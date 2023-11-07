Trinity Centre empty units to be taken over by local traders in run-up to Christmas

Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre is offering up its empty units in an effort to promote local traders over Christmas.

The new owners of the Aberdeen mall are preparing to open up unused space to as many independent businesses as possible.

Bosses are now issuing a rallying cry for stallholders to come forward, promising “affordable rates” at the city centre location.

They hope that, where once people flocked to the Trinity Centre to splash out at major high street chains like Debenhams, this Christmas they will choose gifts that are “local, independent and quality”.

Those behind it say they want to “fill the place up”, with room for dozens of producers.

The ploy is the latest move from the Aberdeen-based Ardent Group, who took over the beleaguered shopping centre this summer.

Since then, they have “stopped the exodus” of firms planning to flit and brought a local cinnamon roll venture onto Union Street.

Now, the company is getting into the festive spirit with a fresh drive to support north-east companies.

Trinity management say they are “working really hard behind the scenes to promote local and small businesses”.

The new project will run from Thursday, November 23, up until Christmas “and beyond”.

They say the Trinity Centre will become a “place for creatives, makers, artists, crafters, producers and so much more”.

The appeal for traders explains: “Our footfall in the centre is excellent and ever-increasing.

“We have 400 parking spaces in the centre with discounts available. There are local hands now at the helm of the centre and we’re all about collaboration.

“Whether you’re a seasoned hand at market life or a newbie looking to test the waters, now is your time.”

People can register their interest here.