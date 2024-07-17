Extension at former Filling Station site in Inverness still on the table, floodlights for city tennis courts and new marquee at popular cafe

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a monthly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

There are two major developments involving the Eastgate Shopping Centre, as a new restaurant and takeaway specialising in piri-piri chicken moves a step closer and RBS plots a new home.

A city tennis club is celebrating after winning a battle to install floodlights, allowing play through the winter nights at some of its courts.

And further east, “immediate intervention” is needed to protect the sea wall at Fort George.

But first, let’s take a look at the next step for a key Inverness city centre site.

What next for the Filling Station site?

The Filling Station may have left Inverness behind but it’s certainly not the last we will hear of its former Academy Street home.

The building is owned by Scoop Asset Management, which also owns the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The company has applied to renew planning permission for a major extension to the building.

It had initially been granted in 2017, when it was going to form part of a major revamp of the area around Falcon Square.

But that permission has lapsed, meaning it needed to be applied for once again before any work could take place.

A statement from Pod Architects, acting on behalf of Scoop, said: “The original building is now empty and has an existing layout that is not functional for an end operator, which means it is not commercially viable without the actions proposed.

“Therefore, the proposed extension is necessary to allow for the building to be commercially lettable.

“The application would therefore allow a sustainable business to occupy the space and revitalise the wider Falcon Square area.”

The new planning application has been approved by Highland Council.

‘Immediate intervention’ needed at Fort George

Significant damage to a sea wall at Fort George is prompting Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to take immediate action.

The agency has applied to underpin part of the wall near the famous military base after it was breached during severe storms last autumn.

The damage is located in an area occupied by the Seaforth Highlanders’ dog cemetery.

A statement from HES said: “The proposed underpinning is intended to stabilise the historic wall, supporting the exposed bearing as beach levels continue to drop.

“Without immediate intervention, there is a significant risk of catastrophic collapse of the sea wall and considerable loss of historic fabric.”

The longer the wall is unsupported, the greater the chance of significant loss.

Much of the cultural significance of the wall is through its existence as a unified boundary for the fort.

The entire Fort George complex is A-listed, giving it special protection because it is a site of historic interest.

Tennis club wins floodlight battle

A city tennis club has succeeded in its bid to install new floodlights.

Highland Council is behind Bellfield Park Tennis Club’s successful application for 10 new lights which will be a huge boost for players, particularly during the darker winter months.

The 26ft-high floodlights will support play across four courts.

A statement from Halliday Lighting, who carried out an impact study on behalf of the council, said: “The proposed system will allow participants to play safely during the winter months whilst maintaining the amenity of neighbouring properties and woodland.”

Members of the growing tennis club have said the floodlights are “essential” for the development of the sport in Inverness.

But one local resident objected and said the proposal was not in keeping with Bellfield Park being in a conservation area.

Planners have come down on the side of the tennis players and the project will now be able to move forward.

Chicken shop in the Eastgate

A new chicken shop could be set to open in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Maeme’s has lodged a planning application to open in the space formerly occupied by Game, which faces out onto the street.

The chain has a dozen different outlets across the UK, including one in Aberdeen.

It specialises in piri-piri chicken.

The now-empty unit was formerly the home of Game, the once popular video game retailer.

Highland Council’s environmental health officer Zoe Skinner has made a number of recommendations that the company should follow before its application is approved.

They concern a ventilation system to manage odour and a request for the company to outline how it will manage its waste.

RBS on the move

The Royal Bank of Scotland has moved a step closer to opening a new branch in Inverness city centre.

The banking giant will carry out a £1.4m revamp of a site in the Eastgate Shopping Centre that faces out onto Falcon Square.

The new space, which sits next to Subway, is currently divided into two units but will be brought together as one if the plans are approved.

The branch would replace two existing branches already in Inverness, one within the shopping centre and another in Harbour Road.

RBS’s application to remove its signage and ATMs at the Harbour Road location has already been approved by Highland Council planners.

What else is happening?

On the edge of the city, the owners the North Gateway cafe have applied to put up a marquee to accommodate more seating.

The business has gone from strength to strength since it opened next to Daviot Wood in 2022.

The building was once used as a tourist information centre but it had been vacant for years.

Elsewhere, offices used to house a city estate agent will now be used for a four-room hostel.

Alexandra Mackenzie’s application to change the use of the Home Sweet Home office on Bank Street has been approved.

GA Barnie will construct a new vehicle workshop in the Carse industrial estate after its plans were approved by council planners.

New Start Highland has applied to erect a new link building, install solar panels and create a bike hub at its base in the Carse industrial estate.

And as the Press and Journal reported last week, Caley Thistle is pinning its hopes on the Scottish Government overturning Highland Council’s decision to reject its plan for a battery farm.

The club stands to gain millions if the appeal is successful.

