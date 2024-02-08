Michael Matheson quits as SNP health secretary after iPad scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Matheson quits as SNP health secretary after iPad scandal

The senior SNP minister announced he was stepping down from his post following repeated demands for his resignation.

By Justin Bowie
Michael Matheson has quit. Image: PA.
Michael Matheson has quit. Image: PA.

Michael Matheson has quit as health secretary in the aftermath of the controversial iPad roaming bill scandal.

The senior SNP minister stepped down from his post following repeated demands for his resignation.

In a letter to the first minister, Mr Matheson said he was resigning to stop the fiasco from becoming too much of a distraction from his job.

It comes ahead of the publication of what is expected to be a damning report into the scandal which erupted last November.

Mr Matheson had billed the taxpayer for an £11,000 roaming charge on his iPad during a family trip to Morocco after Christmas in 2022.

He insisted several times the device had only been used for parliamentary business, despite the huge sum of money.

But in a U-turn, the health secretary later blamed his teenage sons watching football for the five-figure bill.

Mr Matheson maintained he had only become aware his children had been responsible for the huge charge after the controversy escalated.

He reimbursed the Scottish Parliament in full, and admitted he “should have pressed harder” to find out why the massive bill had been incurred.

Yet the outgoing health secretary clung onto his post at the time and was strongly backed by First Minister Humza Yousaf.

‘Distraction’

In his letter today, Mr Matheson said: “It is in the best interest of myself and the government for me to now step down to ensure this does not become a distraction.”

The departing health chief thanked Mr Yousaf for his support during his embattled time in the role.

Veteran Falkirk MSP Mr Matheson is one of the SNP’s most experienced government ministers.

He has spent nearly 13 years continually on the party’s frontbench, serving as justice chief and energy secretary before taking on the transport brief.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson.

Mr Yousaf said he was sad to see Mr Matheson resigning but understood why he had made the decision to go.

The first minister said: “It is with sadness that I accept your resignation.

“It is right that, having requested that the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body review your data roaming charges from last year, that you fully engage with that process as it comes to its conclusion.

“I agree that it is therefore best for you to now step down to ensure you are able to give the parliamentary process the attention it deserves without it becoming a distraction to taking forward the government’s agenda.”

