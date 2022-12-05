Readers’ letters: Aberdeen’s bus prioritisation, Scottish independence and the treatment of Julian Assange

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Aberdeen has a pretty poor transport network, even with the opening, a few years ago, of the AWPR. The Aberdeen rapid transit scheme sounds good but appearances can be deceptive.

Aberdeen suffers from the lack of a good suburban rail network, a must for any city that wants to be at the fore on the world stage competing with cities such as Essen, Barcelona, Turin and Lille.

All of these cities have one thing in common: good public transport networks based on steel wheels on steel rails, which are well-planned and easy to use.

The Aberdeen rapid transit proposals will not deliver the same for the city being a bus-based system. As someone who works in transport planning and as a former member of the Light Rail Transit Association, I say this from experience. Approximately 20 years ago the French city of Caen went down the same path that Aberdeen is proposing right now.

The system in Caen was a complete failure and has since been replaced by a conventional tram network, incurring extra costs for the city of Caen due to the costs of replacement. However, the “farebox recovery” figures are better due to increased ridership.

A lesson for any transport promoter to learn, is that the travelling public aren’t stupid. A bus that tries to pretend that it is a tram will not attract the same ridership as a conventional tram, perception is everything in the promotion of transport improvements.

If you want to achieve modal shift from car to public transport then you have to provide a proper alternative. If the modal shift between car and bus was attractive, then you would already see this by increased ridership on the bus network during the rush hour right now, but that isn’t happening in the city or surrounding areas.

Smoke and mirrors will not solve Aberdeen’s transport issues, but joined-up thinking will.

We must remember that the decisions we make today will have major implications well beyond the middle of this century and into the early years of the 22nd century.

Which is why we must make the right decisions now, for the future of the city of Aberdeen.

Stewart Prise, Main Street, Fyvie.

Independence is healthy obsession

Sir, – “Obsessed” with independence? Yes, absolutely. Without it, we are stuck with the current economic and social shambles with the already rich being the only beneficiaries and the poor and the disabled being ground into poverty and despair.

We are also stuck with NHS staff shortages, as well as critical workforce shortages in the hospitality, food processing and transport sectors.

We are also stuck with the consequences of 12 years of austerity, a cost of living crisis, Brexit and a raft of downright stupid economic decisions by Westminster. With independence, we could do what the unionists are screaming for us to do, namely address these issues.

This we could and would do with independence, by implementing more socially responsible policies on tax, welfare and immigration. We could also mitigate the energy crisis as we would no longer be tied into the Westminster model whereby Scottish suppliers of renewable energy have to pay through the nose to connect to the National Grid and then buy the energy back at inflated prices linked (as a UK Government ruse) to the global price of gas.

A more humane policy on immigration would go a long way to solving our workforce shortages, but again, only possible with independence. Hence the logic of making independence the key issue in the next general election, as only with independence would the Scottish Government be able to reset the country on a path to a more socially just and prosperous economy, with wellbeing (rather than more profits for the already rich) as a key indicator of success.

So if you actually want to see the big picture, consider whether the status quo is what you want for your children’s and grandchildren’s futures, because that is what unionists seem to want us all to accept.

I can only assume that they have enough money to not worry about how they will pay their bills or feed their families. Yeah, I’m all right Jack.

To criticise the SNP for their intention to campaign on independence alone is to wilfully ignore the bigger picture.

Independence would be the key to unlocking an alternative future to the one we will otherwise be shackled with for decades to come. As far as I can see, the main reason unionists continue to deny a referendum is because there is every chance they would lose.

Graham Bell, Allarburn Park, Kiltarlity.

Supreme Court ruling not tenable

Sir, – We are exhorted to forget genuine but past grievances and bury the hatchet so we can work together for the common good. This sounds laudable but to many a bit like being asked to take the guy who picked your pocket in for a cuppa and a biscuit. I might not in reality have a problem with that if remorse and a change of habit was not just stated but demonstrated. In Scotland’s relationship with Westminster and UK Gov, the pickpocket is still at large and very much a threat.

Only a couple of weeks ago Jeremy Hunt’s tax raid on the North Sea was commented on by Deirdre Michie, Offshore Energies UK’s chief executive who said it meant that around £80 billion will be paid in tax by the oil and gas industry between now and 2028.

No wonder Westminster won’t let us even consult ourselves on this so-called “voluntary union”. The Supreme Court ruling has exposed the lie that if the Scottish people choose self-determination, they have agency to do so. This situation will not be tolerated and the sovereignty of the people must prevail for the sake of democracy. The decision by the UK Supreme Court may be legal but is not tenable politically.

The quest for being able to choose how our country is run and how its wealth is spent has been made clearer with this decision and more urgent with every day as the Tories and Labour align to block and ignore Scotland’s best interests.

Peter E. Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

Well done to LNER staff in storm

Sir, – We were travelling on the LNER train from Newcastle up to Aberdeen. Due to the stormy weather we were running slower, so reached Edinburgh half an hour late, and eventually stopped at Montrose where the train was going to be terminated.

The “train manager” (“guard” in real language) Daniel was excellent, really going well beyond the call of duty, telling us about likely Stagecoach buses passing Montrose, the availability of a replacement bus (only one could be found) and so on.

Eventually, the line was open at 5mph, so we rejoined the train. One of the catering crew, Marina, had volunteered to come as well, rather than go home to Edinburgh with the rest of the crew, and cheerfully served hot drinks. Daniel came back to us to say that a taxi would be waiting at Aberdeen station to take us on to Keith.

That was not actually their problem, we had ScotRail tickets for that part of the journey, but they had cancelled the train because of the floods.

This was exceptional service from professional railway people and very much appreciated.

Well done Daniel and LNER.

Ron Smith, Banff Road, Keith.

Julian Assange case is an injustice

Sir, – The way Julian Assange is being treated by the UK is in my opinion one of the worst cases of injustice to blot the name of the UK (whatever that’s worth nowadays). His continuing torture of imprisonment in Belmarsh jail is an absolute disgrace. He never went “spying” for such material.

I ask you to put yourself in the shoes of Julian Assange there in Belmarsh Prison.

Years and years of your life have now been denied you just because you told the truth.

I pray for Julian Assange and his sacrifice.

I hope you will too.

Joe Moir, Duthie Court, Aberdeen.

I’ll go shopping in shire instead

Sir, – Your worrying report in last week’s Evening Express underlines the message from Aberdeen City Council that motorists are not welcome in Aberdeen city (November 28).

With the introduction of even more restrictions in private car access in Aberdeen city, I and others will be forced to go elsewhere for my shopping.

I’m sure Inverurie will welcome the private motorist for a good shopping experience.

Dennis F. Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn.

Residents are kept out

Sir, – Yet again we are faced with plans to drive traffic and customers out of the city centre.

If the recent history of our unelected senior council officials is anything to go by it will no doubt be a total disaster.

May I suggest that instead of encouraging residents to spend money in Aberdeen, we are saying: “You’re not welcome. Go and spend in Dundee or Glasgow. We don’t want you.”

Worst of all, road officials are using a spurious experimental traffic regulation order (ETRO) to keep residents well away from any participation. Shame on them.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.