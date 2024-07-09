Bus strikes, the beach and Byron Park School: Archives photos of July days in Aberdeen over the years

The school holidays are here, and in July days gone by, Aberdeen would be buzzing with holidaymakers and locals alike enjoying what the Silver City had to offer.

Our monthly trip down memory lane has led us to an eclectic mix of July photographs, from bus strikes to the beach carnival, city-centre sun bathers to circus acts.

Aberdeen was busy during July Trades Fortnight in days gone by

Traditionally, each city in Scotland had a Trades Fortnight, when tradesman and businesses would take a break over the summer.

Here in the north-east, trades has always been near the start of July.

While the last two weeks was usually the Glasgow Fair, when holidaymakers would make their way north to Aberdeen.

Summer attractions included the seafront where a ‘beach leader’ would be appointed every July and August to organise activities.

Not dissimilar to Butlins redcoats, the beach leader donned an official blazer and had a designated hut on the beachfront.

But in rainy weather, the city’s many cinemas and shops would do a roaring trade.

And if you headed to the Odeon in Justice Mill Lane in July 1987, you would have been watching the latest James Bond film The Living Daylights, the Aristocats or Crocodile Dundee.

Nicky Campbell brightened up damp July in Aberdeen in 1989

Although, in July 1989, the poor weather didn’t put off the crowds attending the launch of Radio 1’s Scottish Roadshow at Aberdeen Beach.

It was being hosted by then-Radio 1 DJ Nicky Campbell, whose radio career started in Aberdeen.

Now a well-known broadcaster, Nicky’s burgeoning radio career began at Northsound Radio, while he was studying history at Aberdeen University.

Nicky started off making jingles, but was soon offered a late-night slot on a Sunday, before becoming host of the Northsound Breakfast Show.

Kilted up, he told the crowd of fans: “It is great to be back. Aberdeen is like a second home to me.

“In fact, it is like a first home. I have spent so many important years here.”

Read on for more memories of summer in Aberdeen over the decades.

