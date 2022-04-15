‘How long before it’s a child?’: Bucksburn resident campaigning for better speed bumps after two cats hit by car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘How long before it’s a child?’: Bucksburn resident campaigning for better speed bumps after two cats hit by car

By Vanessa Walker
April 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Two of Raymond Knight's cats have been in car accidents, one of them was killed instantly.
A Bucksburn resident is campaigning for improved road safety on his street after one of his cats was killed and another seriously injured by speeding drivers.

Last month, Raymond Knight, 72, received an unpleasant visit from his neighbour who had found his cat, Willow, dead at the end of Colverfield Gardens.

And two years ago, another of his cats, Toffee, had to have its leg amputated after it was struck by a car on nearby street Kepplehills road.

The incident left the cat traumatised and Mr Kight having to fork out £700 in vets bills.

Raymond paid £700 in vet bills for his cat’s leg amputation. Just two years later, the cat’s kitten was killed by a car near his house. The street does currently have speed bumps installed, however, he believes they are not high enough to adequately reduce traffic speed.

He believes if the issue is not addressed the next time there is an accident it could be a child that is hit by a car, and not a cat.

He said: “Three weeks ago, the kitten of the first cat who was run down, was hit by a car and killed.

“She was killed instantly.

“The driver would of had to be going at some speed to kill her instantly.”

Mr Knight said Cloverfield Gardens, located behind Bucksburn Academy, was closed for maintenance some years ago.

But when the road reopened, the speed bumps had been reduced in size.

Mr Knight wishes the speed bumps to be higher and more effective around the Bucksburn area.

The road is situated near the junction of Inverurie Road and he stressed drivers fail to slow down after departing the busy A96.

The surrounding roads are all covered by a 20mph speed limit, but it is not always adhered to.

Speed bumps are an additional measure in place to try to reduce the number of speeding motorists. But Mr Knight claims the existing ones have been almost flushed into the road and no longer fulfil their purpose.

Aberdeen City Council, who is in charge of maintaining the road and installing speed bumps, said they have received no complaints and that Police Scotland does not consider animal deaths or injuries in their statistics for road incidents.

Mr Knight continued: “The road is just beside the school, and the speed bumps there already are so small.

The Bucksburn resident contacted the council about improving the speed bumps and putting a stop to drivers speeding.

“People come speeding down this road every day as if they’re still driving on the motorway.

“If someone was going that fast to kill my cat instantly, how long before a kid gets killed?”

Mr Knight said he contacted Aberdeen City Council to improve the speed bumps on the road, as he stresses they are too small and “don’t do enough”.

Mr Knight’s cats, two of which have been hit by cars outside their home.

Aberdeen City Council acknowledged speed bumps were the responsibility of the council and said they are installed to a standard of height in relation to cross fall and camber of the road.

