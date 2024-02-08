Cartoon seagulls deployed by council to promote Aberdeen masterplan

They are a divisive symbol of Aberdeen, admired for their plucky sandwich raids while feared for their sometimes aggressive behaviour.

Now, Aberdeen City Council reckon a pair of animated seagulls will capture the imagination of youngsters – and help them get involved with the masterplan scheme aimed at regenerating the centre.

They were the idea of school pupils consulted on how best to convey its themes.

These cartoon gulls will be voiced by local children in a series of cartoons.

The first explains that they are father and son, the elder gull identified by wearing spectacles.

The cartoon seagulls appear to become inspired by Aberdeen branding efforts previously derided by councillors.

Whether Dave has taught Sam how to shoplift from the Co-op shop on Union Street is unknown.

How did Aberdeen cartoon seagulls come about?

Since the city centre and beach masterplan was endorsed in August 2022, officials have been working with children and young people to gather their views.

The seagull cartoons were developed during workshops on 2023.

This one features a depressed Sam being cheered up by learning about what is happening in Aberdeen.

Another comic strip depicts the feathered father and son taking flight around Aberdeen to look over all of the new developments taking shape.

These include the new market, which construction work has now started on.

The animations will be launched over the following weeks, alongside a guide for teachers and parents.

It was part of a package of proposals agreed at the meeting as councillors voted to plough ahead with a major roads revamp in the city centre.

