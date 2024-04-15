1970: Re-live the celebrations when the Dons took the Scottish Cup from Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1970: Re-live the celebrations when the Dons took the Scottish Cup from Celtic

Aberdeen had never seen a Sunday like it. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Image: DCT/Roddie Reid.
Image: DCT/Roddie Reid.

A major honour for the Dons had been a long time coming.

They had last won the Scottish Cup in 1947, and the Scottish League Cup in 1956.

On April 11, 1970 they beat Celtic to take the Scottish Cup and were rewarded with an unprecedented welcome home in the Granite City.

The Scottish Cup back at Pittodrie. Manager Eddie Turnbull, who played for Hibs in the 1947 final defeat by the Dons, has the cup at his feet. Back row: Teddy Scott (trainer), Tommy McMillan, Henning Boel, Jim Hermiston, Bobby Clark, Dave Robb, George Murray, Jimmy Bonthrone (coach). Front row: Joe Harper, Derek McKay, Jim Forrest, manager Turnbull, Martin Buchan, George Buchan, Arthur Graham.

Three mile welcome

The welcome home for the team that took the Scottish Cup from Celtic was spread over three miles, from the city boundary to the Town House and then to Pittodrie Stadium.

It became an occasion which reflected the pride of the community, reported the P&J.

Dense crowds turned out to see the Scottish Cup paraded down Union Street. Image: DCT.

It was estimated that some 50,000 people lined Union Street, nearly half that total in the vicinity of the Town House, where Lord Provost Robert S Lennox, who had seen the Hampden game said: “In the conception and execution of the game the Dons were far superior. Yesterday’s victory was not only a triumph for Aberdeen, but, of perhaps greater significance, it was a victory for football in Scotland.”

The crowds brought traffic to a halt in Union Street and thousands more took up vantage points all along the route from the Bridge of Dee, Holburn Street, King Street and finally Pittodrie.

A red and white welcome for their heroes

<br />Martin Buchan, Aberdeen FC captain, holds aloft the Scottish Cup having beaten Celtic FC 3-1 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. April 11 1970. Image: DCT

These lines from the P&J’s front page certainly puts the day in its contemporary context: “Ecstatic supporters met their heroes wearing and wielding every conceivable form of red and white device and adornment.

“There were scarves, hats, jerseys, jackets, ties, toories, skirts and dresses.

“Parents dressed their youngsters in complete red and white outfits — from red shoes to ribbons in their hair.

“Long-haired lads wore their scarves Red Indian-style around their foreheads.

A month earlier: Dons for the cup! Aberdeen supporters roaring on their team at the semi-final match with Kilmarnock at Perth. Image: DCT

“A few skinheads even donned red and white braces. They carried pennants, placards, banners and posters.

“Many had cameras and some even sported tape-recorders.

“From rooftops, windows, phone box tops, from every vantage point they roared their acclaim.”

Triumphant homecoming: Jubilant players pick out friends in the crowd as Joe Harper holds the cup high. Image: DCT.

Extra police manned the crush barriers outside the Town House where the first of the crowd had begun to congregate almost three hours before the team were due.

Things nearly went horribly wrong as the crush got tighter, and the police contingent had to push spectators back.

Some got squeezed, one or two fainted, and children screamed in fear and were lifted by the police to safety.

The approach of the team bus was a signal for almost frenzied excitement.

Cheers, cheers, cheers

A portrait of Aberdeen FC manager Eddie Turnbull in the late 60s. Image: DCT

The barriers almost burst, but eventually a way was cleared and it was cheers, cheers and more cheers as manager Eddie Turnbull and his players held aloft the sparkling Scottish Cup, back in Aberdeen after so many years.

“We want Derek”, roared the crowd and screamed their tribute as the two-goal scorer Derek McKay took over the trophy.

With equal zest they gave the Aberdeen manager “Happy Birthday”.

At Pittodrie thousands had assembled, many in the expectation of getting into the ground and seeing the victors do a lap of honour.

Toast to Mr Turnbull

In the pavilion there was a champagne toast to Mr Turnbull from the players and management.

Of Aberdeen’s welcome home, the manager said: “This is the sort of thing that makes it all worth while. I am really at a loss for words to describe it all. So are the boys. We didn’t really expect a reception on such a scale.”

Stonehaven got the first view of the cup when the Dons’ bus made an unscheduled stop at the Market Square.

Martin Buchan, captain of Aberdeen Football Club with his family on April 2, 1970.  On April 11, 1970 he would raise the Scottish Cup at Hampden. Image: DCT.

Stonehaven stop

This was in a response to a request which the police radioed from Provost John Stewart to a patrol car meeting the victors’ transport at Upper Northwater Bridge on the Kincardine-Angus border.

The provost, Baillie James Carnegie and other councillors entered the bus and offered their congratulations.

And a crowd of several hundred cheered when skipper Martin Buchan showed off the cup.

Proudest family in the NE

Near miss: McKay beats McNeil to the ball in a heading duel in the 1st half of the final, but the ball goes past the post. Image: DCT.

No doubt about the proudest family in Banffshire last night —the McKays of 69 Gellymill Street, Macduff.

Son Derek was the Dons two-goal hero, and his fisherman dad, Archie McKay, and 16 year old brother, Kenneth, were at Hampden to see his triumph.

Mr McKay was once Rangers daft but now a Dons supporter: “What a game! And what a thrill to see the boy playing so well. I saw him after the game and he was just as exited, especially with scoring two goals at Hampden. He introduced me to some of the Aberdeen team.”

Players’ wives and girlfriends off to the 1970 Cup Final. Image: DCT.

Derek’s mother listened to the match on the radio with relatives in Bishopbriggs. “I’m still hoarse with shouting. When Derek scored his first goal, all the neighbours came rushing in to the house to congratulate me. And this was in Glasgow!”

Clark’s house decked

For Dons goalkeeper Bobby Clark there was a second ‘reception committee’ waiting for him when he returned home from Pittodrie yesterday.

A portrait of Bobby Clark of Aberdeen Football Club taken in 1968. Image:DCT.

Unknown to him, about a dozen neighbours around his Milltimber home organised their own special welcome home.

When Bobby arrived home with his wife, the front of his house was decked in red and white bunting, not to mention a red flag flying from his television aerial.

Last night some of Bobby’s neighbours said: “Some of the lads got together and organised some bunting and coloured sheets. We wanted to say our own well done.”

Third time lucky for Jim

Probably one of the happiest and proudest men at Hampden on Saturday, the P&J asserted, was 75-year-old Aberdonian émigré James Mutch, who had travelled 3,500 miles from his home in Long Island NY specially to watch Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup.

It was a case of ‘third time lucky’ for Mr Mutch, for he saw the Dons lose to St Mirren in 1959 and to Celtic in 1967.

“I predicted they would win,” Mr Mutch told the P&J with satisfaction.

