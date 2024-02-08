Neil Gray: The Orkney-born Aberdeen fan now in charge of Scotland’s NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Gray: The Orkney-born Aberdeen fan now in charge of Scotland’s NHS

He was appointed to the top post by Humza Yousaf in a reshuffle after Michael Matheson quit over his iPad scandal.

New health secretary Neil Gray.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Neil Gray supported Humza Yousaf in the contest to become first minister – and now the Orcadian has been rewarded with a promotion as health secretary in the Scottish Government.

The new job will be the biggest government post Mr Gray has taken on – but managing the country’s health service will not be easy.

Who is the man now in charge of the country’s under-pressure health service?

Orkney roots

Mr Gray was born in Orkney in 1986, and went to school in Kirkwall.

Long before entering frontline politics, he carried the banner for his home islands at the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Two decades later Mr Gray said he still remembered the day “vividly”, and said he had been proud to represent Orkney.

Neil Gray represented Orkney when the Scottish Parliament first opened.

The new health secretary said the historic day influenced his decision to later get into the world of politics.

He previously told Holyrood Magazine how he once stood up on his chair in school to talk about why he was in favour of independence.

Clearly proud of his roots, when he was sworn into Holyrood in 2021, Mr Gray repeated his affirmation in Orcadian allowing him to take his seat.

Love for Aberdeen

Mr Gray has also long had links to the city of Aberdeen – his dad came from Torry and campaigned for the SNP across the region.

He’s a big Dons fan, regularly posting his support for them on social media.

He previously talked about getting a memorable tour of Pittodrie when he was aged just six, when he got the chance to meet club fan favourite Duncan Shearer.

In 2021, he took his children to their first ever football game as Aberdeen travelled to Kirkcaldy for an away game against Raith Rovers.

Political career

Mr Gray was one of the many new SNP MPs first swept into Westminster during the party’s historic success in 2015.

Before that he had worked for veteran nationalist MSP Alex Neil, himself a former health secretary.

He served Airdrie and Shotts in the House of Commons for more than five years – being re-elected twice – before standing down to run for Holyrood.

The health chief was successful in his bid to enter the Scottish Parliament three years ago for the same Lanarkshire patch.

Neil Gray is a close ally of Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.

Just under a year later he was rewarded by Nicola Sturgeon with his first government post as minister for culture, Europe, and international development.

Last year Mr Gray immediately backed Mr Yousaf’s SNP leadership run and was the opening speaker at his launch event.

When the contest to succeed Ms Sturgeon ended her successor boosted Mr Gray into the cabinet, appointing him as the economy and energy secretary.

Nearly 12 months on, the new health secretary faces his biggest test yet as he takes on the difficult health brief.

Across the north and north-east, Mr Gray will have to get to grips with lengthy A&E waiting times and rural staff shortages.

Conversation