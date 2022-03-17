Readers’ Letters: Very proud to be a Banks o’ Dee fan now and forever

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is not often in these modern times that people are complimented.

I hereby wish to publicly thank Banks o’ Dee FC for the amazing kindness, compassion, acceptance and zero tolerance for two matters involving myself, one related to “rainbow colours” and the other to mental health wellbeing.

This club has treated me better than my last employer (public sector-related) when one would imagine they would have been more sympathetic.

I have been made very welcome on each and every visit, and made to feel special receiving a club shirt, scarf, hat and most recently complimentary tickets and free transport home from two away games which we deservedly won – a Shield match at Inverurie, and a trip on the team bus to and from Nairn last weekend, which was a magical experience for me.

My gratitude goes to the chairman, club chaplain, manager and coaches plus committee members.

Lastly, the supporters and players who have been kind to talk with me.

I can never repay the wonderful gestures from this outstanding Junior team who are progressing onwards and upwards.

Thanks for lifting my spirits up these last months since August when I plucked up the courage to attend my first football match in more than 20 years.

I’m very proud to be a Banks o’ Dee fan now and forever, and I’ll be happier when they beat a Glasgow green team and a London red club!

Tom Duncan

The threat from Putin

Regarding Caleb from Boddam’s letter about nuclear weapons, surely he must know that there would be no winners in a nuclear war?

They have been a deterrent for as long as the world has not had a maniac like Putin in charge of a nuclear country, not so now. The bombs didn’t keep the peace, leaders that were aware of the consequences of such a war have kept the peace, but now we have a madman with his hands on these weapons.

Does Caleb think the fear of reprisals worry this man?

Europe is being threatened by Putin, and reluctant to do something for fear of this despot.

Hopefully, someone in his own country can see sense and remove him before it’s too late, but I fear they lack diplomatic sense in Russia and only have gangsters with nuclear arms.

Brian Patterson, Usan Ness, Cove