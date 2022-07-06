Readers’ Letters: Bocelli chaos, poverty in Aberdeen and ‘Project Fear’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – We’ve just about recovered from the fiasco that was the Andrea Bocelli concert last Friday in Inverness. We spent £330 for seats so far to the side of the stage we couldn’t see much of the orchestra and none of the screen at the back. We had trouble seeing anything because of the people in front of us.

What event has no programme as a memento? We didn’t know who was accompanying Bocelli!

There was an inept lack of organisation. The shuttle bus to the stadium actually dropped you 320 metres short, OK for most but terrible for anyone with mobility issues. The bars and food stands were grossly understaffed leading to long delays purchasing anything.

There was an uncontrolled stampede from the stadium at the end with chaos at the buses and people avoiding the queue to get on them at the back of the line. It’s amazing nobody was injured.

Returning to Rose Street there was a massive line to pay for parking, four machines for hundreds of people just wanting to get home. Eventually, the poor attendant gave up and just opened the barriers leading to yet another free-for-all.

Clearly little thought or planning had gone into this event. We will not be attending any concert at ICT in the future. Having waited years to see Andrea Bocelli this was a memorable evening for all the wrong reasons.

Mary and Martin Reekie, Craigendarroch Walk, Ballater.

Stop the diatribes from ‘Project Fear’

Sir, – We are getting a deluge of letters from unionist supporters who appear to be becoming extremely concerned and irritated.

The usual “Project Fear” diatribes are being trotted out – a hard border, no currency, etc.

Given there was no hard border when Ireland left the UK, and a number of governors of the Bank of England have told us there is no reason why Scotland could not use the pound, I do wish they would desist from blatantly lying to their fellow citizens.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.

Poverty exists on our own doorsteps

Sir, – Every morning, my parents and I go to a café on Union Street for breakfast.

Every day, we pass the same homeless man who sits outside. We say hello, apologise for not having any cash, and offer to buy him some food. We think we are doing him a favour, but the reality is, the issue of poverty runs so much deeper.

Poverty is not being able to afford to heat your home, not being able to eat three meals a day. This is certainly the case in the Granite City.

Since 2008, approximately a quarter of Aberdeen city households have been in fuel poverty, unable to adequately heat their homes.

In 2019 it was found that roughly 22% of children in central Aberdeen are living in poverty. A fifth of our children.

While poverty may seem to be on the other side of the world, that is just not the case. It is here, in our city, and more must be done to change that. In April the council approved £1.3 million of funding to support those in poverty in the city. I can bet that the majority of residents didn’t even know this.

We must educate ourselves, hold the council accountable and, most importantly, do our part in helping our fellow Aberdonians.

Anna Scott, North Deeside Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen.

Gene editing could solve the food crisis

Sir, – I am writing to strongly support the comments of Dr Alison Innes in The P&J.

It is incomprehensible to me that the Scottish Government, which appears to accept that males can change gender to female simply by thinking about it for a few weeks, gainsays the work done by our cutting-edge scientists in gene editing and plant breeding.

The luddite philosophy adopted by Holyrood demonstrates a frightening lack of understanding of science as well as a limited comprehension of reality.

Gene-edited material is already abundant on a world scale and the science has the potential to resolve the food supply crisis facing so many people.

The potential for Scottish science to lead in this essential work must not be hamstrung by our own government

Sadly, given the Scottish Government’s track record in managing the nation, I don’t expect a change in mindset any time soon.

Colin D Young, Newtonhill.

Scientific prowess just frittered away

Sir, – Alison Innes’ comments about the SNP’s head-in-the-sand attitude to genetic crops, even Scottish ones, is another example of how our scientific prowess and reputation is being literally frittered away on the altar of virtue signalling and ignorance.

It looks like Dolly the Spud will never be a familiar face on our supermarket shelves or dinner tables.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

High-growth firms vital to go it alone

Sir, – If Scotland is ever to support itself as an independent country it is of fundamental importance to our economy that we have several high-growth technology companies here.

Indeed the SNP say establishing such companies has always been a major priority of theirs.

After 15 years in power can they explain why, in The Sunday Times list of Britain’s fastest-growing private companies, only two are Scottish?

Yorkshire alone has more than three times as many.

Of the two Scottish companies one sells pizza ovens and the other is a beer club.

There are no technology, bio-science or manufacturing companies to be seen – even the pizza ovens are made in China.

This is an appalling indictment of the SNP government and their complete lack of understanding of industry and entrepreneurial business start-up.

However, at least in our poverty-stricken future we will be able to drown our sorrows at beer and pizza parties.

Dr Richard Marsh, Bellabeg House, Strathdon

Drive cars off the beachfront

Sir, – Following on from Billy Smith’s “beach lover” letter to Your Voice on June 29, I personally think – unlike Mr Smith – that cars should not be allowed on our beach promenade.

There is plenty of space to create car parks, thus leaving the promenade vehicle free, which would enhance the experience of being on the beachfront.

As for Mr Smith’s comments relating to street food vendors, etc, I am all for this, but I am not a fan of the existing variety of tacky-looking food outlets.

I suggest that our council could provide a more streamlined approach, where they could provide a more attractive and pleasing-to-the-eye style of outlet, perhaps some type of “pop-up” structure. Also, as Mr. Smith stated, don’t “get me started on UTG”. I concur.

Gordon Park.

Pay cut will leave a gap

Sir,- How many of us will have access to NHS dentists if Humza Yousaf goes ahead with the changes he proposes?

Does he really expect dentists to work for the NHS if the payment they get is reduced?

Dentists will go private and how many of us will be able to afford those charges.

Another example of a privileged MP who has no real idea of how ordinary folk have to choose what is the most important thing to spend their available cash.

SC.