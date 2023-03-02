Major expansion for north-east business park’s first tenant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Major expansion for north-east business park’s first tenant

By Keith Findlay
March 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 7:38 am
Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre is already expanding at Thainstone Business Park. Image: Prospect 13
Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre is already expanding at Thainstone Business Park. Image: Prospect 13

Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre has expanded its footprint at Thainstone Business Park by 60% just a few months after moving in.

Last December The Press and Journal revealed how the business, an offshoot of Aberdeen Paint & Body Repair Centre, had become the first tenant at the 65-acre site.

It signed a lease for nearly 2,500sq ft. The company has now secured a further 1,500sq ft in a move it says will give it a better springboard to achieve ambitious growth plans.

The expansion of our successful Aberdeen-based business into Inverurie has accelerated growth for us, and this has quickly brought about the need for more space.”

Sam Murray, director, Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre

The extra space will be used to expand the firm’s insurance-approved repair area.

Bosses are seeing “overwhelming demand” for bodywork services at the site.

Sam Murray, a director for the firm, said: “The expansion of our successful Aberdeen-based business into Inverurie has accelerated growth for us, and this has quickly brought about the need for more space.

“The opportunity to grow into adjacent space is ideal and allows us to further maximise our location in the thriving Inverurie area and close to the A96.”

Thainstone Business Park.

Farmer-owned co-operative ANM Group and family-run commercial property firm GSS Developments teamed up to deliver the business park, which is just outside Inverurie.

ANM Group executive support manager Avril McLeod said: “We hope other businesses will follow suit in putting down roots in the heart of Aberdeenshire’s thriving economy.”

GSS Developments director Tim Stevenson added: “The partnership approach we have adopted with ANM Group has brought modern, high specification premises within reach of a broad range of businesses seeking to expand their horizons.

“We are pleased at the level of interest shown to date.”

Thainstone’s ‘prime’ location

And Paul Richardson, partner in agency and development for marketing agent Ryden, said: “A prime location and transport links which are second to none make Thainstone Business Park a very attractive proposition for a range of tenants.

“It is good to see the positive impact this is already having on Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre.”

The first phase of the development features six industrial units targeted at potential occupiers including oil and gas, storage and distribution, and trade counter operations.

Strong interest has been reported for the 1,500-2,500sq ft premises and wider design-and-build opportunities.

