Readers’ letters: Free bus plan going nowhere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I recently read of Labour’s pledge to introduce free bus travel in Aberdeen.

A great soundbite but my question is how? The current administration cannot fund what we had, let alone give us something else.

Unless of course they intend to cut other services even further. You can only spend a pound once.

B Harrison, Cornhill

Country in a sorry state

Our prime minister breaks his own laws. He then lies to parliament and then lies about the lies that follow.

But he’s the only person in the world who can save Ukraine from Vladmir Putin and his army, so he must disregard convention and stay in office.

Meanwhile, the self preservation society that is the Conservative and Unionist Party sits idly by and condones this behaviour.

God help us. Where has our democracy gone?

George Gray, Morven Place, Aboyne