Brilliance in Bavaria when Aberdeen silenced Bayern Munich on road to Gothenburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Brilliance in Bavaria when Aberdeen silenced Bayern Munich on road to Gothenburg

By Neil Drysdale
March 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 7:39 am
Eric Black, John McMaster, Mark McGhee and Doug Rougvie flying back to Scotland following the win. Image: DC Thomson.
Eric Black, John McMaster, Mark McGhee and Doug Rougvie flying back to Scotland following the win. Image: DC Thomson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Competitive women walkers, or 'pedestriennes', of the Victorian era.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
EE Memories. EE 18.8.2006. TUNED UP: Saxophonist Annette Young leads members of Linksfield Academy's concert band to rehearsal at Aberdeen School for the Deaf, just before the band left for a week's tour of the Borders in 1981. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd. 27.5.1981.
In pictures: School orchestras provide the sound of music in Aberdeen through the years
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for look back at Mugiemoss Mill Picture shows; Employees of Mugiemoss Mill. Mugiemoss Mill. Supplied by AJL/DCT Date; Unknown
Celebrating Aberdeen's famous Mugiemoss paper mill
To go with story by Lauren Jack. Aberdonian Hilton Academy Colourised Picture shows; Hilton Academy 1988-06-13 Firewood ?AJL 13 June 1988 'Pupils of Hilton Academy, Aberdeen get set to deliver firewood to pensioners in Hilton. The wood, offcuts from the technical department, were delivered by (back left to right), John McGregor, school technician, Lee MacIntosh, Robert Foreman and Jason Johnstone. Front, Les Brown (left) and Kevin Forrest.'. Hilton Academy. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Gallery: Looking back at the passionate pupils of Hilton Academy
Books 1988-01-12 Carol Hay ©AJL 12 January 1988 "Dyce Primary 3/4 Blue pupil Carol Hay checks through the titles of books by Moira Miller after the author gave a talk to pupils in Dyce Library yesterday. To celebrate the opening of the library school children were invited there to meet Ms Miller and author artist Mairi Hedderwick. Ms Miller is well known for stories about the adventures of two mischievous children and Ms Hedderwick, originally an artist working in the Western Isles, is now better known as the author and illustrator of the popular "Katie" series of books." EE 2022
Gallery: Novel pictures on Tell a Fairytale Day
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. The lumberjills of World War Two made a massive, and largely unrecognised contribution to the war effort. Picture shows; Lumberjills of World War Two. various. Supplied by Joanna Foat/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Rats in Achnacarry, mouse droppings in Contin and disgusting latrines everywhere: How the lumberjills…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. DNA taken by North Yorkshire police cold case investigator Max Jowett from relatives of Dolly Sheriffs (left) and Margaret Docherty has proved no match for the mystery murder victim found near the North York moors in 1981. Picture shows; L to R: Penuel Sheriffs, Max Jowett, Margaret Docherty. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire families' heartache continues as Nude in the Nettles DNA proves no match for…
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. Looking at 1944 guide diary from Inverness Picture shows; Olave Baden-Powell, chief guide, and extracts from the 1944 Girl Guide diary.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Shutterstock/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 22/02/2023
Be Prepared: Could you have passed the Girl Guide tests of 1944?
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. The first modern sighting of the Loch Ness Monster in 1933 kicked off 'Nessie-fever' as sightseers were desperate to catch a glimpse of the beast. Picture shows; The first modern sighting of the Loch Ness Monster in 1933 kicked off 'Nessie-fever' as sightseers were desperate to catch a glimpse of the beast.. Inverness. Supplied by Shutterstock/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Loch Ness Monster at 90: The Inverness sighting which started 'Nessie-fever'

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 14 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Ithaca has a stake in the controversial Cambo development.
Will North Sea windfall tax hit Ithaca’s Cambo decision timing?
Stars from the ITV soap will descend on the north-east in June. Image: Mark Bruce/ITV.
Emmerdale stars to return to the north-east this summer for charity
Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable

Editor's Picks

Most Commented