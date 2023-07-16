Gallery: Union Street’s 200th birthday and other July memories in Aberdeen

July is here again in Aberdeen, and with them come the summer holidays and the promise of family fun and (hopefully) a lot of sunshine.

We’ve hunted through our archives to see what was going on in decades gone by throughout July in Aberdeen.

We found photographs from all throughout the years of Aberdonians making the most of the good weather having fun around the Granite City and the wider region of Aberdeenshire.

Some of them include snaps from places you can’t visit anymore, like the long-gone Littlewoods in Aberdeen, and other feature familiar scenes like the Stonehaven Open Air Pool, which is thankfully very much still as popular today as it was back in 1999.

One image shows a completely packed-out Union Street, as crowds filled the Granite Mile to celebrate its 200th birthday and enjoyed a carnival at the Castlegate.

And another shows youngsters from Hilton Academy taking part in a good-natured pillow fight battle.

Read on to see these photographs and more from our archives.

Gallery: July memories in Aberdeen