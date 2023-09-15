The Scottish Government is “urgently considering” whether to follow Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s lead after he promised to outlaw XL Bully dogs.

Powers over the banned breeds list are held at Holyrood, meaning any change by Rishi Sunak would not automatically apply in Scotland.

Campaigners welcomed the move on Friday by the Prime Minister, which comes after several serious incidents involving the breeds across the UK.

Support for ban has not been universal, and one Aberdeen-based woman who owns an XL bully has hit back at calls to outlaw the breed.

Leillah Ewen described her dog, two-year chance, as “lovable”.

She said: “I think it’s the owners fault because the people that I know who have XL bullies have never had any issues and I very much think it is the owner that is to blame.”

Would Rishi Sunak’s XL bully ban apply in Scotland?

Mr Sunak says owning an XL bully would be made illegal by the end of this year, but with powers to change the law in Scotland would require support from the SNP government in Edinburgh.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are urgently considering today’s announcement from the UK Government on XL Bully dogs and whether similar changes to ban the breed will be applied in Scotland.”

Dr Andrew Tickell, a senior lecturer in law at Glasgow Caledonian University, said the Scottish Parliament would have to be involved.

He told The Courier: “While the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applies in Scotland, the issue falls squarely within Holyrood’s legislative competence.

“This means Westminster will need to obtain the permission of MSPs to change the law to ban further breeds in Scotland under the legislation.”