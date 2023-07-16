Gallery: Union Street’s 200th birthday and other July memories in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Union Street’s 200th birthday and other July memories in Aberdeen

We've gone through our archives for fun-filled photographs of people out and about enjoying themselves in Aberdeen through the decades.

90,000 people turned out to celebrate Union Street's 200th anniversary on 24 July 1994. Image: DC Thomson
90,000 people turned out to celebrate Union Street's 200th anniversary on 24 July 1994. Image: DC Thomson
By Reporter

July is here again in Aberdeen, and with them come the summer holidays and the promise of family fun and (hopefully) a lot of sunshine.

We’ve hunted through our archives to see what was going on in decades gone by throughout July in Aberdeen.

We found photographs from all throughout the years of Aberdonians making the most of the good weather having fun around the Granite City and the wider region of Aberdeenshire.

Some of them include snaps from places you can’t visit anymore, like the long-gone Littlewoods in Aberdeen, and other feature familiar scenes like the Stonehaven Open Air Pool, which is thankfully very much still as popular today as it was back in 1999.

One image shows a completely packed-out Union Street, as crowds filled the Granite Mile to celebrate its 200th birthday and enjoyed a carnival at the Castlegate.

And another shows youngsters from Hilton Academy taking part in a good-natured pillow fight battle.

Read on to see these photographs and more from our archives.

And if you recognise any familiar faces in this gallery, let us know by emailing us at nostalgia@pressandjournal.co.uk

Gallery: July memories in Aberdeen

People waiting in line at the restaurant in Aberdeen's Littlewoods in July
1986:  The queues wait their turn inside the restaurant of Littlewoods, Aberdeen.
the Under-13steam being presented the National Playing Fields Association Shield
1980: Aberdeenshire president Basil Parrish, right, presents Under-13s captain Gregor Davidson and team with the National Playing Fields Association Shield.
Two men riding horses at Inches Races
1981: Ian Stuart and Johnny Johnstone push their horses towards the finish line during a hotly-contested chase at Insch Races.
A crowd gather at the carnival set up on Union Street in Aberdeen in July
1994: A crowd of 90,000 gather for the 200th anniversary of Union Street.
A young boy performing tricks on his BMX
1985: Robert Gray demonstrates a kick down on his BMX during a clear summer’s day.
A woman and girl playing violin together
1992: Aunt and niece, Wendy Bruce and Shonagh Bruce, 7, practise together at the Scottish Fiddle Workshop at Aberdeen Arts Centre.
A crowd of children watching a pillow fight at Hilton Academy gala day
1987: Two youngsters take their best shot at each other during the pillow fight at Hilton Academy gala day.
A man with an accordion and a woman with a violin playing poolside at Stonehaven open air pool near Aberdeen in July
1999: Jen Sutherland and fiddler Alastair Fraser strike up a tune at Stonehaven open air pool.
Crowds watch as cyclists cross the finish line of the Health Race in Aberdeen in July
1982: Dutchman Hans Daams gives his victory signal while he crosses the finishing line at the end of the fourth stage of the Health Race.

