Home Past Times

Bus strikes, the beach and Byron Park School: Archives photos of July days in Aberdeen over the years

Our monthly trip to the archives brings another eclectic selection of photos showing the people and places of Aberdeen enjoying the summer holidays in July from 1957 to 1992.

1970: Crowds enjoyed themselves on a sunny day at a packed Aberdeen Beach, in a photo from July 1970. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Crowds enjoyed themselves on a sunny day at a packed Aberdeen Beach, in a photo from July 1970. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

The school holidays are here, and in July days gone by, Aberdeen would be buzzing with holidaymakers and locals alike enjoying what the Silver City had to offer.

Our monthly trip down memory lane has led us to an eclectic mix of July photographs, from bus strikes to the beach carnival, city-centre sun bathers to circus acts.

Aberdeen was busy during July Trades Fortnight in days gone by

Traditionally, each city in Scotland had a Trades Fortnight, when tradesman and businesses would take a break over the summer.

1980: Children making the most of the poor weather and enjoying scooting around at Hazlehead Park. Image: DC Thomson

Here in the north-east, trades has always been near the start of July.

While the last two weeks was usually the Glasgow Fair, when holidaymakers would make their way north to Aberdeen.

Summer attractions included the seafront where a ‘beach leader’ would be appointed every July and August to organise activities.

Not dissimilar to Butlins redcoats, the beach leader donned an official blazer and had a designated hut on the beachfront.

But in rainy weather, the city’s many cinemas and shops would do a roaring trade.

1987: Film posters on display at the Odeon Cinema, Justice Mill Lane. Image: DC Thomson

And if you headed to the Odeon in Justice Mill Lane in July 1987, you would have been watching the latest James Bond film The Living Daylights, the Aristocats or Crocodile Dundee.

Nicky Campbell brightened up damp July in Aberdeen in 1989

Although, in July 1989, the poor weather didn’t put off the crowds attending the launch of Radio 1’s Scottish Roadshow at Aberdeen Beach.

It was being hosted by then-Radio 1 DJ Nicky Campbell, whose radio career started in Aberdeen.

Now a well-known broadcaster, Nicky’s burgeoning radio career began at Northsound Radio, while he was studying history at Aberdeen University.

1989: Kilted Radio One DJ Nicky Campbell shrugged off the wet weather at the Radio One Roadshow in Aberdeen. Around 500 hardy fans seemed to enjoy themselves too. Image: DC Thomson

Nicky started off making jingles, but was soon offered a late-night slot on a Sunday, before becoming host of the Northsound Breakfast Show.

Kilted up, he told the crowd of fans: “It is great to be back. Aberdeen is like a second home to me.

“In fact, it is like a first home. I have spent so many important years here.”

Read on for more memories of summer in Aberdeen over the decades.

Gallery: Archive photos of July days in Aberdeen over the years

1968: It was an easy day at Hazlehead when this picture was taken as golfers wait their turn to tee-off. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Gordon Road, Mannofield, had a street party celebrating the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Image: DC Thomson
1957: The horses from Billy Smart’s Circus needed to stretch their legs, which is why Davy Crockett and the Injuns, ended up trotting down Union Street complete with covered wagon. The unusual seen was met by the delight of lots of small boys. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Described as ‘an oasis in the heart of Aberdeen’, the rooftop deck of the St Nicholas Centre opened in July ’85. Centre Manager David Moodie said it was “an attractive addition to Aberdeen”. Image: DC Thomson
1960: A busy view of Union Street, which is full of buses and cars, showing the Gloucester Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Two days after the Piper Alpha disaster on July 6, the Prince and Princess of Wales meet the brave men of the Silver Pit who were among the first on the scene – and who saved more than half the eventual survivors. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Byron Park School pupils in Northfield marked the school’s 21st birthday in July ’79 with a special song and cake. Image: DC Thomson
1992: The No 1 bus negotiates the roundabout by the new flower baskets on Anderson Drive. Many Aberdonians will remember the beautiful flower displays on the drive, which helped Aberdeen scoop multiple Britain in Bloom titles. Image: DC Thomson
1966:Lunch-time in sun-baked Aberdeen, and what better way to spend it than by sitting in the comfort of the East Church of St Nicholas graveyard. Image: DC Thomson
1987: The scene in Aberdeen’s Guild Street as Northern Scottish bus drivers picketed the bus station during their 24-hour strike with shop steward Mike Middler front right. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Crowds enjoyed themselves on a sunny day at a packed Aberdeen Beach, in a photo from July 1970. Image: DC Thomson
1973: This is the team to beat. The Riley Snooker Club six, who issued a challenge to any other snooker club. The line-up, from left, Graham Mearns, Doug Moig, Ian Duff, Pete Farnan, Steve Egerton, Ian Wallace and manager Les Morrison. Image: DC Thomson
1972: These revellers are enjoying themselves at Aberdeen Beach Carnival. There was a lot to offer funseekers as darkness fell and the lights of the fair took on tantalising glitter. Image: DC Thomson
1986: One of the popular features of Littlewoods Aberdeen store is the restaurant. The servery, pictured here, was due to have a completely new look the following year. Image: DC Thomson

Conversation