Aberdeenshire SNP councillor suspended for sharing anti-Semitic post mocking up Israeli PM as Hitler

Catherine Victor, who represents the North Kincardine ward, faced heavy criticism for sharing the offensive image.

By Justin Bowie
SNP Councillor Catherine Victor shared an anti-Semitic post.
SNP Councillor Catherine Victor shared an anti-Semitic post.

An Aberdeenshire councillor has been suspended for sharing a “vile” anti-Semitic post depicting the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Adolf Hitler.

Catherine Victor, who represents the North Kincardine ward, faced heavy criticism for sharing the offensive image on Facebook.

The picture, which is heavily photoshopped, shows Mr Netanyahu wearing a blue and white Nazi armband with a swastika covering the Jewish Star of David symbol.

A toothbrush moustache – identical to the one strongly associated with Hitler – is also drawn over the Israeli leader’s face in the picture.

Direct comparisons between the Israeli state and the Nazi regime are seen as highly offensive due to the Holocaust, when at least six millions Jews were murdered.

The Star of David, the main symbol of Judaism which is linked to the swastika in the shocking image, was used by the Nazis to identify Jewish people.

SNP officials said Ms Victor “apologised unreservedly” for posting the photo, and insisted it had been done in error.

But they confirmed she would be placed under suspension while the party investigates.

Ms Victor deleted the post and insisted she was not anti-Semitic, but merely opposed to Mr Netanyahu’s government.

The SNP councillor insisted she was just trying to show sympathy toward Palestine as the conflict in Gaza continues to rage on.

‘Unacceptable and offensive’

On her Facebook page, she said: “The detail of a post and an image I recently commented on has been brought to my attention.

“Having looked at it again I can see that it was unacceptable and offensive, and I removed the post as soon as I was made aware if it and apologise unreservedly for any hurt caused and most especially if I have caused pain to anyone in the Jewish community.

“I should have examined the content more closely prior to sharing my thoughts, and I will do so in the future.”

Douglas Lumsden. Image: Douglas Lumsden.

Aberdeen-based Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “I cannot imagine how any public servant would think vile antisemitic posts like this could be acceptable.

“Putting a swastika on the Star of David, with imagery of Hitler, is beyond offensive.

“The SNP must sack this councillor.

“There’s no defence that can be offered for this.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu’s Israeli government has been heavily criticised for its actions during the war with Hamas.

It’s estimated more than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the conflict escalated last October.

Mr Netanyahu ramped up military action four months ago after a shock incursion by militant group Hamas which left more than 1,000 Israelis dead.

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s in-laws were caught up in the escalating conflict, and spent weeks trapped in Gaza before finally managing to escape.

The SNP leader has repeatedly made demands for a ceasefire to save Palestinian lives, but he also condemned the horrendous attacks by Hamas on October 7.

Last year North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman sparked a huge backlash with her response to the deadly massacres on Israeli soil.

She blamed Israel’s “illegal occupation” of Palestine for the killings carried out by Hamas.

Conversation