‘Wee daftie’: Stephen Flynn heckles Douglas Ross in Westminster row

The Aberdeen South MP seemed to get away with the insult as he clashed with the Scottish Tory leader over oil and gas policies.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: PA
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: PA

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn branded Douglas Ross a “wee daftie” during a heated row over the future of oil and gas.

The Aberdeen MP took a swipe at the Scottish Tory leader while they clashed on the UK Government’s support for new North Sea licences.

Mr Flynn was responding to the King’s Speech this morning, outlining Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s priorities for the next 12 months.

But Mr Ross – who represents Moray in the House of Commons – criticised the SNP chief for failing to focus on fossil fuels.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.

The Holyrood Tory boss asked whether Mr Flynn would “stand up for his constituents” in Aberdeen South by following the Conservatives in their support for the industry.

As Mr Flynn responded his rival on the Tory benches continued to argue with him, prompting the Aberdeen MP to claim he was “chuntering from a sedentary position like a wee daftie”.

Continuing his speech, Mr Flynn insisted there must be an “evidence-based” approach to oil and gas policy across the UK.

During Nicola Sturgeon’s tenure in power the SNP shifted away from supporting oil and gas in a bid to accelerate the shift to renewable energy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has supported the oil and gas sector. Image: PA.

However, Mr Ross questioned whether Mr Flynn agrees with party backbenchers who are vocally opposed to the SNP’s power-sharing deal with the Greens.

The Aberdeen South MP, who succeeded Ian Blackford in the top job last year, wants UK Government ministers to “double down” on reducing emissions.

But Mr Ross has repeatedly backed Mr Sunak’s strong support for the fossil fuel industry in Scotland, claiming oil and gas jobs will be needed for decades to come.

In July, the prime minister said he wants to “max out” North Sea reserves during a visit to the north-east.

Mr Flynn claimed the Tories had adopted a “Donald Trump-like stance” with their strong backing for new oil fields.

Conversation