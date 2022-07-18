Aberdeen’s Ian Moir was the Man Utd player whose injury gave George Best his first chance to shine By Neil Drysdale July 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 1:12 pm 0 comments Aberdeen-born Ian Moir played for Manchester United in the early 1960s. Photo by Colorsport/Shutterstock [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Manchester United Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Past Times team Past Times Inverness artist’s portraits reveal politicians Nicola Sturgeon, Boris Johnson and Donald Trump in old light July 18, 20220 Premium Content Past Times Roads melted and firefighters ran out of water when Scotland sizzled during 1976 heatwave July 18, 20220 Premium Content Past Times IN PICTURES: Summer time in Aberdeen through the decades July 17, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson targets momentum as Premier Sports Cup progress awaits New Aberdeen signing Luis Lopes already impressing in training as he readies for debut against Stirling Albion Aboyne experiences record high temperatures as sunseekers bask in warm weather across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands Archaeological dig to unearth secrets hidden in lower slopes of Bennachie Police and rangers out on patrol in popular west coast spots New owner for Aberdeen financial services firm
Conversation