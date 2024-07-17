How community spirit laid foundations for first Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

How community spirit laid foundations for first Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962

Peterhead Scottish Week was founded in 1962 to foster community spirit and showcase the Blue Toon to the world. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson
1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson

The first-ever Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962 was borne from a wave of ‘vitality’ and optimism in the town at the time.

The most ambitious of all events that year, it truly showcased Peterhead to the rest of Scotland – and beyond.

It was the epitome of community spirit.

The programme of events at Peterhead's Rescue Hall during the inaugural Scottish Week in 1962
The programme of events at Peterhead’s Rescue Hall during the inaugural Scottish Week in 1962. Image: DC Thomson

And the week-long celebration of everything the Blue Toon had to offer has paved the way for an event that continues to run 62 years on.

Proudly, its the only Scottish Week that has consistently run since its inception, Covid aside.

While other Scottish Weeks have fallen by the wayside, every year without fail, the town is draped in tartan and ready to celebrate.

Scottish Weeks were designed to ‘foster community spirit’

But it took a couple of years to convince the town it was a good idea.

In 1960, a correspondent in Peterhead said “for some unaccountable reason Scottish Week has never cut much ice in the north-east”.

The 60-strong Norwegian band
1968: The 60-strong Norwegian band made an excellent impression on their debut at the crowning of the Buchan Queen. Their immaculate uniforms in royal blue caught the imagination of the Buchan folk. Image: DC Thomson

Adding that perhaps Peterhead Town Council had plans that year, he quipped: “I hae ma doots!”

But the following year, a resident complained there was little to do for families during the school holidays.

While there had been previous successful galas days, there was a growing feeling Peterhead could do something bigger.

This coincided with a national scheme encouraging local councils to host a ‘Scottish Week’ to foster community spirit and boost tourism.

A clipping from a newspaper with the headline 'Winning babies at Peterhead' with a photograph of mothers holding their babies
1968: Winners in the 6-9month category at Peterhead Scottish Week baby show receive their prizes from Buchan Queen Jenifer Samuel. The first, second and third-prize babies, from left, are Morag Stewart; Tracey Ann Findlay, and Gary Bisset. Image: DC Thomson

And this time, the councillors were listening.

Provost Robert Forman keen to promote Peterhead

In 1961, provost and councillor Robert Forman said Peterhead Town Council had given the blessing to an experimental gala week.

Robert had an intense pride for Peterhead, he was a fishing industry expert, and his own roots were deeply grounded in the community.

Fishing had been his life since he went to sea in 1913 as a 14-year-old cook.

A photo of Provost Robert Forman from the paper
Peterhead Provost Robert Forman. Image: DC Thomson

He was provost at a time Peterhead when was prospering and the town was growing with new housing developments at Catto Drive.

Robert spoke of a “new vitality” in town and put its success down to having a town council that worked together in “greatest harmony”.

Therefore the prospect of a gala week was the cherry on top as far as he was concerned.

Enthusiasm over ‘experimental’ gala week

Full of enthusiasm, Robert said: “We would like to make gala week an annual event, something that both townsfolk and visitors will look on as worthwhile.”

The buchan queen and princesses at Peterhead Scottish Week in 1981
1981: Master of the Merchant Company, Edinburgh, Mr Boothman, centre right, installs Suzanne Murdoch as Buchan Queen. Looking on are Buchan princesses Anthea McLean, left, and Linda Robertson, and chairman of Peterhead Scottish Week Mr McDonald.

“It’s an experiment this year, but we expect the response to be good enough to encourage even bigger efforts in the future.

“We’re a go-ahead lot in Peterhead, and we want to let our visitors see what we can do in the way of entertaining them.”

The dates for the experimental Peterhead Scottish Week were set for July 16 to 21 1962 during the town’s holiday season.

At a time when many people still holidayed at home, the dates were deliberately chosen to coincide with the Glasgow Fair fortnight.

Members of the Royal Bank of Scotland's Peterhead branch taking part in the Peterhead Scottish Week raft race
1983: Members of the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Peterhead branch had high hopes of victory in the Peterhead Scottish Week Raft Race in 1983. From left, Bob Allason, Graeme Hebenton, Karen Noble, Margo Buchan, Kevin Gray and Garry McLean. Image: DC Thomson

With more than a year to go, events had already been planned for the afternoon and evenings throughout the week.

Attractions included nightly dances, a car rally, a gymkhana, sea rescue demonstrations, a boxing circus, flower show, and the famous Buchan Queen contest.

Peterhead Scottish Week had ‘first class programme of entertainment’

Robert Forman was president of the newly-founded Peterhead Scottish Week Committee, Cross and Blackwell factory manager George Copeman as chairman and local headmaster Thomas Smith as treasurer.

Robert’s vision of a celebration to showcase Peterhead was nearly a reality.

A crowd of women and babies with three fathers who entered into the spirit of things at the Baby Show in Peterhead at the front
1986: Standing in a sea of babies’ faces, three fathers who entered into the spirit of things at the Baby Show in Peterhead. From left, David Newton with 10.5-month-old Joanne Louise and wife Elizabeth; Charles Clark with Kevin, eight months, and Dutchman Hans Wijers with his son Lars, 12 months. It was the innocent charm of baby Paul Handrie that won the judge’s vote. Image: DC Thomson

With a whole year for excitement to grow, anticipation really ramped up in the days ahead of the first Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962.

The Evening Express reported there was to be “a first class programme of entertainment”.

Special buses were also put on from Aberdeen to take city-dwellers to the coast.

Residents were told it was up to them and the hundreds of holidaymakers from Glasgow to ensure the event was a success.

Peterhead women's football team the Dynamos who played at Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962
Peterhead women’s football team the Dynamos who played at Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962. Image: DC Thomson

The gala commenced on Sunday with a motorcycle scramble at St Fergus.

While Monday kicked off with a ladies’ football match between Peterhead Dynamos and Fraserburgh’s Real Fromac, attended by 2000 people.

A kart meeting took place at Raemoss Park on Tuesday evening, while a junior mixed doubles tournament got under way at York Street.

Holidaymakers could buy everything from cream cakes to kilts

On Wednesday, proceedings really ramped up with a bumper programme of activities.

A bustling trade fair opened at Rescue Hall, shining a spotlight on local businesses and their eclectic mix of wares.

An advert for Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962 reading 'Drinka nexta pinta milka day during Peterhead Scottish Week'
A Milk Marketing Board advert for Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962. Image: DC Thomson

Graeme Rennie of the Milk Marketing Board was convener of the fair.

It offered holidaymakers a taste of everything Peterhead could offer – and they could pick up everything from cream cakes to kilts.

It was said the hall was “dressed up in its best bib and tucker for the occasion”.

On one stand, “some of the finest beef in Scotland” was displayed alongside potatoes, grain and fertilisers.

young girls taking part in the sandcastle competition
1986: A happy group of competitors at the Peterhead Scottish Week sandcastle competition at Peterhead Scottish Week. Image: DC Thomson

While “earth-moving equipment” manufactured in Peterhead occupied another stand.

Crosse and Blackwell’s Blue Toon canning factory was another big employer locally. It too had a display, showing how the firm took Peterhead poultry and fish to the rest of the world.

Another stand boasted having “gorgeous dairy cakes that flirt with your palate and then play havoc with your waistline”.

One of the teams for the raft race
1986: Annette Hailwood adds a touch of glamour as the roustabouts launch their rig-raft for the Peterhead Scottish Week Raft Race. Image: DC Thomson

Trade fair showcased everything Peterhead could offer

One of the shops exhibiting was Jack’s of Erroll Street, where punters could purchase Y-fronts, sewing machines and everything in-between.

While blacksmiths Caledonian had a stand showing off their ornamental gates, railings and wrought ironwork.

Upstairs, a children’s art exhibition was held, alongside fashion shows where models were clothed in items from local boutiques.

An advert for Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962
An advert for Jack’s of Erroll Street at Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962. Image: DC Thomson

And “to crown the entertainment”, a variety programme was presented by the Buchan Variety Entertainers.

Elsewhere, children’s beach activities were held at the lido, with car treasure and cycle treasure hunts organised for adults.

Peterhead Academy former pupils held a dance at the Palace Hotel, while the Recreation Park hosted a five-a-side football tournament and tug-of-war.

Madeline Kelman was crowned first-ever Buchan Queen

Such was the demand for displays from businesses and organisations, that the Central School playground had to be utilised as a secondary exhibitions space.

The first ever Buchan Queen at Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962
The first-ever Peterhead Scottish Week Buchan Queen Madeline Kelman, 1962, being crowned. Image: DC Thomson

It played host to Army and RAF exhibitions, a display of vehicles and a mobile showroom from the gas board.

While Saturday brought the much-anticipated carnival parade to the main streets, followed by showjumping competitions and gymkhana at Raemoss Park.

Throughout the week there were pipe band performances, and open days were held at factories and farms throughout the district.

Thursday’s activities saw an air/sea rescue display in Peterhead South Harbour from the RAF, RNLI and coastguards.

The boy's brigade float at the event in 1986, the boys are dressed up as The Broons
1986: Strichen Boys’ Brigade who, dressed up as The Broons, won the best float in the Peterhead Scottish Week parade. Image: DC Thomson

And Friday saw the all-important Buchan Queen crowned, more football and sheep dog trials.

The first-ever Buchan Queen was 20-year-old Madeline Kelman, a shop supervisor in Peterhead.

She was crowned by Provost Robert Forman and Evening Express woman’s editor Pearl Murray, and received £10.

Peterhead was the ‘most ambitious of all Scottish Weeks’

There was a theme of women taking centre stage at Peterhead Scottish Week, as the pipe band’s newest recruits ahead of the gala week were all girls.

A team entering the raft race, each of the men are posing in stockings
1986: Staff of K Fish, Peterhead, show a leg before boarding their craft for the raft race. Image: DC Thomson

The reason? Peterhead boys wouldn’t be seen dead in a kilt.

Drum Major William Gordon said: “We couldn’t get enough male recruits for our band – not because the boys didn’t want to learn the pipes, but simply because they refused to wear the kilt.

“The girls filled the breach very well. They’re very good a piping – they’ve still a long way to go, of course – and they are absolutely delighted with their kilts.”

But despite weeks of good weather, in typical Scottish holiday style, the event was marred slightly by rain.

A Buchan Queen and princesses
1987: Buchan Queen Priscilla Shillington with Peter Heatly, treasurer of the Merchant Company of Edinburgh. Pictured with princess Mary Jolly, left, Mayor Svien Tommerdal, of twin town Aalesund, and princess Shirly-Ann McDonnell. Image: DC Thomson

And, although rain curtailed the gymkhana, it didn’t stop the event being a roaring success. It was hailed as “the most ambitious of all Scottish Weeks” that year.

Nothing like it had been attempted in the north before, and that it was all down to the voluntary work of the town’s businessmen.

The 1962 Peterhead Scottish Week was a resounding success, providing a shop-window to the world of life in Peterhead.

It set the foundations for an event that continues to bring the community together, and pulls in visitors from across the region.

The Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession with crowds of people in attendence
1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

More from Past Times

1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson
The boom and bloom city: Remembering Aberdeen's decades of Britain in Bloom dominance in…
2
1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson
A deep dive: The rise and fall of the Victorian Aberdeen Beach Baths
1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson
The forgotten life of Hebridean crofting as told by Ena, 84, season by season
Gayle finds the fascinating tank trap on Newburgh beach with 'Hitler's Graveyard' carvings from 1940. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
I found 'Hitler's Graveyard' - on Newburgh beach
1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson
Revisiting the fading glory of one man's dream, the Inverness Titanic
1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson
Bus strikes, the beach and Byron Park School: Archives photos of July days in…
1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson
I spent a week living on my Aberdeen grandma's wartime rations and recipes: Here's…
2
1966: Peterhead Scottish Week carnival procession is headed by the prize-winning organisations - Sea Cadets, Young Unionists and Caledonian Amateur Swimming Club. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: From pram racing to fancy dress, memories of Dyce Gala Week in photos
View of Old Cullen model looking at church down main street.
The forgotten story of how the WHOLE of Cullen was demolished and moved
Gayle Ritchie explores magical Tolquhon Castle near Tarves. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
I searched for secret chamber in fairytale Tolquhon Castle near Tarves - did I…

Conversation