Firebirds, pop stars, Singing Kettle, bonnie babies and more: What to expect from this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week

From illuminated planes piercing through the air to world-famous pop stars belting tunes, Peterhead Scottish Week will once again bring days of thrills.

The festival is set to take over the Blue Toon this Saturday, with more than 50 events planned to razzle and dazzle the crowds over nine days.

Over the last six decades, the gala has grown to be one of the most anticipated events in the summer calendar, drawing thousands of visitors from across the country every year.

It’s the ultimate Blue Toon experience, with dozens of exciting activities showing off the very best the fishing town has to offer.

And with each edition, it’s growing to be bigger and better.

So naturally, this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week will have plenty in store for everyone -whether you’d like to show off your cute pooch or witness the sky dance of the Firebirds.

There is quite a lot to get your head around – with dozens of events taking place each day until July 28 – so here’s a handy list with some of the highlights.

Saturday, July 20

Much like there is no spring without sunshine, there could be no Peterhead Scottish Week without a carnival parade.

As tradition goes, the colourful cavalcade of decorated floats will officially kick start the festival at 3pm on Saturday.

The fleet of unusual vehicles, cartoon characters and unique displays will start off from Windmill Street and then weave its way across the town under the sounds of pipes.

And this is just the cherry on the cake.

Throughout the day, there will be a number of events for people of all ages – including a fancy dress competition, a car show and an exhibition of impressive Lego models.

There is also a brand new addition to the festival’s programme this year to make visitors’ experience all the more special – particularly for ABBA and Queen fans…

The first day of Peterhead Scottish Week will end with two candlelight concerts, where a string quartet will pay tribute to the iconic bands surrounded by 3,000 flickering flames.

Sunday, July 21

Sunday will be all about family fun, food and music.

Peterhead’s biggest community picnic will return to Eden Park with a range of inflatables, kids’ attractions, and all sorts of arts and crafts stalls.

There will also be a variety of food and drink vendors for those who don’t manage to pack the sandwiches and fill the flasks of tea in time.

And for Lego fans who happen to miss the Saturday exhibition, there will be an extra event at the Buchan Braes Coastal Hotel from 10am to 3pm.

Monday, July 22

Carrying on from Sunday’s Masson Glennie Picnic in the Park, organisers will be holding a “revamped” Scottish Week Fayre.

The Palace Hotel will be transformed into a mecca for local businesses, with stalls offering crafts, delicacies and gifts for that special someone.

The event will run between 11am and 5pm on Monday, and from 10am until 3pm on Tuesday.

And what better way to cast away the Monday blues than spending an evening in the company of adorable dogs.

Organisers are holding their popular dog show where proud owners will be able to show just how cute their furry pals are – aiming to scoop the crown of Best in Show.

Meanwhile, sport fanatics can test their resilience at The Marinathon, signing up for a 3K fun run, jog or walk along the Peterhead Marina.

And for those who’d rather flex their brain power over a pint, there will be a Scottish Week quiz night at the Masonic Club at 7pm.

Tuesday, July 23

One, two, three…five! BINGO!

There is nothing like an exhilarating game of Bingo to get your blood pumping as you race through the books – hoping one of them would turn out to be a winner.

The Palace Hotel will be the place to be on Tuesday for all those seeking a thrilling night of chasing numbers.

Doors open at 5.30pm, with the event kicking off at 7pm.

It’s said to be one of the busiest events of the week so make sure to arrive early – as once the room is full, you will be sadly turned away no matter your charms or polite pleas.

But don’t worry. There is still plenty going on even if you miss your chance at Bingo.

The town’s most prestigious variety show Peterhead’s Got Talent is taking place at the community theatre on that very same evening.

And there will be scores of local comedians, dancers, magicians and singers of all ages to keep you entertained.

Wednesday, July 24

Wednesday morning is reserved for the creative ones with a good eye for detail.

Those with love for painting are invited to have a go at portraying Peterhead’s transport history in this year’s artists’ challenge. The event is free and materials will be supplied.

Elsewhere, bonnie babies will go dummy to dummy in a fierce competition to scoop the ultimate prize of the fairest baby of the year.

The Baby Show has been attracting hundreds of participants since the 1960s – and continues to be a staple event of the Blue Toon gala.

And this year will be no different, with proud parents eagerly awaiting for their precious little ones to steal the spotlight once again.

The day will conclude with Live on the Links, Peterhead’s biggest music event.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will headline the outdoor concert, with support acts from DJ Dav (Flowtation Music), Catriona Molver and Hannah Anders.

This year, organisers have also attracted international pop star and former M People lead singer Heather Small to make it all the more exciting.

Doors open at 6pm.

Thursday, July 25

On Thursday, little ones will be able to burn off some energy at the Kid Outdoor Disco.

The free event will take place at 1pm at the Lido, with a massive conga line planned to end the afternoon of fun.

For the children who are not that keen on dancing and singing the day away, there will be a sandcastle competition on Peterhead beach from noon.

However, the best has been saved for last.

At sundown, the sky over the town’s lido will be transformed into an array of neon colours and eye-catching explosions.

The Firebirds will make their debut at Peterhead Scottish Week at 9.30pm, flashing through the air with the most amazing manoeuvres while shooting fireworks.

Their thrilling show will be followed by a “grand” fireworks display at 10.30pm.

Friday, July 26

A Scottish legend will appear for two shows at the end of the week – as children’s entertainment veteran Artie, from The Singing Kettle, delights fans old and new.

Artie began his career about 50 years ago, and these days it’s often parents who grew up listening to their tunes who take their own little ones along to share in the joy.

So if you feel nostalgic about iconic belters like “Ma, Ma, Will You Buy Me a Banana”, make sure to pop along to the Palace Hotel at 11am or 1pm.

By the time the show draws to an end, you will no doubt be craving a sweet treat or two. After all, what could go better with The Singing Kettle than a cuppa, and a slice of cake?

If that is the case, the studio of Coast Radio on Windmill Street will be the place for you.

This year’s Great Buchan Bake Off is all about Swiss Rolls, with grand bakers coming head to head at 6pm to impress the judges with their creations.

And after the cake plates are cleared, it’s of course time to burn off some extra calories.

The third edition of Strictly Come Duncin’ will take place at the Palace Hotel from 7.00pm (doors open at 6:30pm).

Will the ambitious dancing couples know their Paso Doble from their Cha-Cha-Cha? Can they do enough to impress the judging panel and lift the glitter-ball trophy?

It is yet to be seen.

Saturday, July 27

As the festival draws to an end, Drummers Corner will be brought to life with a full day of entertainment.

The bandstand will be the main stage for a number of dance and music performances from 10am until 3pm – so grab yourself a coffee, get a good spot and enjoy.

And just around the corner, there will be a special producers’ market in full swing – should you want to pop in for a jar of home-made jam or some sausages.

The day will finish with the Best of Buchan Awards, where prominent figures within the community will be recognised for their effort to make Peterhead a better place.

There are 10 awards to be given away – including for teacher, business and care worker of the year.

Sunday, July 28

The last day of Peterhead Scottish Week will certainly be another treat for children.

The town’s community hall on Balmoor Terrace will be colourfully converted into a soft play centre, with all sorts of inflatables, trampolines and stalls.

Tickets will not be sold at the door so you need to book a slot online prior to the event.

And to finish a week of thrills and excitement on a high note, the festival will conclude with celebrations and a special 30-year service at the Salvation Army Hall.

With such a packed agenda, we wouldn’t judge if you might feel a bit overwhelmed…

But buckle up and make the most of it – because then comes another 12 long months until the next buzzing Peterhead Scottish Week bonanza.

