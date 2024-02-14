Emily Duncan: Pioneering ambulance driver from Aberdeen saved lives on WW1 front line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Emily Duncan: Pioneering ambulance driver from Aberdeen saved lives on WW1 front line

Women played a courageous, crucial, and often forgotten role in the pioneering Scottish Women's Hospitals on the Macedonian frontline in Greece during the First World War.

By Kirstie Waterston
This medal belonging to an overlooked Aberdeen hero will soon go under the hammer. Images: British Newspaper Archive/Noonan's Mayfair.
This medal belonging to an overlooked Aberdeen hero will soon go under the hammer. Images: British Newspaper Archive/Noonan's Mayfair.

A First World War medal belonging to a pioneering Aberdeen woman who drove ambulances on the frontline is to go under the hammer.

Emily Robertson Duncan volunteered for the Scottish Women’s Hospitals and was posted to Salonika (now Thessaloniki) in Greece in 1917.

There, she was among the brave women chauffeuse ferrying injured soldiers to field hospitals – and defying gender stereotypes.

Scottish nurses on the frontline in Salonika.
Scottish nurses on the frontline in Salonika. Image: British Newspaper Archive.

During the 1910s, women were still largely expected to stay at home and raise children, or work in menial jobs, and were certainly not encouraged to partake in the war effort abroad.

But women played a courageous, crucial, and often forgotten role on the 250-mile long Macedonian frontline in Greece.

Forgotten WW1 frontline in Macedonia

The Balkans theatre of war erupted after allied forces tried but failed to bring aid to Serbia, which was under attack from Bulgarian, German and Austro-Hungarian forces.

Serbia fell in October 1915.

By 1916, 600,000 allied troops from France, Britain, Serbia, Russian, Italy and Greece were stationed at Salonika on the Macedonian front.

But conditions were brutal during the long campaign.

Holt Tractor hauling British artillery in Salonika, Greece during World War One, 1915.
Holt Tractor hauling British artillery in Salonika, Greece during World War One, 1915. Image: Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock

Soldiers faced the extremes of summer and winter weather conditions, and the British Salonika Force lost 20 times more men to malaria from mosquitos than battle injuries.

Without the Scottish Women’s Hospitals (SWH), many more would have died.

Hospital founder descended from illustrious Inverness family

The hospitals were established in Scotland in 1914 by surgeon and suffragist Elsie Inglis.

Born in India to Scottish parents, her family were descendants of the Inglis of Kingsmills, Inverness.

Elsie Inglis, suffragist and surgeon.
Elsie Inglis, suffragist and surgeon. Image: Wikipedia.

Elsie’s maternal grandfather was Reverend Henry Simson, minister at Chapel of Garioch Parish Church for 33 years.

But it was her father John Forbes David Inglis, a great believer in women’s education, that encouraged her to pursue a career in medicine.

Upon returning to Scotland, Elsie and her father set up a medical school for women.

As well as being Edinburgh’s leading female doctor, Elsie was also a founder member of the Scottish Women’s Suffrage Federation.

On the outbreak of war, Elsie quickly raised an army of medical volunteers and approached the war office to offer their services.

Scottish suffragists set up pioneering field hospitals

The National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies, quickly helped raise £50 million to set up the SWH.

Like Elsie, many of the women volunteers had been involved with the suffrage movement.

But their offer was rebuffed by the war office and Elsie was told to “go home and sit still”.

But she did not.

Instead Elsie approached allied governments who were only too happy to have SWH.

The pioneering women-only service not only featured female doctors and nurses, but female volunteers in non-medical roles like cooks, orderlies and ambulance drivers.

Women from all backgrounds volunteered side by side in demanding and harrowing circumstances, 24 hours a day.

In December 1914, Elsie travelled to Serbia where she was Chief Medical officer of the unit there, helping the country fight typhoid.

Aberdeen’s Emily Duncan answered call to arms in 1917

Following a period of stalemate on the Macedonian front, fighting ensued and the hospitals provided a vital support attached to the Serbian and French armies.

Stereograph View Of 'No Man'S Land' In Front Of The Bulgarian Lines On The Saloniki Front During World War One.
Stereograph View Of ‘No Man’S Land’ In Front Of The Bulgarian Lines On The Saloniki Front During World War One. Image: Granger/Shutterstock

They set up hospital tents and treated both soldiers and civilians.

Many more women were drafted in, and one of those answering the call to arms in 1917 was Aberdeen’s Emily Robertson Duncan.

Hailing from Cults, her father was Aberdeen’s Procurator Fiscal Charles Duncan.

She was 34 and living at 20 Queen’s Road when she volunteered.

Emily spent two years driving ambulances for the French Red Cross in Salonika and later the SWH’s pioneering ‘Girton and Newnham’ Unit.

The terrain was tough, and drivers had a difficult task tackling tracks around the frontline.

SWH commissioner Dr Mary Blair wrote: “The roads are beyond belief and the driving of our girl chauffeurs is simply miraculous in its courage and skill.”

Tribute to ‘bravery and devotion’ of women chauffeurs in WW1

The summer of 1918 was particularly arduous for the nurses in the heat of Greece as they struggled to keep diseased patients cool.

A SWH nurse bugler in Salonika.
A SWH nurse bugler in Salonika. Image: British Newspaper Archive

Living and working in tents, the women practically performed miracles carrying out surgery and treating the wounded.

But the courage of the non-medical staff was also recognised, as highlighted by auctioneer Noonan’s of Mayfair.

Noonan’s is Britain’s leading auctioneer of militaria and medals.

A Press Association correspondent at the time reported: “‘It is only right to pay a tribute to the bravery and devotion of the chauffeuses of the Scottish Women’s Hospital attached to the Serbian Army, who take the ambulances as far as the cars can go along the precipitous paths in order to meet the wounded, and are constantly risking life and limb in this dangerous work, which requires skill as well as nerve.

British soldiers evacuated from Gallipoli in 1915 are transferred to Salonika in Greece.
British soldiers evacuated from Gallipoli in 1915 are transferred to Salonika in Greece. Image: Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock

“Yet young girls perform the journey sometimes twice daily, and often have to spend the night on the mountain side, as breakdowns are, unfortunately, too frequent in such bad country.”

While a Daily News reporter said “the large corps of the Scottish Women Motor Transport” earned the admiration of Romanians and Russians alike”.

A colourful war poster showing English troops with Salonika in the background.
A colourful war poster showing English troops with Salonika in the background. Image: Cci/Shutterstock

Bearing in mind, this was at a time where driving had very much been considered the preserve of men.

But now, here were women with no right to vote back home, risking their own lives to save the lives of men in a warzone.

Aberdeen’s Emily Duncan reprised ambulance driver role in WW2

Emily survived the war and returned to Scotland in 1919 and was awarded the British War Medal.

The medal was awarded to all officers, men and women of British and Imperial forces for serving in the First World War.

But the actions of those volunteering with the SWH has been largely overlooked.

When the Second World War broke out, Emily was 56 and again stepped up to do her bit by working at St George’s Hospital in London.

The hospital was given over to the war effort and became part of the Emergency Hospital Service.

The 1939 register for Chelsea in London shows Emily worked for St George’s Air Raid Precautions’ Transport Service – likely reprising her role as an ambulance driver.

St George’s treated civilian air raid casualties and civilian sick.

Emily again survived the war and lived until 1963 when she died in Chelsea aged 80.

She is on the family grave at St Machar’s Cathedral in Aberdeen along with her illustrious parents and siblings.

Emily’s medal will go under the hammer today in London with an estimate of just £80-£100.

British War Medal awarded to Aberdeen's Emily R Duncan for serving in WW1.
Emily R Duncan’s British War Medal. London. Image: Noonan’s Mayfair

A common medal, it may not have much monetary value, but it is invaluable in keeping alive the forgotten stories of the brave women who stood up to men at home, to save soldiers abroad.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

More from Past Times

To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Mariana Menezes went through the P&J to successfully track down her mother Claudia's old pen pal, Donald Finlayson from Nairn. Picture shows; Left to right: Mariana Menezes, her mother Claudia, and Claudia's penpal Donald Finlayson of Nairn. n/a. Supplied by Finlayson Family/Mariana Menezes/DCT Design Roddie Reid Date; Unknown
Tears of joy as Mariana in Brazil united with mum's long-lost teenage penpal from…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for On This Day, Past Times Picture shows; Dennis Nilsen and his mother Betty Scott. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Michael McCosh Date; 11/02/1983
On This Day, 1983: When Dennis Nilsen was first charged with murder
1977: A very 1970s scene at the newly-refurbished St Clements Bar in Aberdeen. Dons striker Joe Harper poured a pint to officially reopen St Clements Bar on St Clement Street, which had been closed for modernisation. Behind Joe are joint owners Bryan McHugh (left) and Mr Norman Stafford. Image: DC Thomson
Black-outs, bowling and the Beach Baths: Photos of February days in Aberdeen
Robbie Williams, photographed by our photographer Kami Thomson at the AECC in 1999. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
Photos: When Aberdeen fans queued in snow for NINE hours to see Robbie Williams…
A prison officer seen trying to persuade an inmate at Craiginches to come down from a chimney during a rooftop drama which was captured on film by an Evening Express photographer in 1967. Image: DC Thomson
The final years of Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen, from demonstrations to demolition
A view of Craiginches Prison in Torry showing the city in the distance and new housing under construction in 1934. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: The early days of Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. OTD about Madame Scotia who toured the world with her clarsach Picture shows; F.I for OTD. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Roddie Reid Date; 01/02/2024
On This Day 1939: Madame Scotia, the Port Appin woman who spent her life…
1978: New recruits on their eighth day of fire training at Grampian HQ were instructed on hose drill on a sunny August day. At this time, Grampian Fire Brigade was the only force in Scotland to have a full complement of men. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Grampian Fire Brigade during the 1970s and 1980s
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Easter Ross man Donald Grant chose to work for the Nazi propaganda machine during World War Two under Joseph Goebbels, left. Picture shows; Joseph Goebbels, left, and Donald Grant of Alness. n/a. Supplied by DCT/Shutterstock/Clarke Cooper Date; Unknown
Alness Calling: The Easter Ross man who broadcast Nazi propaganda during World War Two
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. FI for OTD on the opening of the RAHSC at Foresterhill in 1929 Picture shows; FI for OTD Opening of Foresterhill children's hospital. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT/NHS Grampian Archives Date; Unknown
On this Day, 1929: When the new Aberdeen sick children's hospital opened and gave…

Conversation