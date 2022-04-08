Readers’ letters: Bring life back to city’s parks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whatever happened to those hordes of Aberdeen folk who once filled our parks from spring to autumn?

Those parks and facilities once provided by enlightened councillors who understood the merit of ‘Sport for All’ – and at affordable rates.

Who knew that from such engagement our city hugely benefited and who would take the trouble to make contact with the enthusiasts and organisers, thank them for their voluntary efforts, and ask questions along the way.

My appeal goes out to those whose remit surely goes above and beyond merely fixing a sum in a budget and pushing the problems on to others. Indeed, those who understand that a champion is not only made by a spreadsheet or a special project and that in the end, ‘taking part’ is hugely more important to society than winning is to the few.

Over nearly 70 years I have had a front seat as this tragedy unfolded, first seeing Aberdeen’s grass tennis venues being closed one by one, Aberdeen having six leagues of many small clubs in 1953, until only one club remained.

I also had the pleasure of introducing family to ‘putting’ at many local venues. And about 25 years ago I took up bowling, soon only find that the battle to safeguard our facilities continues.

Without the clear vision of those early councils who set up the beachfront leisure activities, at Hazlehead, Stewart, Westburn, Duthie, the sporting centres at Sunnybank, Pitstruan, Albury, Kincorth, Kaimhill, Northfield, Torry and others, what a lesser life I would have had.

I’m so grateful for these wonderful years. I wish I could be confident that anything would be left for those families who might wish they had some too. Is it too late to turn this situation around? I hope not.

Heather Smith, Aberdeen

Energy plan a real boost

I was delighted to hear of the new energy policy extending the development of oil and gas in the North Sea and our long-term commitment to reliable nuclear energy.

This is great news for Scotland as nuclear energy will give us a reliable grid back-up to wind energy, which is so inconsistent, and will give comfort to thousands of Scottish offshore workers in the sure knowledge of long-term employment.

This new policy will give us reliable energy supply for the future and end our reliance on other countries to keep the lights on.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen