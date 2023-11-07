Trinity Centre empty units to be taken over by local traders in run-up to Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trinity Centre empty units to be taken over by local traders in run-up to Christmas

The new owners are keen to inject as much life as possible into the Aberdeen shopping centre over the festive period.

By Ben Hendry
Trinity Centre, Aberdeen, at Christmas
In Christmases past, names like Debenhams would draw shoppers to the Trinity Centre. This year, bosses want to promote local traders. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre is offering up its empty units in an effort to promote local traders over Christmas.

The new owners of the Aberdeen mall are preparing to open up unused space to as many independent businesses as possible.

Bosses are now issuing a rallying cry for stallholders to come forward, promising “affordable rates” at the city centre location.

Christmas shoppers at the Aberdeen Debenhams in the Trinity Centre in 2008. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

They hope that, where once people flocked to the Trinity Centre to splash out at major high street chains like Debenhams, this Christmas they will choose gifts that are “local, independent and quality”.

Those behind it say they want to “fill the place up”, with room for dozens of producers.

Local traders to step into Christmas at the Trinity Centre

The ploy is the latest move from the Aberdeen-based Ardent Group, who took over the beleaguered shopping centre this summer.

Since then, they have “stopped the exodus” of firms planning to flit and brought a local cinnamon roll venture onto Union Street.

The Trinity Centre on Union Street in Aberdeen has been sold.
Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

When will Trinity Centre Christmas plans get under way?

Now, the company is getting into the festive spirit with a fresh drive to support north-east companies.

Trinity management say they are “working really hard behind the scenes to promote local and small businesses”.

The new project will run from Thursday, November 23, up until Christmas “and beyond”.

They say the Trinity Centre will become a “place for creatives, makers, artists, crafters, producers and so much more”.

The Trinity Centre was snapped up by the owners of the Douglas Hotel this summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you support local at Christmas? Let us know in our comments section below

Plans come as footfall is ‘ever-increasing’

The appeal for traders explains: “Our footfall in the centre is excellent and ever-increasing.

“We have 400 parking spaces in the centre with discounts available. There are local hands now at the helm of the centre and we’re all about collaboration.

“Whether you’re a seasoned hand at market life or a newbie looking to test the waters, now is your time.”

People can register their interest here.

  • Read more about the team behind Aberdeen’s Shiprow revolution taking over the Trinity Centre.
  • And our tracker keeps you updated on all the latest closures and openings in Aberdeen.
