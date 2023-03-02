Major expansion for north-east business park’s first tenant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre has expanded its footprint at Thainstone Business Park by 60% just a few months after moving in.

Last December The Press and Journal revealed how the business, an offshoot of Aberdeen Paint & Body Repair Centre, had become the first tenant at the 65-acre site.

It signed a lease for nearly 2,500sq ft. The company has now secured a further 1,500sq ft in a move it says will give it a better springboard to achieve ambitious growth plans.

The extra space will be used to expand the firm’s insurance-approved repair area.

Bosses are seeing “overwhelming demand” for bodywork services at the site.

Sam Murray, a director for the firm, said: “The expansion of our successful Aberdeen-based business into Inverurie has accelerated growth for us, and this has quickly brought about the need for more space.

“The opportunity to grow into adjacent space is ideal and allows us to further maximise our location in the thriving Inverurie area and close to the A96.”

Farmer-owned co-operative ANM Group and family-run commercial property firm GSS Developments teamed up to deliver the business park, which is just outside Inverurie.

ANM Group executive support manager Avril McLeod said: “We hope other businesses will follow suit in putting down roots in the heart of Aberdeenshire’s thriving economy.”

GSS Developments director Tim Stevenson added: “The partnership approach we have adopted with ANM Group has brought modern, high specification premises within reach of a broad range of businesses seeking to expand their horizons.

“We are pleased at the level of interest shown to date.”

Thainstone’s ‘prime’ location

And Paul Richardson, partner in agency and development for marketing agent Ryden, said: “A prime location and transport links which are second to none make Thainstone Business Park a very attractive proposition for a range of tenants.

“It is good to see the positive impact this is already having on Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre.”

The first phase of the development features six industrial units targeted at potential occupiers including oil and gas, storage and distribution, and trade counter operations.

Strong interest has been reported for the 1,500-2,500sq ft premises and wider design-and-build opportunities.