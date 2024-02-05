Future of CalMac ferry services under spotlight as ‘exhausted’ campaign group disbands in anger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Future of CalMac ferry services under spotlight as ‘exhausted’ campaign group disbands in anger

A ‘summit’ meeting today will include one team who are giving up after four years of ‘knocking on bolted doors’.

By Andy Philip
A CalMac ferry.
Lifeline ferry services are under pressure. Image: Sandy McCook.

Ferry campaigners will today make a last call for radically improved services  as they disband in anger at years of being “ignored”.

The group is among the guests at a “summit” involving CalMac bosses and the UK Government.

The discussion will involve CalMac chief Robbie Drummond and operations director Robert Morrison.

They will expect questions from CalMac Ferries Communities Board, Colonsay Lifeline Transport Group and Mull and Iona Community Trust, among others.

‘Incompetence’

One group on the guest list, Arran Ferry Action, agreed to disband in recent days in anger at “incompetence”.

The frustration will be felt across the Hebrides where delays, cancellations and costs are affecting livelihoods, business and tourism.

In Arran, residents are furious that a berth at Ardrossan Harbour will shut permanently. It was used for a catamaran on loan to CalMac while its MV Caledonian is being repaired.

The Glen Sannox is well over due and over budget. Image: DC Thomson.

Arran Ferry Action singled out CalMac as the only one to engage with local needs, but said the operator had been saddled with ancient vessels and poor infrastructure.

Chris Attkins, from the Arran group, said: “Due to continually being ignored by decision making bodies, we have indeed decided to disband Arran Ferry Action Group.

“Four years of politely knocking on bolted doors has exhausted us.”

He said the group will take part in the meeting because the invitation was already accepted.

‘Improvements’

Meanwhile, two overdue and overbudget ferries are still being worked on at the Ferguson shipyard.

One of the vessels, MV Glen Sannox, is due for sea trials next month.

John Lamont, a Scotland Office minister in the UK Government, set up the meeting which he hopes will lead to improvements.

“It is important that we come together to find solutions to these problems where we can,” he said.

The meeting aims to inform the government’s “levelling up” agenda.

The Scottish Government is in charge of decisions over transport in Scotland, including ferries.

Government agency Transport Scotland said: “We are listening carefully to concerns raised by islanders and other ferry users and working hard to address these.”

The agency recently published new plans for “connectivity”, vessels and ports.

I went to the ‘connectivity’ Islands Forum in Stornoway – and then couldn’t get home

More from Politics

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said industrial action ‘had an impact’ on his ability to deliver his NHS pledge (Finbarr Webster/PA)
Sunak admits he has failed on pledge to cut NHS waiting lists
Schools will be provided with grants to help install electric vehicle chargers (John Walton/PA)
Funds to help schools install subsidised car chargers and sell energy to drivers
Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon will be in Abu Dhabi on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Foreign Office minister in Abu Dhabi for talks on ‘desperate’ Gaza situation
Kezia Dugdale led Labour between 2015 and 2017 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kezia Dugdale says anger at Brexit led to her voting SNP
The Promise was unveiled four years ago (Ian West/PA)
Charity warns of lack of progress on The Promise four years after publication
Research claims £57 million could be raised by an additional levy on alcohol sales (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alcohol levy could raise £57m for support services, report claims
Rishi Sunak made cutting NHS waiting lists one of his top priorities at the start of 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Long waits to see doctors ‘creating mental health epidemic’, Lib Dems say
An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to conduct further strikes against Houthi targets (AS1 Jake Green RAF/MOD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Houthi Red Sea campaign is having economic consequences, Sunak says
Sir Chris Bryant said Labour was not putting a date on when the green investment pledge would be met (Rick Findler/PA)
Labour is not scaling back £28bn green investment plan – shadow minister
Scarlett Jenkinson had watched videos of torture and murder online before killing Brianna Ghey (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
Social media algorithms putting people on potential journey towards crime – Kyle

Conversation