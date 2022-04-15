Readers’ letters: Free bus plan going nowhere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Readers’ letters: Free bus plan going nowhere

By EE readers
April 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

I recently read of Labour’s pledge to introduce free bus travel in Aberdeen.

A great soundbite but my question is how? The current administration cannot fund what we had, let alone give us something else.

Unless of course they intend to cut other services even further. You can only spend a pound once.

B Harrison, Cornhill

Country in a sorry state

Our prime minister breaks his own laws. He then lies to parliament and then lies about the lies that follow.

But he’s the only person in the world who can save Ukraine from Vladmir Putin and his army, so he must disregard convention and stay in office.

Meanwhile, the self preservation society that is the Conservative and Unionist Party sits idly by and condones this behaviour.

God help us. Where has our democracy gone?

George Gray, Morven Place, Aboyne

