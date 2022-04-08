Readers’ letters: Bring life back to city’s parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Bring life back to city’s parks

By EE readers
April 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
5k in Hazlehead Park. Picture by Colin Rennie
5k in Hazlehead Park. Picture by Colin Rennie

Whatever happened to those hordes of Aberdeen folk who once filled our parks from spring to autumn?

Those parks and facilities once provided by enlightened councillors who understood the merit of ‘Sport for All’ – and at affordable rates.

Who knew that from such engagement our city hugely benefited and who would take the trouble to make contact with the enthusiasts and organisers, thank them for their voluntary efforts, and ask questions along the way.

My appeal goes out to those whose remit surely goes above and beyond merely fixing a sum in a budget and pushing the problems on to others. Indeed, those who understand that a champion is not only made by a spreadsheet or a special project and that in the end, ‘taking part’ is hugely more important to society than winning is to the few.

Over nearly 70 years I have had a front seat as this tragedy unfolded, first seeing Aberdeen’s grass tennis venues being closed one by one, Aberdeen having six leagues of many small clubs in 1953, until only one club remained.

I also had the pleasure of introducing family to ‘putting’ at many local venues. And about 25 years ago I took up bowling, soon only find that the battle to safeguard our facilities continues.

Without the clear vision of those early councils who set up the beachfront leisure activities, at Hazlehead, Stewart, Westburn, Duthie, the sporting centres at Sunnybank, Pitstruan, Albury, Kincorth, Kaimhill, Northfield, Torry and others, what a lesser life I would have had.

I’m so grateful for these wonderful years. I wish I could be confident that anything would be left for those families who might wish they had some too. Is it too late to turn this situation around? I hope not.

Heather Smith, Aberdeen

Energy plan a real boost

I was delighted to hear of the new energy policy extending the development of oil and gas in the North Sea and our long-term commitment to reliable nuclear energy.

This is great news for Scotland as nuclear energy will give us a reliable grid back-up to wind energy, which is so inconsistent, and will give comfort to thousands of Scottish offshore workers in the sure knowledge of long-term employment.

This new policy will give us reliable energy supply for the future and end our reliance on other countries to keep the lights on.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

