Future of CalMac ferry services under spotlight as ‘exhausted’ campaign group disbands in anger

Ferry campaigners will today make a last call for radically improved services as they disband in anger at years of being “ignored”.

The group is among the guests at a “summit” involving CalMac bosses and the UK Government.

The discussion will involve CalMac chief Robbie Drummond and operations director Robert Morrison.

They will expect questions from CalMac Ferries Communities Board, Colonsay Lifeline Transport Group and Mull and Iona Community Trust, among others.

‘Incompetence’

One group on the guest list, Arran Ferry Action, agreed to disband in recent days in anger at “incompetence”.

The frustration will be felt across the Hebrides where delays, cancellations and costs are affecting livelihoods, business and tourism.

In Arran, residents are furious that a berth at Ardrossan Harbour will shut permanently. It was used for a catamaran on loan to CalMac while its MV Caledonian is being repaired.

Arran Ferry Action singled out CalMac as the only one to engage with local needs, but said the operator had been saddled with ancient vessels and poor infrastructure.

Chris Attkins, from the Arran group, said: “Due to continually being ignored by decision making bodies, we have indeed decided to disband Arran Ferry Action Group.

“Four years of politely knocking on bolted doors has exhausted us.”

He said the group will take part in the meeting because the invitation was already accepted.

‘Improvements’

Meanwhile, two overdue and overbudget ferries are still being worked on at the Ferguson shipyard.

One of the vessels, MV Glen Sannox, is due for sea trials next month.

John Lamont, a Scotland Office minister in the UK Government, set up the meeting which he hopes will lead to improvements.

“It is important that we come together to find solutions to these problems where we can,” he said.

The meeting aims to inform the government’s “levelling up” agenda.

The Scottish Government is in charge of decisions over transport in Scotland, including ferries.

Government agency Transport Scotland said: “We are listening carefully to concerns raised by islanders and other ferry users and working hard to address these.”

The agency recently published new plans for “connectivity”, vessels and ports.