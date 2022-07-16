In pictures: Horsing around at New Deer show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: Horsing around at New Deer show

By David Bradley
July 16, 2022, 6:00 am
1985 - Ponies and their grooms, from left, Hazel Robertson, Maryculter; Shena Scott, Aberdeen; and cousins Janet and Margaret Cartney, Old Deer.
Thousands of visitors flock to the New Deer Show each year to enjoy the livestock shows, competitions and performances.

The two-day event – which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions – regularly attracts between 8,000 and 10,000 people.

With one of the largest horse shows in the area, exhibitors showcasing their products  and much more, there is something for all ages to enjoy.

As the event returns for 2022, taking place on July 16 and 17, we have taken a look through our archives for some great pictures of New Deer Show in years gone by. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures? Or do you have memories of the event you’d like to share in the comments below?

1984 – Dog owners and their furry friends all set to enjoy a day at the show.
1987 – Charolais sheep champion and overall show sheep champion being shown by brother and sister Stuart and Fiona Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch.
1981 – Champion cow in the foreign breeds section, Charolais Elspey Lisa, and her calves, owned by Brian Buchan, Clinterty Farm, New Aberdour.
1989 – Some of the stewards in the industrial tent get a close look at the home craft items at New Deer Show.
1994 – Judging of the sheep classes gets under way at New Deer Show in July 1994.
1989 – Robert McLean and his wife Jean, of New Deer, enjoy taking part in their local show.
1990 – The overall champions rosette is presented by Mrs Esher-Kennedy to John Abel, Kintore, after his horse, Bossy Boots, a three-year-old thoroughbred, took the honours.
1990 – Lil Walker won special prize for the most points in the domestic cookery section.
1988 – Clowning around at the New Deer Show are Iain Buchan, sisters Shona and Marie Brown, and David Smith, with Garry Taylor, centre front.
1985 – 11-week-old donkey Emily, the only entrant in her class, receives her winner’s rosette from judge Susan Sivewright watched by owners Sheena and Charles Russell, Westlandhill of Rora, Longside, with son Ewan, 3, and Susan Hay.
1990 – Caroline Mercer, Ridinghill Stud, Crimond, with her three-month-old foal Mo, who came first in the foal class.
1988 – Turning a tap the difficult way to give her wellies a wash is Kerry McShane, 7.
1986 – British Saanen goat Jocat Gemma tries to nibble Mark Le Huray’s specs as he and sister Sarah pose with their animals.

