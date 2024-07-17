How community spirit laid foundations for first Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962

The first-ever Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962 was borne from a wave of ‘vitality’ and optimism in the town at the time.

The most ambitious of all events that year, it truly showcased Peterhead to the rest of Scotland – and beyond.

It was the epitome of community spirit.

And the week-long celebration of everything the Blue Toon had to offer has paved the way for an event that continues to run 62 years on.

Proudly, its the only Scottish Week that has consistently run since its inception, Covid aside.

While other Scottish Weeks have fallen by the wayside, every year without fail, the town is draped in tartan and ready to celebrate.

Scottish Weeks were designed to ‘foster community spirit’

But it took a couple of years to convince the town it was a good idea.

In 1960, a correspondent in Peterhead said “for some unaccountable reason Scottish Week has never cut much ice in the north-east”.

Adding that perhaps Peterhead Town Council had plans that year, he quipped: “I hae ma doots!”

But the following year, a resident complained there was little to do for families during the school holidays.

While there had been previous successful galas days, there was a growing feeling Peterhead could do something bigger.

This coincided with a national scheme encouraging local councils to host a ‘Scottish Week’ to foster community spirit and boost tourism.

And this time, the councillors were listening.

Provost Robert Forman keen to promote Peterhead

In 1961, provost and councillor Robert Forman said Peterhead Town Council had given the blessing to an experimental gala week.

Robert had an intense pride for Peterhead, he was a fishing industry expert, and his own roots were deeply grounded in the community.

Fishing had been his life since he went to sea in 1913 as a 14-year-old cook.

He was provost at a time Peterhead when was prospering and the town was growing with new housing developments at Catto Drive.

Robert spoke of a “new vitality” in town and put its success down to having a town council that worked together in “greatest harmony”.

Therefore the prospect of a gala week was the cherry on top as far as he was concerned.

Enthusiasm over ‘experimental’ gala week

Full of enthusiasm, Robert said: “We would like to make gala week an annual event, something that both townsfolk and visitors will look on as worthwhile.”

“It’s an experiment this year, but we expect the response to be good enough to encourage even bigger efforts in the future.

“We’re a go-ahead lot in Peterhead, and we want to let our visitors see what we can do in the way of entertaining them.”

The dates for the experimental Peterhead Scottish Week were set for July 16 to 21 1962 during the town’s holiday season.

At a time when many people still holidayed at home, the dates were deliberately chosen to coincide with the Glasgow Fair fortnight.

With more than a year to go, events had already been planned for the afternoon and evenings throughout the week.

Attractions included nightly dances, a car rally, a gymkhana, sea rescue demonstrations, a boxing circus, flower show, and the famous Buchan Queen contest.

Peterhead Scottish Week had ‘first class programme of entertainment’

Robert Forman was president of the newly-founded Peterhead Scottish Week Committee, Cross and Blackwell factory manager George Copeman as chairman and local headmaster Thomas Smith as treasurer.

Robert’s vision of a celebration to showcase Peterhead was nearly a reality.

With a whole year for excitement to grow, anticipation really ramped up in the days ahead of the first Peterhead Scottish Week in 1962.

The Evening Express reported there was to be “a first class programme of entertainment”.

Special buses were also put on from Aberdeen to take city-dwellers to the coast.

Residents were told it was up to them and the hundreds of holidaymakers from Glasgow to ensure the event was a success.

The gala commenced on Sunday with a motorcycle scramble at St Fergus.

While Monday kicked off with a ladies’ football match between Peterhead Dynamos and Fraserburgh’s Real Fromac, attended by 2000 people.

A kart meeting took place at Raemoss Park on Tuesday evening, while a junior mixed doubles tournament got under way at York Street.

Holidaymakers could buy everything from cream cakes to kilts

On Wednesday, proceedings really ramped up with a bumper programme of activities.

A bustling trade fair opened at Rescue Hall, shining a spotlight on local businesses and their eclectic mix of wares.

Graeme Rennie of the Milk Marketing Board was convener of the fair.

It offered holidaymakers a taste of everything Peterhead could offer – and they could pick up everything from cream cakes to kilts.

It was said the hall was “dressed up in its best bib and tucker for the occasion”.

On one stand, “some of the finest beef in Scotland” was displayed alongside potatoes, grain and fertilisers.

While “earth-moving equipment” manufactured in Peterhead occupied another stand.

Crosse and Blackwell’s Blue Toon canning factory was another big employer locally. It too had a display, showing how the firm took Peterhead poultry and fish to the rest of the world.

Another stand boasted having “gorgeous dairy cakes that flirt with your palate and then play havoc with your waistline”.

Trade fair showcased everything Peterhead could offer

One of the shops exhibiting was Jack’s of Erroll Street, where punters could purchase Y-fronts, sewing machines and everything in-between.

While blacksmiths Caledonian had a stand showing off their ornamental gates, railings and wrought ironwork.

Upstairs, a children’s art exhibition was held, alongside fashion shows where models were clothed in items from local boutiques.

And “to crown the entertainment”, a variety programme was presented by the Buchan Variety Entertainers.

Elsewhere, children’s beach activities were held at the lido, with car treasure and cycle treasure hunts organised for adults.

Peterhead Academy former pupils held a dance at the Palace Hotel, while the Recreation Park hosted a five-a-side football tournament and tug-of-war.

Madeline Kelman was crowned first-ever Buchan Queen

Such was the demand for displays from businesses and organisations, that the Central School playground had to be utilised as a secondary exhibitions space.

It played host to Army and RAF exhibitions, a display of vehicles and a mobile showroom from the gas board.

While Saturday brought the much-anticipated carnival parade to the main streets, followed by showjumping competitions and gymkhana at Raemoss Park.

Throughout the week there were pipe band performances, and open days were held at factories and farms throughout the district.

Thursday’s activities saw an air/sea rescue display in Peterhead South Harbour from the RAF, RNLI and coastguards.

And Friday saw the all-important Buchan Queen crowned, more football and sheep dog trials.

The first-ever Buchan Queen was 20-year-old Madeline Kelman, a shop supervisor in Peterhead.

She was crowned by Provost Robert Forman and Evening Express woman’s editor Pearl Murray, and received £10.

Peterhead was the ‘most ambitious of all Scottish Weeks’

There was a theme of women taking centre stage at Peterhead Scottish Week, as the pipe band’s newest recruits ahead of the gala week were all girls.

The reason? Peterhead boys wouldn’t be seen dead in a kilt.

Drum Major William Gordon said: “We couldn’t get enough male recruits for our band – not because the boys didn’t want to learn the pipes, but simply because they refused to wear the kilt.

“The girls filled the breach very well. They’re very good a piping – they’ve still a long way to go, of course – and they are absolutely delighted with their kilts.”

But despite weeks of good weather, in typical Scottish holiday style, the event was marred slightly by rain.

And, although rain curtailed the gymkhana, it didn’t stop the event being a roaring success. It was hailed as “the most ambitious of all Scottish Weeks” that year.

Nothing like it had been attempted in the north before, and that it was all down to the voluntary work of the town’s businessmen.

The 1962 Peterhead Scottish Week was a resounding success, providing a shop-window to the world of life in Peterhead.

It set the foundations for an event that continues to bring the community together, and pulls in visitors from across the region.

