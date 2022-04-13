MacMoray: Everything you need to know about new Elgin music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MacMoray: Everything you need to know about new Elgin music festival

By David Mackay
April 13, 2022, 6:42 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 6:43 pm
MacMoray line-up graphic
MacMoray is being held in Elgin during the Easter weekend.

More than 7,000 people are poised to pack Cooper Park in Elgin at the weekend for the new MacMoray Easter Festival.

Bob Geldof’s Boomtown Rats will headline the event alongside pop groups Vengaboys and S Club.

However, a day of entertainment has been lined up for Saturday with a range of acts across two stages plus a host of family entertainment.

‘Elgin is perfect for large events’

MacMoray has been several years in the making for Elgin.

Event organiser Andy Macdonald, who runs a promotions and events company, has been nurturing the concept through lockdown.

Vengaboys. Photo: PA

Four years ago he began testing the water by hosting Toploader and Geno Washington and The Ram Jam Band at Lossiemouth Town Hall in his hometown.

However, his driving ambition has always been to put on a large event in the centre of Elgin.

Already, 93% of tickets for the 7,500-capacity venue in the park have been sold.

Mr Macdonald said: “I live in Preston, although my family is in Lossiemouth, and I’ve always thought about doing something larger either in Cooper Park or down south.

“I made some inquiries with the council and they really shared my excitement for doing something amazing for the area.

“There aren’t really any large indoor venues in Moray, Elgin Town Hall is the biggest, so to do something really big it has to be outdoors.

“We want to make some noise and put Moray on the map.”

Main stage start times

  • S Club– 12noon
  • The Animals – 1.15pm
  • Dr Feelgood – 2.30pm
  • Geno Washington and The Ram Jam – 3.45pm
  • Toploader – 5pm
  • Bad Manners – 6.15pm
  • Vengaboys– 7.30pm
  • The Boomtown Rats – 9pm

‘Something for everyone at festival’

Bob Geldof and The Boomtown Rats taking to the stage just hours after the Vengaboys bring their Vengabus to the party may seem like an unlikely line-up.

However, Mr Macdonald says the eclectic bill has been tailored to appeal to entire families and a range of ages.

Away from the music, a cast of superheroes and Disney princesses will make their way around the event with other free activities for children.

Cooper Park in Elgin. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Mr Macdonald said: “Some people have been absolutely fascinated by the line-up. To be honest, I wanted to do something different.

“When it comes to festivals it tends to be for young people, a lot of drink, drugs, intimidation – I want MacMoray to be for families and not target the traditional festival-goers.

“The idea was to have acts for grandparents to tell their grandchildren about, acts for grandchildren to show their grandparents, and still have something for parents in the middle.”

MacMoray: What do you need to know about festival?

The MacMoray festival is being held in Cooper Park in Elgin on Saturday, April 16.

Gates open at 10am, music on the second stage begins at 11am, the main stage begins at 12noon. The event finishes at 11pm.

Organisers have arranged coach travel with pick-up points in Portsoy, Cullen, Buckie, Fochabers, Mosstodloch, Forres, Kinloss, Burghead, Hopeman and Lossiemouth.

People have been told not to bring their own alcohol.

Tickets are £38, 11 to 17s £19, five to 10-year-olds £10, under 5s free. Tickets can be bought online HERE.

