On This Day 1994: King’s apartment burgled in theft stranger than fiction

An Italian thief living in London spotted an opportunity and used unguarded scaffolding to break into King Charles's apartment. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Image: DCT Design/Burli/Shutterstock
Image: DCT Design/Burli/Shutterstock

Thirty years ago on this day news emerged of a burglary in King Charles’ apartments in St James’s Palace.

The King was Prince of Wales at the time, and still married to Diana, although the couple had stopped living together two years earlier.

But the rumour mill about his relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles had been working overtime, and in 1994 Charles and Camilla were described as ‘close friends’, their relationship under constant scrutiny.

Image: DCT/BNA.

So the press jumped with great interest on the fact that letters between Charles and Camilla had been stolen, along with ‘personal items of great sentimental value’.

These included a pair of cufflinks, in the shape of two C’s intertwined, given to Charles by Camilla.

The haul was valued at £50,000.

At the time, Charles was ski-ing in the Swiss resort of Klosters while his apartment was being renovated.

Prince Charles queuing for the ski lift at Klosters a few days before his apartment at St James’s Palace was burgled.  Image: Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

But only weeks earlier, a naked paraglider had landed on Buckingham Palace, and Charles had been attacked by a man armed with a starting pistol.

Naturally the main thrust of the coverage was, after the Camilla angle, questions about royal security.

Soldiers in combat gear patrolled the streets around the palace, an investigation was begun by Scotland yard’s International and Organised Crime branch and Labour MP David Young declared that the burglar could have been an IRA assassin.

The bizarre truth

The truth about the burglary turned out to be stranger than fiction.

Three years later, when an Italian statute of limitation had expired, meaning the thief could no longer be prosecuted, an Italian ‘gentleman’ thief came forward and claimed it was he who ‘accidentally’ broke into Charles’s apartment.

Notorious burglar Renato Rinino said he had moved to London after coming off drugs, but old habits die hard.

Italian thief Renato Rinino later capitalised on his Royal burglary.  Image: Valerio Burli.

One day, while passing St James’s Palace, he spotted some unattended scaffolding on one of the walls.

He shinned up, forced a window and went in, landing right in Charles’s private residence.

Unnoticed by guards

Back out he went, unnoticed by guards, with a number of gold and silver items, and the letters.

He claimed he didn’t know who his famous victim was until reading the newspaper reports the next day.

The Royal items stolen by Rinino and recovered by Italian police in Savona, Italy in 1998. Image: Sipa/Shutterstock.

He went back to Italy, smuggling the goods inside toothpaste tubes, and the case remained unsolved for three years.

When he fessed up, he said he would give the items back in exchange for an audience with Prince Charles.

Letters still missing

That never happened, but the Italian police did recover the stolen items, all except the letters.

Rinino tried his hardest to turn his Royal exploit to commercial advantage, and for a while was a hit on Italian TV, with a documentary made of his story and his struggles with crime.

A documentary about Renato Rinino was made in 2015, comparing him to fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, created by author Maurice Leblanc in 1905.  Image: Valerio Burli.

There was talk of a biopic of his life story too — but a few years later, Rinino’s rollercoaster existence came to an abrupt end.

In 2003, he was shot in the head and died at his home in Savona, north-west Italy.

His brother Paolo had opened the door of their apartment to a lone gunman, taking shots to his chest and elbow.

Slain with a shot to the head

The gunman pushed through and slayed Rinino as he lay in bed, killing him with a single shot to the head.

Some said it was a gangland killing, but others suggested the killing was carried out by disgruntled former employees of St James’s Palace who lost their jobs over the theft and were out for revenge.

Neighbour feud

Valerio Burli, who directed a 2015 documentary about Rinino said: “In reality, it was just his neighbour, who shot him out of spite. Rinino had this over-the-top personality and he could really get in people’s faces.”

