Past Times
Past Times

Gallery: Ashgrove Road West’s Mr Christmas’ lights displays over the years

At one time, Eddie Stevenson's fantastic, festive display on Ashgrove Road West was the biggest homemade illumination in Britain. We've looked back at the best of his displays over the decades. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Eddie Stevenson with his penultimate display in 2016 which featured Peppa Pig and Minions. Image: DC Thomson
Eddie Stevenson with his penultimate display in 2016 which featured Peppa Pig and Minions. Image: DC Thomson

For decades, Eddie Stevenson was Aberdeen’s very own ‘Mr Christmas’, beloved by generations of children for dazzling festive light displays at his Ashgrove Road West home.

At one time, he had the biggest homemade lights display in Britain.

A bright spark, sometimes nicknamed Mr Gadget for his technical wizardry, he brought sparkle to even the most dreich of December nights for 36 years.

And a true bringer of Christmas joy, Eddie’s efforts raised more than £250,000 for schools and charities that supported children with additional needs.

1985: Eddie raffled off this snowman from his 1984 display to raise funds for the special nursery at the maternity hospital. His son Philip is pictured centre showing it off to fellow pupils at Mile End School. Image: DC Thomson

But the displays raised many more smiles.

Eddie recently passed away at the age of 81, but we’ve looked back at his legacy, which endures in the memories of Aberdonians.

Stars from football and TV came to see Eddie’s illuminations

Eddie initially started putting up lights in 1982, for the amusement of his young boys, Philip and Austin.

By day he was chief technician in Aberdeen University’s medical physics department at Foresterhill, helping pioneer the world’s first MRI scanner.

1988: Raeden School head teacher Rosemary Murray, front right, accepts a cheque for £3000 from Eddie Stevenson after his 1987 Postman Pat Christmas display. Image: DC Thomson

But in his spare time, Eddie used his imagination and technical know-how to painstaking recreate fibreglass models of TV favourites.

His festive displays were months in the planning, in both his and his parents’ Ashgrove Road West gardens, with work to set them up beginning in summer.

Eddie’s garden would be illuminated over the festive season, attracting hundreds of visitors each year, from all over the north-east.

It was only in 1985 he realised he could capitalise on the popularity of his Christmas displays, and raise money for disadvantaged children in Aberdeen.

1990: Eddie Stevenson’s Christmas garden display of the Mutant Turtles proved popular. Image: DC Thomson

His first-ever proceeds went to the Special Nursery Appeal, to fund a neonatal unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

And in 1986, then-Dons star Alex McLeish was one of the first to see Eddie’s latest collection of characters – Postman Pat, Jess the Cat and his van.

Money Eddie raised helped establish Aberdeen’s neonatal nursery

For many children growing up in Aberdeen, a trip along Ashgrove Road West became part of Christmas tradition.

School trips and bus loads of children from youth organisations would take a detour through Ashgrove to glimpse the glittering displays.

1991: Local youngsters posing in front of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Image: DC Thomson

In 1988, the theme was perennial favourite Thomas the Tank engine, with TV personality Fiona Kennedy doing the honours of switching the lights on.

And despite footing a rather large electricity bill, Eddie gave all profits to charity.

The local charities that benefited that year were Smithfield School for the Deaf, Pitfodels School, Woodlands Hospital, and Aberdeen Children’s Society.

In 1989, Eddie pledged all money raised would be in the memory of his colleague, technician David Jack, who was killed in a road traffic collision two weeks before.

1992: Cinderella and Thomas The Tank Engine in Eddie Stevenson’s garden at Ashgrove Road West. Image: DC Thomson

Eddie hoped to fulfil Mr Jack’s wishes of establishing a neonatal nursery in Aberdeen, with a Fireman Sam display that year.

As ever, preparation had started months before, as it took Eddie eight weeks to create Fireman Sam alone.

Eddie kept up-to-date with kids’ crazes in the ’90s

Despite the countless hours of graft, Eddie told the Evening Express in 1994 that he “liked the pleasure of being able to help less fortunate people”.

And that was the year he was recognised by Voluntary Service Aberdeen with an award for his fundraising.

1992: Emma Thow and Janet Herd enjoyed a shot on Thomas the Tank. Image: DC Thomson

But his kindness wasn’t just for Christmas – that summer his fibreglass Cinderella carriage also took a starring role in the Bon Accord Festival Parade.

Eddie also helped make fantastical creations for Aberdeen’s Student Show.

When he ran out of room to keep some figures, Eddie sold them off for charity to make room for more.

Many of them bear a striking resemblance to other figures in Storybook Glen…

1993: Austin and Philip Stevenson, Ashgrove Road West, looking at the Christmas lights made by their dad. Image: DC Thomson

And by the ’90s he was even taking requests from children desperate to see their small-screen heroes lit up in Aberdeen.

In 1998, Eddie smashed through his fundraising target, raising an incredible £50,000 in 16 years with the help of his dino display.

He had created a 6ft 6inch model of American TV favourite Barney the Dinosaur, who had a Furby in his hat.

The year Eddie’s concrete Teletubbies made their debut raised a bumper £8000 in donations.

1994: Eight-year-old Francesca Soutter got to know two of the seven dwarves in the front of the garden of her neighbour Eddie Stevenson. Image: DC Thomson

Eddie explained: “I like to pick something topical every year.

“Last time the Teletubbies were really popular and this year everyone seems to be going on about Furbies, so I went for that.”

Eddie reluctantly retired from display in 2017

The fact Eddie kept his finger on the pulse of what was popular in youth culture kept people coming back year after year.

Ever down with the kids, other favourites to join the ranks in Aberdeen’s biggest and brightest unofficial lights display included the Smurfs, In the Night Garden and SpongeBob SquarePants.

1998: Kids’ TV sensation Barney the dinosaur was a popular addition in the late ’90s. Image: DC Thomson

But all good things comes to an end, and 2017 was truly the end of an era for Aberdeen when Eddie pulled the plug on his Christmas light displays.

After nearly four decades, Eddie took a well-earned retirement from his festive fundraising.

By then he was 74 and admitted it was a lot of work, and that all his helpers were also pensioners.

His final display included My Little Pony characters and while he said it was “sad” not to be continuing, his festive fundraising went out in a blaze of glory.

We’ve taken a look back at some of Eddie’s joyful displays over the years.

Gallery: Eddie’s Christmas light displays from 2000 onwards

2000: Eddie Stevenson at his Ashgrove Terrace West home with his Christmas lights display on a Disney theme. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Six-year-old Matthew Greer enjoyed Eddie’s newest display, Winnie the Pooh. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Eddie looking at his handcrafted figurines. Image: DC Thomson
2001: Eddie Stevenson with Bob The Builder, the new addition to his festive line-up in 2001. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Jiminy Cricket lighting up Ashgrove Road West. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Eddie started putting his illuminations together in November before the grand reveal at Christmas. Image: DC Thomson
2002: The enduringly-popular Spider-man was Eddie’s new creation in 2002. Image: DC Thomson
2002: A charity champion, Eddie Stevenson holding a photo of one of his memorable displays. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Eddie Stevenson lit up the Ashgrove area with his charity Christmas lights display. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Brogan McAllister, 7, looking at the lights. Image: DC Thomson
2004: Eddie, pictured which his huge fibreglass Shrek was known as Mr Christmas to many. Image: DC Thomson
2004: Eddie started preparing for Christmas many months in advance such was his dedication to bringing festive cheer to Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Silver screen favourites Shrek and Donkey joined other film favourites to help light up dark December nights. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Eddie brought joy to the masses for decades. Image: DC Thomson
2006: SpongeBob SquarePants proved a hit when Eddie unveiled him in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Eddie switching on his festive display, which included a huge ferris wheel filled with characters. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Finding Nemo and the Little Mermaid made a splash as part of Eddie’s ambitious display. Image: DC Thomson
2007: New additions from In the Night Garden Iggle Piggle, Makka Pakka and Upsy Daisy delighted children in 2007. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Postman Pat and Jess helped deliver a festive message from Eddie’s garden. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Eddie switching on his lights for charity at the start of December. Image: DC Thomson/Kath Flannery .
2011: Perennial favourites Postman Pat and Jess the cat made regular appearances in Eddie’s illuminations. Image: DC Thomson
2011: The Smurfs joined in the festive fun at Ashgrove Road West. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Eddie had the biggest display of homemade Christmas lights in Britain. Pictured is Harley Mewse, one of many children who enjoyed the Christmas lights each year, sitting inside the Thomas the Tank Engine. Image: DC Thomson
2013: Minnie Mouse taking centre-stage in 2013. Image: DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
2013: Eddie Stevenson at his Ashgrove Terrace West home with four-year-old Alysha Park. Image: DC Thomson
2016: Always keeping up with kids’ favourites, 2016 saw a Minion and Peppa Pig join Eddie’s Christmas characters. Image: DC Thomson
2017: Two-and-a-half-year-old Ethan Anderson with Postman Pat at Eddie’s final display. Image: DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
2017: Eddie Stevenson went out in a blaze of glory with his final Christmas lights display at his Ashgrove Road West home. Image: DC Thomson/Kath Flannery

Conversation