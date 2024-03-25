When Aberdeen’s Watt & Grant department store unveiled its trendy new 1963 look

Aberdeen’s top-end clothing department store Watt & Grant revealed its latest revamp to the world on this day in 1963.

It was 81 years since the store opened, having started out as an exclusive and expensive drapers for the well-heeled and fashionable.

The store, by this time owned by House of Fraser but still holding to its coveted brand identity of Watt & Grant, took out a full page in the P&J to trumpet the fresh, new look of its home on the corner of Dee Street and Union Street.

“Subtle, distinctive décor and new appointments at every turn,” read the advert.

“Departments are more spacious and gracious.

“The merchandise choice is very much greater, embracing wider collections, many exclusive in Aberdeen, by the most famous fashion houses.

Pleasing shopping

There is much to see that is new…that will make for easier and more pleasing shopping, but in now way whatsoever has the character of the store changed, ” the advert insisted.

“It retains completely the distinction that has made it ‘Aberdeen’s foremost fashion shop.'”

Lower Ground Floor

Watt & Grant introduced a completely new ‘beautifully fitted and luxuriously carpeted’ salon entirely devoted to children’s wear ‘from the layette stage to the early teens’.

The Linen Hall was now situated below A & R Milne’s bookshop.

Ground Floor

This was dedicated to accessories —gloves, handbags, hosiery, jewellery, head squares (that ubiquitous feature of the Sixties), cosmetic and toileteries.

And there was a ‘splendid’ new feature on the floor: a china, glassware, lampshade and gift section, providing ‘an attractive background to the other departments’.

Going up… First Floor

This was the main fashion floor of the store.

“It has retained much of its former character, although the gown salon has been refitted and re-organised to include a new Fran Usher boutique—the first in Scotland!

“Coats, suits, raincoats, furs and shoes, all by makers of international repute are accommodated on this floor.”

Second Floor

Here was the underwear department, now ‘extended to the most majestic proportions, to allow a greater variety of merchandise to be displayed, and to effect the introduction of a Vanity Fair lingerie boutique, devoted to the famous range of ‘Showables.’

The hat department was also on the second floor “en fête with spring and Easter bonnets carrying such famous labels as Otto Lucas, Gina Davies, Aage Thaarup etc.

“The skirt and knitwear department with its larger floor area is showing bigger-than-ever stocks by the most famous Scottish houses… including special sections for Munrospun, Pringle and Braemar.”

