very employment opportunities they say they wish to create.

Graham Bruce, Culrain, Sutherland.

Maintenance may have eased damage

Sir, – One of the disasters following on from the privatisation of the UK railway and power distribution facilities has been the abandonment of line-side maintenance.

This has resulted in trees and vegetation growing immediately adjacent to the rails and cables and often the vegetation and trees are on soft, vulnerable made-up ground and on edges of narrow open spaces.

Storm winds that can blow up to hurricane speeds funnel down these narrow spaces resulting in domino effect tree collapses blocking transport routes and flattening power lines.

Pre-privatisation, British Rail had full-time maintenance squads who kept all cuttings, embankments and line-sides cleared of everything growing above boot height. Hydro-electric teams were ruthless with chainsaws keeping self-seeded trees well clear of toppling over on to their overhead lines.

I really believe that our communication and power infrastructure would have weathered recent storms a great deal better had the maintenance continued post-privatisation.

So who’s to blame then? All of us shareholders. And who’s having to pay for it? All of us tax payers!

C A Smith, Upper Garmouth, Fochabers.

