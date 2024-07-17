Extension at former Filling Station site in Inverness still on the table, floodlights for city tennis courts and new marquee at popular cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extension at former Filling Station site in Inverness still on the table, floodlights for city tennis courts and new marquee at popular cafe

The latest planning update for Inverness is here.

By Stuart Findlay
A proposed extension at the former Filling Station site in Inverness features in this month's update. Image: Scoop AM/DC Thomson
A proposed extension at the former Filling Station site in Inverness features in this month's update. Image: Scoop AM/DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead – a monthly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across Inverness.

There are two major developments involving the Eastgate Shopping Centre, as a new restaurant and takeaway specialising in piri-piri chicken moves a step closer and RBS plots a new home.

A city tennis club is celebrating after winning a battle to install floodlights, allowing play through the winter nights at some of its courts.

And further east, “immediate intervention” is needed to protect the sea wall at Fort George.

But first, let’s take a look at the next step for a key Inverness city centre site.

What next for the Filling Station site?

The Filling Station may have left Inverness behind but it’s certainly not the last we will hear of its former Academy Street home.

The building is owned by Scoop Asset Management, which also owns the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The company has applied to renew planning permission for a major extension to the building.

It had initially been granted in 2017, when it was going to form part of a major revamp of the area around Falcon Square.

The former Filling Station site is a prime location in the centre of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But that permission has lapsed, meaning it needed to be applied for once again before any work could take place.

A statement from Pod Architects, acting on behalf of Scoop, said: “The original building is now empty and has an existing layout that is not functional for an end operator, which means it is not commercially viable without the actions proposed.

“Therefore, the proposed extension is necessary to allow for the building to be commercially lettable.

“The application would therefore allow a sustainable business to occupy the space and revitalise the wider Falcon Square area.”

The new planning application has been approved by Highland Council.

‘Immediate intervention’ needed at Fort George

Significant damage to a sea wall at Fort George is prompting Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to take immediate action.

The agency has applied to underpin part of the wall near the famous military base after it was breached during severe storms last autumn.

The damage is located in an area occupied by the Seaforth Highlanders’ dog cemetery.

A statement from HES said: “The proposed underpinning is intended to stabilise the historic wall, supporting the exposed bearing as beach levels continue to drop.

The section of the sea wall next to the dog cemetery needs to be repaired. Image: Google

“Without immediate intervention, there is a significant risk of catastrophic collapse of the sea wall and considerable loss of historic fabric.”

The longer the wall is unsupported, the greater the chance of significant loss.

Much of the cultural significance of the wall is through its existence as a unified boundary for the fort.

The entire Fort George complex is A-listed, giving it special protection because it is a site of historic interest.

Tennis club wins floodlight battle

A city tennis club has succeeded in its bid to install new floodlights.

Highland Council is behind Bellfield Park Tennis Club’s successful application for 10 new lights which will be a huge boost for players, particularly during the darker winter months.

The 26ft-high floodlights will support play across four courts.

A statement from Halliday Lighting, who carried out an impact study on behalf of the council, said: “The proposed system will allow participants to play safely during the winter months whilst maintaining the amenity of neighbouring properties and woodland.”

Duncan and Sarah Henderson, pictured here with their son Luke (middle), live locally and supported the plans for the floodlights at Bellfield. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Members of the growing tennis club have said the floodlights are “essential” for the development of the sport in Inverness.

But one local resident objected and said the proposal was not in keeping with Bellfield Park being in a conservation area.

Planners have come down on the side of the tennis players and the project will now be able to move forward.

Chicken shop in the Eastgate

A new chicken shop could be set to open in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Maeme’s has lodged a planning application to open in the space formerly occupied by Game, which faces out onto the street.

The chain has a dozen different outlets across the UK, including one in Aberdeen.

It specialises in piri-piri chicken.

Maeme’s proposed floor plan for the new site.

The now-empty unit was formerly the home of Game, the once popular video game retailer.

Highland Council’s environmental health officer Zoe Skinner has made a number of recommendations that the company should follow before its application is approved.

They concern a ventilation system to manage odour and a request for the company to outline how it will manage its waste.

RBS on the move

The Royal Bank of Scotland has moved a step closer to opening a new branch in Inverness city centre.

The banking giant will carry out a £1.4m revamp of a site in the Eastgate Shopping Centre that faces out onto Falcon Square.

The Royal Bank of Scotland in Harbour Road is closing down to make way for a new city centre site. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The new space, which sits next to Subway, is currently divided into two units but will be brought together as one if the plans are approved.

The branch would replace two existing branches already in Inverness, one within the shopping centre and another in Harbour Road.

RBS’s application to remove its signage and ATMs at the Harbour Road location has already been approved by Highland Council planners.

What else is happening?

On the edge of the city, the owners the North Gateway cafe have applied to put up a marquee to accommodate more seating.

The business has gone from strength to strength since it opened next to Daviot Wood in 2022.

The building was once used as a tourist information centre but it had been vacant for years.

Elsewhere, offices used to house a city estate agent will now be used for a four-room hostel.

Alexandra Mackenzie’s application to change the use of the Home Sweet Home office  on Bank Street has been approved.

An impression of the North Gateway cafe when plans first emerged in 2018.

GA Barnie will construct a new vehicle workshop in the Carse industrial estate after its plans were approved by council planners.

New Start Highland has applied to erect a new link building, install solar panels and create a bike hub at its base in the Carse industrial estate.

And as the Press and Journal reported last week, Caley Thistle is pinning its hopes on the Scottish Government overturning Highland Council’s decision to reject its plan for a battery farm.

The club stands to gain millions if the appeal is successful.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

Conversation