Gallery: Memories of June days through the years By Giada La Vite June 5, 2022, 6:00 am

1982 - Eight members of the Aberdeen Division Girls' Brigade received either Duke of Edinburgh or Queen's Awards, handed over by president Margaret Donald, left. The eight were, from left, Patricia Eddie, Adele Park, Alison Gray, Margaret McIntosh, Helen Shiach, Irene Stewart, Jacqueline Christie and Gail Brechin.
