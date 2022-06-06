Readers’ letters: Everyone loses in Putin’s war game so peace deal required

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – As we wrestle with the fallout from partygate, whether the PM should resign or be removed by his own MPs, is surely of little importance.

The problems we face will not disappear along with Boris Johnson, they are caused by a villain many miles to the east whose crimes by comparison Johnson is a small town gangster.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is quoted as saying: “Ukraine can win the war with Russia given international help.”

If only this prediction was to become reality but this unnecessary conflict is likely to produce only losers. Russia has already lost, Vladimir Putin’s ambition to annex the whole of Ukraine, just as with Crimea, has been thwarted by the heroic resistance of the Ukraine military, leading to the withdrawal of his forces to the separatist eastern regions where they can and will remain indefinitely.

Sadly Ukraine has also lost, not in terms of valour and resistance, but by the untimely and needless deaths of many inhabitants, destruction of infrastructure, and flight to safety of millions of its future generation.

We in countries supportive of Ukraine have undoubtedly lost – our dependence on Russia for energy supply, with fears of their interruption leading to astronomical increases in oil and gas prices on the global market, funnelling down to our domestic consumption and requiring government intervention to avert a cost of living disaster.

World food supply is also jeopardised by reliance on those gigantic warring nations for so much production.

No, secretary general, winners are hard to find, although if you consider it a win, a relative returning from Dubai said his hotel (at £550 per night) was full of Russians, maybe not oligarchs, but rich enough to await purchase of the few remaining and overpriced properties in that neutral emirate.

A negotiated settlement is the only means to end the bloodshed, there will be no military victory for neither aggressor nor defender.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Johnson’s rules no laughing matter

Sir, – Just when the Sue Gray report criticises the prime minister over numerous breaches of lockdown rules, what does Boris Johnson do?

He changes the ministerial code which states breaches end in resignation and removes the wording honesty and integrity as well.

How can a man who is currently facing a tribunal on his conduct have the power to change the rules under which he is being investigated?

It would be a joke if it wasn’t so serious.

Alan McPherson, Grant Street, Cullen.

Ignore Luddites and start fracking

Sir, – Three earthquakes were recorded across the UK – 2.1 magnitude in Ayrshire, 2.3 in Cheshire and 3.8 in Shropshire.

The British Geological Survey said there are approximately 200 to 300 earthquakes felt in the UK each year and are usually below a magnitude of 3.0.

So why was fracking for shale gas stopped when a miniscule tremor of 0.5 on the Richter scale was recorded?

A study by Liverpool University equated this 0.5 as a micro-seismic event equivalent to sitting down heavily on an office chair.

The UK must ignore the green Luddites and immediately recommence drilling on land and sea and become energy independent and not be held to ransom by Russia and other aggressive and unfriendly nations.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Mailing firms let down customers

Sir, – The use by businesses of other mailing firms has mushroomed in recent years with Royal Mail only involved in the final delivery.

These firms advertise a two- to three-day delivery but I have noticed more and more mail is taking a week or more to reach us.

Whistl, for example, advertises “a 2/3 day service for unsorted mail” and “a super reliable transport network”. They have reduced the frequency of bulk deliveries to Royal Mail in Inverness from daily to every other day. Mail entrusted to The Delivery Group is also very slow.

Because the mail is unfranked it is impossible to know exactly when it was handed over to the consignor, but letters from banks and building societies, retail outlets, electricity companies, membership organisations and some from the NHS are frequently taking over a week to arrive.

It is no use to have an invitation to a Saturday reduction day at a clothiers arrive on the Monday following, or a lottery invitation to miss its deadline by a day.

These “access operators” are unregulated and users and recipients alike are being badly let down.

R J Ardern, Drumdevan Road, Inverness.

Fountain’s tap needs turning on

Sir, – It is so sad that following the magnificent multi-million-pound restoration of the Duthie Park in Aberdeen, the council seems to be incapable of maintaining the fountain which has now been off for more than three years.

This is particularly disappointing given that platinum jubilee celebrations were being held at the park this weekend.

Come on, Aberdeen City Council – get it on!

Ian Black, Polmuir Road, Aberdeen.

England raises different question

Sir, – Let us assume the prime minister has eventually conceded to an independence referendum – but this time it is not Scotland but England that has won the chance to vote on remaining or leaving the United Kingdom.

In this event and given the constant reminders that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland get more out than they put in to the public purse, what arguments would be made by those seeking to keep England in the UK?

Stuart Smith, Forvie Path, Aberdeen.

Nation needs wisdom of God

Sir, – Scott Rennie stated that in relation to marriage both Scotland and the national church has changed.

No one could argue with that but it should not be seen positively. God and His word have not changed and do not need to change.

He is the designer of marriage and has described and defined it for us. We are called to conform to His word and not change His word to conform to our ever-changing ideas.

Scott Rennie’s conclusion that God has made us how we are presently is not in full agreement with God’s word.

Sin has deformed humanity and influences our thoughts and actions but there is hope in the gospel message that we can be transformed.

May this nation and the national church turn back to the wisdom of God to understand life.

Paul Coxall, Rosewell Park, Aberdeen.

Have tests been made about tests?

Sir, – Like many others I have been taking lateral flow tests for myself and my wife regularly over the past year.

When my wife was due to go into hospital for an operation on June 1 she was instructed to go for a PCR test on May 30. I tested her on May 29 and she proved negative.

Imagine my surprise when I was informed on May 31 that her PCR test was positive and therefore her operation would be postponed for some time.

I tested her again on June 1 and again she proved negative.

When I queried this problem I was told the PCR test was more accurate.

Bearing in mind the possibility that millions of people may have been taking the lateral flow tests believing them to be accurate, I wonder if any research has been done in to their reliability?

Gordon Henry. Edgehill Terrace, Aberdeen.

BBC4 online? Scrap licence fee

Sir – Some senior citizens refuse to pay their TV licence, having previously been exempt. I pay my licence by direct debit, but now I wonder why.

I’m hostage to Freeview, you see. And no HDTV for me. Currently, I’m smarter than my TV.

And as for respect for the environment, I tend to use resources until they fail.

Sky? A mega-corporation intent upon world domination. Not for me, a social democrat.

Sadly, BBC4 will soon be removed from free-to-air TV. As for movies, they seem to be recycled interminably.

Remember PAYE? Why not PAYV – Pay As You View. My bill would be much less than the current £159 per annum.

Free-to-air TV? Surely an infringement of the Trades Descriptions Act? Recycled misery with the occasional new series well worth watching. But I like to be educated, not just mindlessly entertained.

As an imminent septuagenarian, I know I’m in a minority but minorities have rights too.

There must be a better way to combat rising food costs, rampant inflation and stratospheric energy costs. So abolish the TV licence.

Thank goodness for TPTV where we can look back to the good old days where the world was seen in monochrome – no hint of colour discrimination!

All was black and white.

But let it morph into free-to-air TV worth watching please.

Bill Maxwell, Mar Place, Keith.

