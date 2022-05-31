Rev Scott Rennie: Same-sex marriage is right for a modern and accepting Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rev Scott Rennie: Same-sex marriage is right for a modern and accepting Scotland

By Scott Rennie
May 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Church of Scotland recently voted to allow ministers to perform same-sex marriages if they wish (Photo: Hiram Rios/Shutterstock)

Another year and, with the end of May in hand, another General Assembly is past.

The annual gathering of the Church of Scotland’s highest court and decision-making body doesn’t quite bring the headlines it used to in days gone by, but it’s still attended by the first minister and figures from local government across Scotland, as well as the lord high commissioner – HM the Queen’s very own representative. It still matters.

Some years are quiet and, others, not so. If I take my mind back to 2009, when my call to Queen’s Cross Church was in question (at the behest of a few local conservative clerics and others) the mood was anything but serene.

There had always been gay ministers, of course, but none so bold as to publicly be “out” and in a loving relationship. No congregation until then had been more concerned with calling the right person for them, regardless of sexual orientation.

Months of politics and acrimony culminated in a night of high drama and tension, when the Assembly decided my call to Aberdeen should be approved. My induction took place in Queen’s Cross on Thursday July 2, in a packed church, with what felt like half of the moderate clergy of the Kirk in attendance. The rest, as they say, is history.

Scotland has changed – and so has the church

Now, it’s 2022, and I cannot help but reflect on how Scotland has changed. How its national church has also changed.

Thirteen years later, with barely a whimper, the General Assembly decided that, of course, it wished to allow its ministers to conduct same-sex marriages, if they so desired. Not by a small democratic margin, either, but overwhelmingly, by two thirds.

Queen’s Cross Church in Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

This is a national church which, after years of debate, has come to a mature understanding of scripture and human sexuality, and a church which seeks to remain faithful to its origins, yet also be able to change and mature.

Like Scotland as a whole, the Church of Scotland has become a more generous, hospitable and inclusive place, where different kinds of families are understood and even celebrated – recognising that love is love, and companionship in life is a gift to be cherished by society, whether opposite or same sex.

God made us all exactly as we are

Last weekend, in Aberdeen, Grampian Pride took place, the first in a series of celebrations of the place of the LGBT+ community in towns and cities across Scotland and, indeed, the north of the country.

Along with many more ministers, I look forward to answering ‘I will’ when I am asked to perform a marriage in church, or anywhere else, for that matter, by a couple who happen to be of the same sex

Many more folk, not LGBT+ themselves, but with work colleagues, family and friends who are, joined in the fun and festivities, proclaiming a gentler society and a country more accepting, even welcoming, of diversity.

The recent Grampian Pride 2022 parade in Aberdeen city centre (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

Along with many more ministers, I look forward to answering “I will” when I am asked to perform a marriage in church, or anywhere else, for that matter, by a couple who happen to be of the same sex.

We will no longer have to turn them away, and they will be able to celebrate their sacred love with their church family, with their loved ones, in the face of a congregation and in the face of the God of love who made them just the way they are.

Ah, there’s hope for the auld Kirk yet.

Reverend Scott M Rennie is minister of Crown Court Church of Scotland in London, formerly of Queen’s Cross Church in Aberdeen

