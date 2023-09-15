Would Rishi Sunak’s XL bully ban apply in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Would Rishi Sunak’s XL Bully ban apply in Scotland?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to outlaw American XL bully dogs in the UK, and the SNP is considering a similar ban in Scotland.

By Alasdair Clark
Rishi Sunak XL Bully
Rishi Sunak is moving towards a ban on Bully XL breeds. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government is “urgently considering” whether to follow Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s lead after he promised to outlaw XL Bully dogs.

Powers over the banned breeds list are held at Holyrood, meaning any change by Rishi Sunak would not automatically apply in Scotland.

Campaigners welcomed the move on Friday by the Prime Minister, which comes after several serious incidents involving the breeds across the UK.

Support for ban has not been universal, and one Aberdeen-based woman who owns an XL bully has hit back at calls to outlaw the breed.

Leillah Ewen described her dog, two-year chance, as “lovable”.

She said: “I think it’s the owners fault because the people that I know who have XL bullies have never had any issues and I very much think it is the owner that is to blame.”

Mr Sunak says owning an XL bully would be made illegal by the end of this year, but with powers to change the law in Scotland would require support from the SNP government in Edinburgh.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are urgently considering today’s announcement from the UK Government on XL Bully dogs and whether similar changes to ban the breed will be applied in Scotland.”

The dogs are controversial, with campaigners calling for a ban. Image: Shutterstock

Dr Andrew Tickell, a senior lecturer in law at Glasgow Caledonian University, said the Scottish Parliament would have to be involved.

He told The Courier: “While the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applies in Scotland, the issue falls squarely within Holyrood’s legislative competence.

“This means Westminster will need to obtain the permission of MSPs to change the law to ban further breeds in Scotland under the legislation.”

Conversation