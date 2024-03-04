On This Day 1976: Strathdon, a parish without a future?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day 1976: Strathdon, a parish without a future?

Doom and gloom had set in about the future of Strathdon as it was set to lose its postie and its bank. It was also suffering population decline. Is anything new under the sun? Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Image: DCT Design/Roddie Reid
Image: DCT Design/Roddie Reid

Loss of local services and fears for the future of our rural communities are nothing new.

It was no different in Strathdon nearly fifty years ago when doom and gloom had set in after villagers learned they were losing their regular postman, and would soon lose their Clydesdale bank.

Change had set in

Change had come to an area dependent on farming and forestry for its living.

Employment started to fall, shops were closing, people were moving away and houses were left empty, or let for the summer.

It all sounds sadly familiar in 2024.

Lonach Gathering at Candacraig in 1973. Image: DCT</p> <p>

The P&J reported: “Crofts are sold to adjoining farms, the Forestry Commission need fewer men and the Candacraig Estate who own most of the land in Strathdon are cutting down their farming activity.”

Population decline

The local doctor, John Reid said that when he first came to Strathdon in 1948 horses ploughed the fields, children spoke in broad Scots and his patients numbered 1006.

In 1976 he lamented the disappearance of Clydesdales from the fields, noted the infiltration of ‘southern and BBC accents’ and counted 800 patients in his practice.

Image:DCT

He said: “I suppose it’s the fault of the monetary system and inflation. Crofts are no longer viable.

“Farms are merged together.

“Only one farm hose is needed instead of three. The others sell as holiday homes but that’s little use to our local shops.”

Postie transfer

The postal service was also under the cosh.

Postmaster Gibbie McIntosh wrote to his MP, Russell Fairgrieve explaining that two men had retired Alford and not been replaced.

Glenkindie House in Strathdon in 1972. Image: DCT.

This meant that Strathdon mail would be delivered by an Alford postman and the village would lose yet another job.

Postie Jimmy Riach also farmed Little Burns in Glenkindie.

He pointed out that his tranfer to Alford would not only mean the loss of a job in Strathdon when he retired but his 32 acres farm wasn’t enough for one man’s living and would probably be added to another farm.

We still see this domino effect in our rural communities in 2024.

A row of eight cottages previously occupied and well cared for now had three cottages empty and in disrepair, pointed out villager Mrs McKillop.

Any bets they are AirBnBs now?

But Candacraig House seemed to offer a ray of hope.

Candacraig House. Image: Tracey Boxham

The new laird, 26 year old Falconer Wallace said he had ‘several schemes up his sleeve to help the community’.

Time will tell, wrote the P&J reporter darkly.

Not sure what happened to those schemes, but it would more than a decade before the house would begin to loom large in the wider consciousness.

Billy Connolly at the Lonach Highland Games in 2006. Image: Danny Lawson/PA

It was purchased in 1987 by Body Shop founder Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon.

A further decade would pass before it became home to its most famous laird, Billy Connolly from 1998 to 2014.

