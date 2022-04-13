MacMoray: Everything you need to know about new Elgin music festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 7,000 people are poised to pack Cooper Park in Elgin at the weekend for the new MacMoray Easter Festival.

Bob Geldof’s Boomtown Rats will headline the event alongside pop groups Vengaboys and S Club.

However, a day of entertainment has been lined up for Saturday with a range of acts across two stages plus a host of family entertainment.

‘Elgin is perfect for large events’

MacMoray has been several years in the making for Elgin.

Event organiser Andy Macdonald, who runs a promotions and events company, has been nurturing the concept through lockdown.

Four years ago he began testing the water by hosting Toploader and Geno Washington and The Ram Jam Band at Lossiemouth Town Hall in his hometown.

However, his driving ambition has always been to put on a large event in the centre of Elgin.

Already, 93% of tickets for the 7,500-capacity venue in the park have been sold.

Mr Macdonald said: “I live in Preston, although my family is in Lossiemouth, and I’ve always thought about doing something larger either in Cooper Park or down south.

“I made some inquiries with the council and they really shared my excitement for doing something amazing for the area.

MacMerry Christmas 🎅 🐣 A special message from Sir Bob Geldof 🐣 Posted by MacMoray Easter Festival on Sunday, 5 December 2021

“There aren’t really any large indoor venues in Moray, Elgin Town Hall is the biggest, so to do something really big it has to be outdoors.

“We want to make some noise and put Moray on the map.”

Main stage start times

S Club– 12noon

The Animals – 1.15pm

Dr Feelgood – 2.30pm

Geno Washington and The Ram Jam – 3.45pm

Toploader – 5pm

Bad Manners – 6.15pm

Vengaboys– 7.30pm

The Boomtown Rats – 9pm

‘Something for everyone at festival’

Bob Geldof and The Boomtown Rats taking to the stage just hours after the Vengaboys bring their Vengabus to the party may seem like an unlikely line-up.

However, Mr Macdonald says the eclectic bill has been tailored to appeal to entire families and a range of ages.

Away from the music, a cast of superheroes and Disney princesses will make their way around the event with other free activities for children.

Mr Macdonald said: “Some people have been absolutely fascinated by the line-up. To be honest, I wanted to do something different.

“When it comes to festivals it tends to be for young people, a lot of drink, drugs, intimidation – I want MacMoray to be for families and not target the traditional festival-goers.

“The idea was to have acts for grandparents to tell their grandchildren about, acts for grandchildren to show their grandparents, and still have something for parents in the middle.”

MacMoray: What do you need to know about festival?

The MacMoray festival is being held in Cooper Park in Elgin on Saturday, April 16.

Gates open at 10am, music on the second stage begins at 11am, the main stage begins at 12noon. The event finishes at 11pm.

Organisers have arranged coach travel with pick-up points in Portsoy, Cullen, Buckie, Fochabers, Mosstodloch, Forres, Kinloss, Burghead, Hopeman and Lossiemouth.

People have been told not to bring their own alcohol.

Tickets are £38, 11 to 17s £19, five to 10-year-olds £10, under 5s free. Tickets can be bought online HERE.