The boom and bloom city: Remembering Aberdeen’s decades of Britain in Bloom dominance in photos

Aberdeen was so successful in the Britain in Bloom competition in the 1970s that the rules were changed to give other communities a chance to win.

Anderson Drive 1968-00-00 (C)AJL From Aberdeen Historic shelf. Used Aberdeen in the 50s and 60s  Anderson Drive in all its glory in the summer of 1968 with the thousands of roses which help make it one of the finest floral cities in Britain.
By Kirstie Waterston

While 1970s Aberdeen was characterised by the oil boom, we can’t forget its seemingly never-ending run of success in Britain in Bloom, thanks to its beautiful parks and gardens.

Historically, Aberdeen was so successful in Britain in Bloom, the urban myth still persists that it was banned from entering.

Although this wasn’t strictly true, the competition rules were actually changed to give other communities a chance.

1970: Lord Provost Robert Lennox receives the Britain in Bloom Trophy at Town House from Mr Stalker (second from left), Superintendent of Parks and Cemeteries, Kelso. Looking on left is Aberdeen director of city parks, David Welch, and Councillor A Collie. Image: DC Thomson

Britain in Bloom rules changed after Aberdeen’s hat-trick win

Aberdeen won gold for best city in the national competition in 1965, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1977, 1979, 1987, 2006, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

And that was in addition to regular wins in the Scottish finals of the contest.

But in February 1972, a press conference held in Aberdeen announced the city would not progress to the Britain in Bloom finals that year.

At this time, the competition was run by the British Tourist Authority, and there was growing resentment elsewhere at Aberdeen’s continued success.

1966: At the gateway to Aberdeen beside the dual carriageway on the Stonehaven Road was this attractive floral bed. Image: DC Thomson

Following the 1969-71 hat-trick, the rules changed to ensure any community which won the national trophy two years in a row could not win again the following year.

While the rule was universal and applied to all communities across Britain, it gave the illusion that Aberdeen was banned, simply because it won so often.

Aberdeen was just a victim of its own success.

Anderson Drive roses were like floral guard of honour

Part of what made the city so successful was not only its exquisite parks – which still win awards – but also the manicured gardens of residents.

1968: Anderson Drive in all its floral glory in the summer of 1968 with the thousands of roses which helped make it one of the finest floral cities in Britain. Image: DC Thomson

And, of course, not forgetting the world-famous roses which once lined Anderson Drive, like a floral guard of honour for drivers heading through Aberdeen.

James Riddell, head gardener to the Duke of Roxburgh at Floors Castle, Kelso, was a competition judge in 1976.

He said: ”We don’t have to look for anything when we come to Aberdeen – it’s already there to see.”

While another judge quipped the quality of horticulture in Aberdeen was “hard to surpass”.

1992: The No 1 bus negotiates the roundabout by the new flower baskets on Anderson Drive, although there were complaints they could pose a visibility hazard for drivers. Image: DC Thomson

And Aberdeen is still blooming marvellous when it comes to green spaces.

Last year, Aberdeen once again took the prestigious gold in the Britain in Bloom’s city category.

It was also a finalist in the 2020 Britain in Bloom in the champion of champions category, but unfortunately the competition was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Gallery: Remembering decades of success in Britain in Bloom in photos

1968: Ann Charles tries a flower in the pond at Hazlehead for effect. Studying the result with parks director David Welch, left, and Councillor Burns, second right, are Britain in Bloom contest judges. Pictured, left to right, Pat Moran, Neil Philpott and Percy Conn who visited Aberdeen with sponsor John Airey, extreme right, of the British Travel Association. Image: DC Thomson
1977: At James Herd’s garden at 102 Queens Road, Aberdeen, David Welch, director of leisure and recreation, far left. He is accompanied by judges James Hay; Alex Brunton; Helen Chalmers; George Barron; Alex Laird, principal horticultural officer, and Forbes Copland. Image: DC Thomson
1977: The Tree Tops Hotel was presented with a plaque for the best commercial entry in the Britain in Bloom contest for 1976. Receiving the plaque from Lord Provost Robert Lennox of Aberdeen is part-time gardener John Urquhart (70), Newburgh, a joiner by trade, who had worked at the hotel for six years.<br />The Tree Tops also won the contest in 1970, 1971 and 1973, and was therefore banned from entering again until 1976. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Beautiful Scotland in Bloom finalists judges Lila Dick and Donald MacLean check the blooms in Westburn Park during their visit to Aberdeen. With them are leisure and recreation convener Councillor Nigel Lindsay, left, and leisure and recreation director David Welsh, right. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Britain in Bloom time again and the judges were looking around some of Aberdeen’s best kept gardens. Like that of Mr Allan at 21b School Road, Seaton. Pictured, from left, Sandy Laird, principal horticultural officer for the city; Alex Brunton; John Melvin; Helen Chalmers, and former Beechgrove Garden star George Barron. Image: DC Thomson
1976: Admiring the roses in Hazlehead Park are, left to right, David Welch, Mr Riddell, Mr Bruce and, front, Mr Linton. Image: DC Thomson
1996: Gardeners Graham Rennie, back, and Brian Matthews put final touches to hanging baskets which were to be sited throughout Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1973: Britain in Bloom judges and Aberdeen’s director of parks, David Welch (third right) relax as they join in some light banter at Hazlehead. From left, Bob Hare, Elizabeth Boyden, Percy Conn, Pat Moran and Ann Childs. Image: DC Thomson
1971: Roses still bloom in profusion on Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, the Britain in Bloom city on 6 October 1971. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Judges in the Britain in Bloom competition admire a shrub border of potentilla in Westburn Park as they put Aberdeen under scrutiny. From left, Ashley Stephenson, bailiff of the Royal Parks, London; Angus McBean, former director of parks an recreation, Edinburgh; and Mark Mattock, an Oxford rose specialist. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Aberdeen’s reputation as a place of floral beauty was to be enhanced… thanks to a gift by city centre traders. The traders presented a floral clock to Aberdeen District Council at a ceremony in Union Terrace Gardens. Funds for the floral clock were raised from an ox-roasting evening held by the traders to mark the first Christmas shopping festival. Here gardener Jim Stewart checks his watch against the clock. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Head gardener at Hazlehead park, David Park, centre, and two of his colleagues, Peter Fenton, left, and Stuart Mitchell celebrate Aberdeen taking top prize in the Beautiful Scotland in Bloom competition. Image: DC Thomson
1984: It was Britain in Bloom time again and the judges were kept busy viewing some of Aberdeen’s best kept gardens. Pictured above, from left, Alex Brunton; John Melvin; Helen Chalmers, and former Beechgrove Garden star, George Barron. Image: DC Thomson

