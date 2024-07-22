How Elgin Bus Station could have ended up moving to Royal Mail site

A new location was considered for the Elgin bus station, The Press and Journal can reveal.

The existing bus station is located to the rear of the St Giles Shopping Centre.

Relocating the station was among the ideas raised in early discussions about a £20 million fund to improve Elgin.

Elgin residents have called for the UK Government fund to address connectivity issues across the town and beyond.

What new location was considered?

According to council insiders, the home of Royal Mail’s Elgin delivery office was considered.

The building at 250 High Street currently has empty offices on the first floor up for let.

But relocation was dismissed – although there are some security plans in the offing.

‘Current site supports town centre’

A council spokeswoman said: “There have been many enthusiastic suggestions made to the Elgin Long Term Town Plan call for ideas, with the bus station at the centre of some of them.

“Relocation of the bus station isn’t a project which the Elgin Town Board are allocating funding for as its current site supports the town centre.

“Lighting improvements at the bus station is a project which the Board are considering allocating funding for.”

Meanwhile, Stagecoach bosses “welcome” any improvement to bus service infrastructure to benefit customers travelling in and around Elgin.

What is the Elgin Town Board?

Last October, the money was awarded to Elgin as part of a pledge from the previous UK Government to help “struggling” towns.

Three themes of safety and security, high streets, heritage and regeneration and transport and connectivity have been developed for the cash.

The town board comprises representatives from the council and business community among others.

It is expected spending commitments will be made for the next three years with a strategy set for the remainder of the 10-year fund.

The town board is required to submit an investment plan outlining what the money will be spent on to the UK Government by 1 August.

