Neil Gray: The Orkney-born Aberdeen fan now in charge of Scotland’s NHS

Neil Gray supported Humza Yousaf in the contest to become first minister – and now the Orcadian has been rewarded with a promotion as health secretary in the Scottish Government.

The new job will be the biggest government post Mr Gray has taken on – but managing the country’s health service will not be easy.

Who is the man now in charge of the country’s under-pressure health service?

Orkney roots

Mr Gray was born in Orkney in 1986, and went to school in Kirkwall.

Long before entering frontline politics, he carried the banner for his home islands at the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Two decades later Mr Gray said he still remembered the day “vividly”, and said he had been proud to represent Orkney.

The new health secretary said the historic day influenced his decision to later get into the world of politics.

He previously told Holyrood Magazine how he once stood up on his chair in school to talk about why he was in favour of independence.

Clearly proud of his roots, when he was sworn into Holyrood in 2021, Mr Gray repeated his affirmation in Orcadian allowing him to take his seat.

Love for Aberdeen

Mr Gray has also long had links to the city of Aberdeen – his dad came from Torry and campaigned for the SNP across the region.

He’s a big Dons fan, regularly posting his support for them on social media.

He previously talked about getting a memorable tour of Pittodrie when he was aged just six, when he got the chance to meet club fan favourite Duncan Shearer.

In 2021, he took his children to their first ever football game as Aberdeen travelled to Kirkcaldy for an away game against Raith Rovers.

Political career

Mr Gray was one of the many new SNP MPs first swept into Westminster during the party’s historic success in 2015.

Before that he had worked for veteran nationalist MSP Alex Neil, himself a former health secretary.

He served Airdrie and Shotts in the House of Commons for more than five years – being re-elected twice – before standing down to run for Holyrood.

The health chief was successful in his bid to enter the Scottish Parliament three years ago for the same Lanarkshire patch.

Just under a year later he was rewarded by Nicola Sturgeon with his first government post as minister for culture, Europe, and international development.

Last year Mr Gray immediately backed Mr Yousaf’s SNP leadership run and was the opening speaker at his launch event.

When the contest to succeed Ms Sturgeon ended her successor boosted Mr Gray into the cabinet, appointing him as the economy and energy secretary.

Nearly 12 months on, the new health secretary faces his biggest test yet as he takes on the difficult health brief.

Across the north and north-east, Mr Gray will have to get to grips with lengthy A&E waiting times and rural staff shortages.