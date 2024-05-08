Storybook Glen’s most memorable characters over 40 years of fun

Once upon a time, a magical kingdom called Storybook Glen opened near Aberdeen, where fairytales were brought to life in a slightly unusual, yet strangely charming manner.

For decades, Storybook Glen has been an enchanting day out for children, oblivious to the how the fibreglass statues have sometimes been branded by grown-up visitors as “creepy”.

Now, as Storybook Glen at Maryculter — better known as Den and the Glen to the latest generation of young fans — enters its 40th year, we’ve taken a look back at its most iconic characters.

See if you have any memories of the fun creations below…

Different versions of TV characters form part of the magic

When the attraction opened in 1984, the north-east had its own version of Neverland – Peter Pan’s mystical land of imaginary creatures.

And in recent years it’s gained something of a cult following online, thanks to its unique, and sometimes off-kilter, interpretations of nursery rhyme characters going viral.

But then Storybook Glen isn’t for cynical and corrupt adult minds.

The innocent minds of little children can find unbridled joy among the towering fibreglass versions of the likes of Winnie the Pooh and Fireman Sam.

Postman Pat and his… worried cat?

Adults may see a rather stilted Postman Pat hovering behind his van, with teeny-tiny eyes, waving an unbending arm.

And what has Jess, his famous black and white cat companion, witnessed to look so worried?

Maybe it’s because Pat’s trademark ginger locks have been given a jet black makeover.

Admittedly, Postman Pat is a bit of throwback after first hitting our bookshelves and screens in the 1980s.

But 40 years on, children still fling their arms around their familiar storybook friend, and happily cosy up to his cat.

And what parent isn’t going to squeeze into Pat’s van alongside their thrilled toddler for a photo op?

Barney the super dee-dupery dino

Children of the ’90s might recall Barney the big, purple dinosaur spreading love and kindness wherever he went.

Some may even remember his irritating catchphrase “super dee-duper”.

An American export, programme makers felt friendly Barney was less “neurotic” than Big Bird, thus more appealing to the masses.

But Storybook Glen’s Barney had a little whiff of neuroticism, and is far more entertaining than the TV character.

In this archive photo from 2001, Barney is sporting yellow, protruding, pupil-less eyes.

But kids overlooked the fundamentals of eyes needing pupils, and Storybook Glen Barney still cast a spell over delighted visitors.

Uh-oh it’s the Teletubbies!

Eh-oh (or should that be uh-oh?) here come some more kids’ telly legends, with a Storybook Glen twist.

The Teletubbies at Storybook Glen are fairly true to life, because the Teletubbies are already unearthly.

An absolute phenomenon back in the day, nobody questioned these strange creatures (with their even stranger names) and their haunting baby overlord watching from the sun.

They lived with a terrifying, bug-eyed vacuum cleaner called Noo-Noo who never left the house and spent his days making slurping noises and mess.

TV’s cuddly teletubbies played and danced around the make-believe, psychedelic Teletubbyland speaking gibberish.

And at Storybook Glen, the figurines do look suitably cheerful, with great big smiles and wide eyes.

Perhaps they’re simply awestruck by the 28 acres of beautifully-landscaped parkland.

Teenage mutant ninja turtles

Everyone’s favourite heroes in a half-shell were one of the earliest attractions at Storybook Glen when it opened in the 1980s.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles first hit TV screens in 1987, bringing their heroic crime-fighting antics to the small screen.

Cast underground by their uncaring owner, the turtles thrived in the New York sewers becoming, mutant humanoid hybrids.

At Storybook Glen this ninja turtle appeared perhaps more mutant than usual.

This old photo in the year 2000 from our archives depicts Raphael, the red-masked turtle, emerging from a sewer.

Both his mask and his non-existent eyes have seen better days here. But in more recent years a makeover has seen him reunited with his trademark red bandana – and his eyeballs.

The Old Lady is a Storybook Glen legend

The nursery rhyme about the old lady with so many children she didn’t know what to do ends: “She gave them some broth without any bread; And whipped them all soundly and put them to bed.”

Clearly nobody has told the old lady that lives in the shoe that it’s no longer acceptable to thrash your children into submission.

In 2019, Scotland became the first country in the UK to outlaw physical punishment of children under 16.

While the “it didn’t do me any harm brigade” might be crying “snowflakes!”, the old lady is definitely a throwback to childhood of the past.

The huge fibreglass model shoe is one of the most iconic attractions at Storybook Glen and a core memory for lots of people who grew up in the north-east.

The gigantic yellow boot has been a favourite photo op for 40 years and one that children of the 1980s now return to with their own children.

But thankfully, unlike children of the ’80s, the concept of being put over someone’s lap and given a smack is an alien concept.

Shrek, the terrifying ogre

Shrek, the enduringly-popular 2001 film, tells the tale of an ogre who rescues a princess to regain control of his smelly swamp.

But the film character definitely didn’t look as surprised as the Storybook Glen version.

In the movie, Shrek towers over his witty little sidekick, Donkey, but here Shrek is of shrunken proportions.

Donkey is a happy soul, and the statue at Storybook Glen does capture that happy-go-lucky nature, while Puss in Boots is a work of art.

It’s easy to see why this remains so popular with visitors, young and old.

Den and the Glen continues to enchant children and entertain grown-ups to this day

As adults, we may snigger at the figurines, but its uniqueness is part of its success.

In the past, Storybook Glen was the preserve of local children, but now it attracts bloggers and vloggers from further afield, who have seen viral photos of the exhibits online.

And Den and the Glen continues to conjure up a magical experience for children.

Their unblemished imaginations see the fun beyond the funny, and embrace the colourful characters they love so much.

And that’s the point – it’s billed as a make-believe world for all ages, and 40 years on it hasn’t lost its ability to entertain.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer, why not pay a visit?

As well as the glen full of fairytale creations, there’s also a restaurant, and all-weather indoor play den for rainy days.

You can find out more about ticket prices and opening times by clicking here.