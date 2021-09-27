In the name of the father: How son of former Aberdeen player George McMillan will honour his dad By Neil Drysdale September 27, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 11:48 am Graham McMillan, pictured with dog Maisie, will run the Loch Ness marathon. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen FC Australia George McMillan graham mcmillan Harry Redknapp Loch Ness Marathon Pittodrie Sir Alex Ferguson More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times A fond farewell from Aberdeen to the Union of South Africa steam locomotive October 7, 2021 Past Times Stuart Hutchinson: Oil worker brutally killed his Aberdeen wife in Spain and got out after four years October 6, 2021 Past Times The North Water: The boom and bust era of the north-east’s whaling odyssey October 6, 2021 More from the Press and Journal A fond farewell from Aberdeen to the Union of South Africa steam locomotive Buckie councillor reported over alleged breach of the councillor’s code of conduct Should religious representatives be on the education committee? Orkney councillors raise ‘dark ages’ question Scotland assistant John Carver optimistic national team can rise to the occasion in front of sold-out Hampden Alex Watson: Long live the feeling of being in motion again Angus Peter Campbell: Hospitality is a skilled craft that we need to start treating with respect Premium Content