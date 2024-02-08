Masked man avoids prison after smashing up neighbour’s Ring doorbell with a hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masked man avoids prison after smashing up neighbour’s Ring doorbell with a hammer

Paul Fairley - who put on a mask before attacking the device - also punched a police officer in his private parts.

By David McPhee
Paul Fairley admitted attacking the Ring doorbell with a hammer and assaulting police officers. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
A man has been ordered to pay compensation after he donned a mask and smashed up his neighbour’s Ring doorbell with a hammer.

Paul Fairley appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted emerging masked from his house and taking a hammer to the woman’s doorbell camera.

When police arrived, Fairley, 51, punched one officer in his private parts.

Fairley – who had drunk one-and-a-half bottles of vodka at the time – then kicked another constable as he tried to put him in the back of a police vehicle.

Woman heard loud bang

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that at around 4pm on August 24 last year Fairley’s neighbour returned to her home, shortly after hearing a loud bang.

She activated her Ring doorbell and looked towards Fairley’s property – which was directly across from her own – where she saw him kicking his own front door before going inside.

He re-emerged soon after wearing a facemask and was carrying an item behind his back.

“The complainer watched as the accused approached and pulled a hammer from behind his back and struck her Ring doorbell with the hammer,” Ms Martin said.

“He then returned to his home address.”

The neighbour contacted police who initially had issues making contact with Fairley, despite her advising them that he had not left his home since the incident.

They knocked repeatedly and Fairley finally answered the door, whereby officers located the hammer and a purple facemask inside his property.

Fairley tried to take a drink of alcohol prior to his arrest and when officers stopped him he became immediately aggressive, punching one constable in the genital area.

As a second officer restrained Fairley and led him to a police van he kicked him in the thigh.

Upon being placed in the back of the vehicle, Fairley shouted: “I’ll throw myself through the window.”

The cost to replace the Ring doorbell camera was £70.

In the dock, Fairley pleaded guilty to one charge of wilfully or recklessly damaging property and two charges of assault.

‘No place’ for police assaults, sheriff says

Defence solicitor Emily Bruce told the court that her client had suffered a series of family bereavements and had been drinking alcohol on that day.

“Mr Fairley tells me that he was drinking one and a half bottles of alcohol at that stage and it had a very serious impact on his mental health,” she said.

“He has since taken account of his alcohol intake and he is currently getting help for that.”

Sheriff Gordon Lamont told Fairley that there is “no place for assaulting police officers, which can quickly result in a custodial sentence”.

He added: “The hitting of the Ring doorbell with a hammer must also have been something that gave the owner of that property concern.

“I’m persuaded that there is an alternative to a custodial sentence – but not by much.”

Sheriff Lamont made Fairley, of Ruthrieston Crescent, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Fairley to pay the woman £300 in compensation.

