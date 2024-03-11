On This Day 1981: Bizarre twist in tale of body found in Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

On This Day 1981: Bizarre twist in tale of body found in Skye

Police weren't convinced he was who he said he was. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Image: DCT Design/Roddie Reid
Image: DCT Design/Roddie Reid

A bizarre mystery was unravelling in the Cuillins of Skye 43 years ago.

The bodies of a man and woman had been found on the Skye mountain range, and although their deaths were accidental, police had dark doubts about the identity of the man.

The woman was 26 year old Alison Wills, daughter of an Oxford physicist Dr B T Willis.

She had multiple injuries after apparently falling 500ft.

Died of exposure

The man’s body was found some 800yd from Miss Willis’ body, and he was thought to have died from exposure.

But there was something fishy about his identity.

That weekend, he had checked into a Portree guesthouse under the name of Keith Tait, with Miss Willis.

They had then moved to a remote cottage in the Cuillins for four nights, intending to go hill-walking.

Image: DCT

It emerged that Tait and Miss Willis had both been working in youth hostels in the Keswick area, where Tait had told people his wife had been killed in a car crash.

On the morning of the tragedy, Tait had called the police, as was the custom of the time, to let them know that he and his companion were going hill-walking in a certain area of the Cuillins and would return to the cottage by nightfall.

The following day they could not be found, sparking a major search-and-rescue-operation.

The two bodies were found in a corrie some two miles from the cottage.

Doubts about his identity

Miss Willis was readily identified, but Skye police began to have doubts about Tait’s identity and started wide-ranging enquiries.

It was the lack of papers on his body which prompted them to turn to the youth hostel where he worked in Keswick to find out more about him.

The truth emerged.

His passport revealed that he was Keith Greenfield-Hunter from Tunbridge Wells, ‘the man who died twice’.

Faked own death

The 29 year old had attempted to fake his own death by emulating the TV character Reggie Perrin and leaving his clothes and car on a Dorset beach.

He was unaware that police weren’t convinced by his ploy and hadn’t closed the case.

Hampshire police told the P&J: “There were certain aspects of his disappearance with which we were not satisfied.

“We were never convinced the man was dead.”

On bail for stealing

Greenfield-Hunter was on bail from Winchester magistrates on two charges of stealing two valuable antique books when he disappeared.

He didn’t show up again until his body was found in Skye. Meanwhile he had travelled to Los Angeles, France and Israel, his passport revealed.

Image: DCT

His body was identified beyond doubt by his widow Barbara and father Dennis Hunter in Inverness.

It emerged that while working in the Lake District as Keith Tait he had joined a Christian sect.

One of the other members was Miss Willis.

‘Chaste’

Their friend from the sect, David Cox, came forward and described Greenfield-Hunter as “a loving and lovable personality who was also an indescribably tragic figure.”

The friendship with Miss Willis was ‘chaste’ he added.

“They were friends who shared a mutual love of the mountains.”

