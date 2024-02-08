Cartoon seagulls deployed by council to promote Aberdeen masterplan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cartoon seagulls deployed by council to promote Aberdeen masterplan

A pair of birds called Sam and Dave discuss the regeneration of the city in Beano-like comic strips.

By Ben Hendry
These cartoon seagulls are ambassadors for Aberdeen.
These cartoon seagulls are ambassadors for Aberdeen.

They are a divisive symbol of Aberdeen, admired for their plucky sandwich raids while feared for their sometimes aggressive behaviour.

Now, Aberdeen City Council reckon a pair of animated seagulls will capture the imagination of youngsters – and help them get involved with the masterplan scheme aimed at regenerating the centre.

They were the idea of school pupils consulted on how best to convey its themes.

These cartoon gulls will be voiced by local children in a series of cartoons.

Have a look at the Aberdeen cartoon seagulls as we reveal comic strips

For now, we can share a series of the comic strips…

The first explains that they are father and son, the elder gull identified by wearing spectacles.

The cartoon seagulls appear to become inspired by Aberdeen branding efforts previously derided by councillors.




Whether Dave has taught Sam how to shoplift from the Co-op shop on Union Street is unknown.

How did Aberdeen cartoon seagulls come about?

Since the city centre and beach masterplan was endorsed in August 2022, officials have been working with children and young people to gather their views.

The seagull cartoons were developed during workshops on 2023.

This one features a depressed Sam being cheered up by learning about what is happening in Aberdeen.




Another comic strip depicts the feathered father and son taking flight around Aberdeen to look over all of the new developments taking shape.

These include the new market, which construction work has now started on.

Image: Aberdeen City Council

The animations will be launched over the following weeks, alongside a guide for teachers and parents.

It was part of a package of proposals agreed at the meeting as councillors voted to plough ahead with a major roads revamp in the city centre.

Our Spotlight on Seagulls series explored the region’s unique relationship with the creatures. 

The future of Aberdeen

