Humza Yousaf says Scotland will replicate ban on XL Bully dogs

A ban on XL Bully dogs introduced in England and Wales will be replicated in Scotland, First Minister Humza Yousaf has announced.

Mr Yousaf previously said he did not think there was a need for a ban due to the existing dog control regimes already in force.

But on Thursday he told MSPs the government would now replicate the ban introduced by the Westminster government.

He said the decision came in response to the number of people from England and Wales bringing their dogs to Scotland following the ban south of the border.

A gathering of XL Bully owners was expected to take place in Aberdeen on Saturday but it has now been cancelled.

Responding to a question from SNP MSP Jim Fairlie, he said: “What has become clear, I’m afraid in the last few weeks, is we have seen a flow of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland.

“We will, in essence, replicate the legislation that is in England and Wales here in Scotland because ultimately, although we do have a very good system of dog control notice schemes, and we do take the approach of deed not breed, we have to respond to the situation as it currently stands and therefore we will do what we need to do to ensure public safety.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said the decision was “humiliating u-turn”.

He said: “The first minister and his colleagues have wasted months playing political games and causing worry, only to now announce they will, rightly, replicate the UK Government’s ban anyway.

SNP ‘picked needless fight’ with UK Government

“Having picked a needless fight with the UK Government, the SNP appeared blindsided by these dogs being rehomed in Scotland – when everyone else knew it would be the inevitable consequence of their actions.

“SNP ministers’ stubborn refusal to back a sensible UK-wide policy only put lives at risk in Scotland, caused unnecessary confusion and has led to huge repercussions over animal welfare.

“Humza Yousaf’s belated climbdown is welcome, but he has serious questions to answer over why this became a constitutional grievance and why he left it so late to take decisive action.”

Ban timeline still to be revealed

Further details on the ban and timings for its implementation are expected to be revealed next week.

The ban in England and Wales, which will make it a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption, comes into force on February 1.

Owners will only be able to obtain a certificate of exemption if their dog has been neutered.

From December 31 it has been illegal to breed, sell or give away an XL Bully, and in public the dogs must be muzzled and kept on a lead.