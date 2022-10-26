Readers’ letters: New Dons stadium, free bus travel and Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Perhaps I’ve missed it somewhere, but is there a reason why a new Aberdeen FC stadium cannot be built with an opening roof?

If the cost of the stadium is already circa £80 million, then why not spend another million or two and make it a true all-year-round stadium?

This could also be used to hold other events, increase attendance in winter, potentially benefit the team and keep seagulls away.

Victor Maitland, Westhill.

Could we have predicted this omnishambles two years ago?

Sir, – There can be no greater pleasure for someone who shares their musings in the letters pages of The P&J than to find someone has taken time to reply, whether in agreement or, even better, in dispute as a difference in opinion is the lifeblood of debate.

Often my contributions have been labelled as living in the past, but in my defence, that is the era I know much about.

Haven’t we had our fill of those who talk in ignorance? Reflections on how we dealt with problems such as the cost of living sadly seem no longer relevant to those in similar distress today.

As for the present, established structures in education and healthcare have been torn down in the guise of progress, inflated grades in qualifications of those leaving school or university give the false impression that standards are improving, primary healthcare is a postcode lottery – for some unchanged but for many unrecognisable – and there are far too many throwing ink at each other over the word “detested”. Still, better the use of pens than claymores by those who detest the most, to avoid the spillage of blood.

What of the future? Could anyone only two years ago have predicted the world we live in today?

Apart from the horrors in Ukraine we have a government living in a world of make-believe, a PM banished for misbehaviour only weeks ago then thought to be cleansed and suitable to return, our beloved NHS – my employer for more than 30 years – now in apparent meltdown, the longed-for new ferries still hidden from view at the Ferguson Marine shipyard, with rumours they are to be renamed “Blethering Blackwoods Boatie” and “It’s Nobody’s Fault I’m Late”, and the Dons’ revival occurring with only one Scot in the starting line-up.

My only certainties for the future are that the national debt our grandchildren will inherit must lead to increased taxation for all, not just the rich, Miriam Margolyes will use four-letter words on air, and that Scotland will come up just short in any sport you wish to name.

Those who lead our country into an uncertain future should reflect on the words “forget not your past, for in the future it may help you grow”. Not the quotation of an auld mannie living in the past but those of a far greater man born just a few miles down the road in Kirriemuir – J M Barrie.

Ivan W. Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Use statesmanship to avoid catastrophe

Sir, – I refer to Geoff Moore’s letter in Monday’s Press and Journal with which I strongly agree.

What is happening in the Ukraine is causing massive harm to all those involved, in particular to Ukrainians but also to Russians.

It is also causing disruption across the world, and along with massive speculation taking place has created a cost of living crisis and, for some, massive food and oil and gas shortages.

As Geoff Moore has said, sending more arms into this situation only makes it worse and day by day the use of nuclear weapons becomes more likely.

We have seen Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, aided by Sir Keir Starmer, pushing for further escalation in an attempt to be seen as big players, with Johnson even stopping Zelensky in his negotiations back in March.

Not since the Cuba missile crisis have we faced such potential for nuclear war.

In the missile crisis what we saw was true statesmanship, with the parties pulling back, Russia turning its fleets around and the United States removing nuclear missiles from Turkey. Reagan and Gorbachev learned from this and drastically cut nuclear weapon levels.

Sadly, we do not seem to have politicians of that stature at present.

Instead, we are seeing a massive build-up of military hardware and ever-increased spending on nuclear weapons

All efforts should be going into getting a negotiated settlement, taking into account the interests and concerns of all those involved.

We need a return to rules-based international agreements and the end of intervention in other countries’ affairs. This includes not only Russia but the US and UK as well.

If this does not happen, not only will it continue to be economically disastrous and make climate change worse but, ultimately, it is likely to lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

Jonathan Russell, Springbank Place, Aberdeen.

Free bus travel will build up character

Sir, – May I express my profound disappointment at yesterday’s letters page (October 25).

I searched in vain for a robust defence of the much-criticised, government-subsidised free bus travel scheme for those under 22 as not only greener and more energy-cost conscious, but character-building as – in addition to enjoying greater mobility – children also learn patience waiting at bus stops as opposed to the instant gratification of private car or taxi.

Oh well, now you have one.

Mark Boyle, Linn Park Gardens, Johnstone.

Sunak was part of government chaos

Sir, – So, we’re now on our third prime minister in three months – at least this one has the appearance of being a statesman and previous experience appropriate to the position.

Of course, he should have been in place seven weeks ago but Tory members smelled money, in the form of tax cuts, and blocked him.

There appears to have been xenophobia at play also. Shameful in 21st Century Britain.

Will he be able to keep his infighting, backstabbing party together though? Time will tell.

We should always remember he was part of the government that brought us the disaster that is Brexit and consequential 20% devaluation of the pound, the reduction of the country’s credit rating on three occasions – a fourth is pending apparently – and an inhumane immigration system.

The country is in a mess, which will necessitate tax rises and cuts in already stretched services. The question is, how many and by how much?

Scotland, in the main, has little time for the right wing. We didn’t vote for them, or their policies. Fortunately, we have the option to change things for the better.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.

Clear Goodwin!

Sir, – AFC manager Goodwin was banned by the “football beaks” for calling Hibs’ Ryan Porteous a “cheat” after a controversial tackle with AFC player Scales.

No Var was in use Saturday September 17! On Friday, Hibs’ Martin Boyle went down, after looking at Var, he was cautioned for simulation (“diving”).

Is he a “cheat”? Goodwin should be cleared of all charges immediately!

T. Shirron.