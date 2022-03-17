Readers’ Letters: Very proud to be a Banks o’ Dee fan now and forever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Readers’ Letters: Very proud to be a Banks o’ Dee fan now and forever

By EE Readers
March 17, 2022, 4:59 pm
Banks O' Dee v Fraserburgh FC Spain Park, Aberdeen Pictured are Dee's Lachie MacLeod and Fraserburgh's Ryan Christie. Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Banks O' Dee v Fraserburgh FC Spain Park, Aberdeen Pictured are Dee's Lachie MacLeod and Fraserburgh's Ryan Christie. Picture by DARRELL BENNS

It is not often in these modern times that people are complimented.

I hereby wish to publicly thank Banks o’ Dee FC for the amazing kindness, compassion, acceptance and zero tolerance for two matters involving myself, one related to “rainbow colours” and the other to mental health wellbeing.

This club has treated me better than my last employer (public sector-related) when one would imagine they would have been more sympathetic.

I have been made very welcome on each and every visit, and made to feel special receiving a club shirt, scarf, hat and most recently complimentary tickets and free transport home from two away games which we deservedly won – a Shield match at Inverurie, and a trip on the team bus to and from Nairn last weekend, which was a magical experience for me.

My gratitude goes to the chairman, club chaplain, manager and coaches plus committee members.

Lastly, the supporters and players who have been kind to talk with me.

I can never repay the wonderful gestures from this outstanding Junior team who are progressing onwards and upwards.

Thanks for lifting my spirits up these last months since August when I plucked up the courage to attend my first football match in more than 20 years.

I’m very proud to be a Banks o’ Dee fan now and forever, and I’ll be happier when they beat a Glasgow green team and a London red club!

Tom Duncan

The threat from Putin

Regarding Caleb from Boddam’s letter about nuclear weapons, surely he must know that there would be no winners in a nuclear war?

They have been a deterrent for as long as the world has not had a maniac like Putin in charge of a nuclear country, not so now. The bombs didn’t keep the peace, leaders that were aware of the consequences of such a war have kept the peace, but now we have a madman with his hands on these weapons.

Does Caleb think the fear of reprisals worry this man?

Europe is being threatened by Putin, and reluctant to do something for fear of this despot.

Hopefully, someone in his own country can see sense and remove him before it’s too late, but I fear they lack diplomatic sense in Russia and only have gangsters with nuclear arms.

Brian Patterson, Usan Ness, Cove

