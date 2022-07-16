In pictures: Horsing around at New Deer show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of visitors flock to the New Deer Show each year to enjoy the livestock shows, competitions and performances.

The two-day event – which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions – regularly attracts between 8,000 and 10,000 people.

With one of the largest horse shows in the area, exhibitors showcasing their products and much more, there is something for all ages to enjoy.

As the event returns for 2022, taking place on July 16 and 17, we have taken a look through our archives for some great pictures of New Deer Show in years gone by. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures? Or do you have memories of the event you’d like to share in the comments below?