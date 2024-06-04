Remembering Kittybrewster’s avant-garde Art Deco Astoria ‘super cinema’ 90 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remembering Kittybrewster’s avant-garde Art Deco Astoria ‘super cinema’ 90 years on

The Astoria in Kittybrewster was a trail-blazing cinema featuring the latest technology in sound and vision when it opened in 1934. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
The Astoria Cinema at Kittybrewster in its heyday. Image: DC Thomson
The Astoria Cinema at Kittybrewster in its heyday. Image: DC Thomson

When the Astoria Cinema flung open its doors in Kittybrewster 90 years ago, it was the most modern cinema Aberdeen had ever seen.

Its avant-garde, clean Art Deco lines were in stark contrast to the grubby, old agriculture buildings around it.

Opening in December 1934, the 2060-seat venue was a trailblazer for cinema design in Scotland.

Astoria was Art Deco super cinema

It was a “super cinema” built on a vast site called Central Park in Kittybrewster, just north of Kittybrewster Auction Marts.

View along Clifton Road looking towards Powis Terrace before Astoria Cinema was built.
An undated view along Clifton Road looking towards Powis Terrace, but it was undoubtedly before 1934 as the Astoria Cinema, which stood at the west side, is unbuilt. Image: DC Thomson

It was Aberdeen’s only suburban cinema, and in the days before multiplex – at a cost of almost £3 million – no expense was spared.

Unmistakably Deco, the cinema was another vision of the Aberdeen architect T Scott Sutherland.

His plans described how the imposing granite facade was “built on sumptuous lines”, while inside, viewers would enjoy the latest in screen technology.

The foyer at the Astoria Cinema before opening in 1934.
The foyer at the Astoria Cinema before opening in 1934. Image: DC Thomson

Everything for the luxurious Astoria, except the organ sound equipment, was built or handmade in Aberdeen to the tune of £40,000 (£2,927,595 in today’s money).

Cinema dazzled under neon lights

The whole frontage was electrifying – illuminated day and night in blue, yellow, green and orange neon lighting.

Nicknamed ‘liquid fire’, the spectacular neon lighting continued under the canopy and into the foyer.

It was the first cinema of its kind in Scotland to pioneer such a dazzling display.

The huge foyer was akin to the entrance to a grand mansion with walnut panelling.

The Astoria Cinema under construction in Aberdeen in 1934.
The Astoria Cinema under construction in 1934. Image: DC Thomson

Stepping into the “lofty and dignified” foyer was like walking into a palace.

In 1934, the average Aberdonian would have felt like a film star sauntering onto a glamourous Hollywood set.

Two miles of carpets needed to cover floors at 2000-seater Astoria

The roof was built in a series of sloping steps to create the best acoustics.

The colour scheme was light pink, ivory and brown to complement the finest walnut wall panelling, while the solid walnut doors were adorned with cast bronze fittings.

Two miles of green and brown plush, patterned carpet covered the floors, to “harmonise” with the mile of brown and terracotta moquette fabric needed for the seating.

An aerial view of Kittybrewster looking north in 1959.
An aerial view of Kittybrewster looking north in 1959. The Northern Hotel is at the Clifton Road/Great Northern Road junction with the Astoria Cinema to the left. Image: DC Thomson

Around 30 tonnes of castings were needed to make 2060 tipping chairs for the main auditorium, and it took 102 local men and women five months to upholster them.

A soft, carpeted sweeping stairway lead to a balcony and lavish lounge, as well as a boardroom and offices.

Proscenium was ‘work of art’

But the jewel in the crown was the huge proscenium – the archway framing the stage – which was dressed with opulent green curtains and silver screen made of satin.

Kinematograph Weekly, the British film trade magazine, said: “One of the most striking features of the Astoria is its proscenium, which really is a work of art.”

Debuting the latest developments in cinema lighting, the proscenium featured red, blue and green hues.

These colours could then be blended through a specially-made modern mixer to project hundreds of different shades into the auditorium.

Cinemagoers were in for an audiovisual experience like no other, and when it came to the projector, only the best would do.

While outside, the free car park could accommodate 300 cars, designed so the first car to arrive would be the first to leave.

The famous proscenium at Astoria surrounded by neon lights.
The famous proscenium at Astoria surrounded by neon lights. Image: DC Thomson

Special feature was Compton Organ

Managing director for the new Astoria was Bert Darley, who was an actor in his early days.

He had cut the first sod for excavation work to begin in June 1934, and it would open just six months later.

Ahead of the opening, Bert said: “Above all, modern cinemas require highly efficient film equipment.

“The sound-recording system is the first of its kind to be installed in Scotland.

Exterior of the Astoria Cinema in Aberdeen.
The imposing Art Deco facade of the Astoria in Kittybrewster. Image: DC Thomson

“It is of the RCA (Radio Corporation of America) type, with high fidelity horns and a RCA super-simplex projector.

“The result is that difficult sounds to reproduce, such as the crumpling of a piece of paper, can be faithfully reproduced.”

In addition to technology, a special feature of the Astoria was a Compton organ – the first in Scotland to be illuminated, and only the second cinema in Aberdeen to have its own organ.

The exterior of the Astoria Cinema circa 1960.
The exterior of the Astoria Cinema circa 1960. Image: Submitted

The eye-catching organ was also mounted onto a kind of railway so it could be pulled onto the stage.

Local pensioner carried out official opening of Astoria Cinema in Aberdeen

Excitement and anticipation built ahead of the Astoria’s opening, but it wasn’t a silver screen starlet who performed the opening ceremony on December 8 1934.

Instead, the grand honour was bestowed upon 72-year-old Robert Gibb of nearby Cattofield Terrace.

The local pensioner took such an interest in the Astoria that he visited the building site daily – including Sundays – since work began.

Aberdeen Fat Stock Club Show and Sale taking place at Kittybrewster with the rear of the Astoria as the backdrop in 1962.
An unusual view of the rear of the Astoria in 1962. It was the backdrop to the judging of the classes at the Aberdeen Fat Stock Club Show and Sale at Kittybrewster. Image: DC Thomson

The first film shown was ‘I Give my Love’, starring Paul Lukas, with the Astoria’s Harold Titherington accompanying on the illuminated organ.

Admission prices were 7d for the front stalls and a shilling for the back stalls, with children half-price until 5pm.

Venue survived wartime bombs, but not decline in cinema

The cinema went from strength to strength, and the Astoria provided other-worldly escapism during the war years.

Although its popular organist Bobby Pagan was called up to serve in the Royal Navy.

When on leave, he would come back to the Astoria and delight audiences with his organ playing, and after being demobbed in 1945 returned for good.

A telegram from Astoria manager Bert Darley to the Compton Organ Company.
A telegram from Astoria manager Bert Darley to the Compton Organ Company. Image: BNA

The cinema itself escaped a near-miss itself during the Aberdeen Blitz when a 500kg explosive detonated just west of Kittybrewster Station on the other side of Great Western Road.

But with the rise came the fall – cinema dramatically fell out of fashion in the 1960s.

The Astoria, despite its innovations, wasn’t immune.

Like many other palatial picture palaces in Aberdeen, it closed in August 1966 before reopening two weeks later as a bingo hall.

The vast auditorium at the Astoria containing more than 2000 seats.
The vast auditorium at Aberdeen’s Astoria Cinema containing more than 2000 seats. Image: DC Thomson

But just four months later it closed for good, to be replaced with a shopping precinct.

Astoria Cinema taken down girder by girder in 1967

Little over 30 years after the state-of-the-art Art Deco masterpiece was built, it was pulled down stone by stone, girder by girder in 1967.

Stripped of its sumptuous interiors and roof, all that remained was a steel skeleton, before it too collapsed into the dust.

The special organ was offered for sale to nearby Powis Academy, music master at the school Robert Leys, along with 10 senior pupils, dismantled and removed the instrument.

The Astoria at Kittybrewster being demolished in 1967.
The Astoria at Kittybrewster, which opened in 1934, being demolished in 1967. Image: DC Thomson

The youngsters traipsed up Great Northern Road carrying organ pipes, but it was another year before it was restored to working order, taking centre-stage in the school’s assembly hall.

Sadly the organ was lost during a devastating blaze when a former pupil set fire to Powis Academy in 1982.

Conversation